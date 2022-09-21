PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Aberdeen Christian def. Waubay/Summit, 25-16, 14-25, 25-20, 25-23

Arlington def. Madison, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20

Britton-Hecla def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-15, 25-10, 25-19

Canton def. Tri-Valley, 25-16, 25-12, 21-25, 25-14

Castlewood def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-23, 25-18, 25-4

Chester def. Parker, 25-9, 25-4, 25-12

Colman-Egan def. Canistota, 25-21, 25-14, 25-7

Dakota Valley def. West Central, 25-8, 25-6, 25-10

DeSmet def. James Valley Christian, 25-21, 25-18, 26-24

Deubrook def. Deuel

Douglas def. Red Cloud, 25-10, 25-8, 25-22

Edgemont def. Crawford, Neb., 25-19, 25-16, 25-9

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Beresford, 25-22, 25-23, 25-12

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Baltic, 0-0

Faulkton def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14

Florence/Henry def. Sisseton, 25-20, 25-7, 25-11

Freeman def. Scotland, 25-13, 25-12, 25-17

Garretson def. Dell Rapids, 25-23, 25-16, 25-19

Gregory def. Todd County, 25-14, 25-8, 25-13

Heart River, N.D. def. Harding County, 25-19, 25-16, 24-26, 25-13

Hill City def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-13, 25-17, 25-17

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op, 25-21, 18-25, 20-25, 25-18, 15-13

Hot Springs def. St. Thomas More, 25-23, 25-13, 24-26, 25-14

Howard def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 27-25

Huron def. Aberdeen Central, 25-22, 25-20, 25-22

Kimball/White Lake def. Corsica/Stickney, 16-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-21

Lower Brule def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-17, 25-17, 24-26, 25-21

McCook Central/Montrose def. Flandreau, 20-25, 25-13, 25-10, 25-20

Miller def. Redfield, 25-23, 25-20, 25-17

Mitchell def. Brookings, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21, 15-11

Mobridge-Pollock def. Lemmon, 24-26, 25-10, 25-9, 25-7

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Lennox, 25-23, 26-24, 25-16

Northwestern def. Leola/Frederick, 25-5, 25-5, 25-10

Parkston def. Winner, 25-12, 25-12, 22-25, 25-18

Philip def. White River, 28-26, 25-23, 25-15

Platte-Geddes def. Burke, 25-22, 16-25, 25-9, 26-24

Potter County def. Ipswich, 18-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-19

Rapid City Christian def. Belle Fourche, 27-25, 25-20, 25-14

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Yankton, 25-16, 25-11, 25-16

Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Centerville, 25-12, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-16, 25-9, 23-25, 25-20, 0-0

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Brandon Valley, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22

Sioux Falls Washington def. Harrisburg, 25-15, 22-25, 25-14, 23-25, 15-12

Sioux Valley def. Milbank

Spearfish def. Sturgis Brown, 25-19, 25-9, 25-19

Timber Lake def. McLaughlin, 25-18, 25-15, 25-9

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16

Viborg-Hurley def. Menno, 25-19, 25-13, 23-25, 25-21

Wall def. Lyman, 20-25, 26-24, 19-25, 25-13, 16-14

Warner def. Groton Area, 25-10, 25-15, 25-10

Wolsey-Wessington def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-17, 25-10, 25-8

Bridgewater-Emery Tournament=

Hanson def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-16, 23-25, 25-21, 18-25, 15-2

Triangular=

Wagner def. Bon Homme, 25-20, 25-14, 25-11

