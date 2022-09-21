PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aberdeen Christian def. Waubay/Summit, 25-16, 14-25, 25-20, 25-23
Arlington def. Madison, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20
Britton-Hecla def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-15, 25-10, 25-19
Canton def. Tri-Valley, 25-16, 25-12, 21-25, 25-14
Castlewood def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-23, 25-18, 25-4
Chester def. Parker, 25-9, 25-4, 25-12
Colman-Egan def. Canistota, 25-21, 25-14, 25-7
Dakota Valley def. West Central, 25-8, 25-6, 25-10
DeSmet def. James Valley Christian, 25-21, 25-18, 26-24
Deubrook def. Deuel
Douglas def. Red Cloud, 25-10, 25-8, 25-22
Edgemont def. Crawford, Neb., 25-19, 25-16, 25-9
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Beresford, 25-22, 25-23, 25-12
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Baltic, 0-0
Faulkton def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14
Florence/Henry def. Sisseton, 25-20, 25-7, 25-11
Freeman def. Scotland, 25-13, 25-12, 25-17
Garretson def. Dell Rapids, 25-23, 25-16, 25-19
Gregory def. Todd County, 25-14, 25-8, 25-13
Heart River, N.D. def. Harding County, 25-19, 25-16, 24-26, 25-13
Hill City def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-13, 25-17, 25-17
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op, 25-21, 18-25, 20-25, 25-18, 15-13
Hot Springs def. St. Thomas More, 25-23, 25-13, 24-26, 25-14
Howard def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 27-25
Huron def. Aberdeen Central, 25-22, 25-20, 25-22
Kimball/White Lake def. Corsica/Stickney, 16-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-21
Lower Brule def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-17, 25-17, 24-26, 25-21
McCook Central/Montrose def. Flandreau, 20-25, 25-13, 25-10, 25-20
Miller def. Redfield, 25-23, 25-20, 25-17
Mitchell def. Brookings, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21, 15-11
Mobridge-Pollock def. Lemmon, 24-26, 25-10, 25-9, 25-7
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Lennox, 25-23, 26-24, 25-16
Northwestern def. Leola/Frederick, 25-5, 25-5, 25-10
Parkston def. Winner, 25-12, 25-12, 22-25, 25-18
Philip def. White River, 28-26, 25-23, 25-15
Platte-Geddes def. Burke, 25-22, 16-25, 25-9, 26-24
Potter County def. Ipswich, 18-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-19
Rapid City Christian def. Belle Fourche, 27-25, 25-20, 25-14
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Yankton, 25-16, 25-11, 25-16
Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Centerville, 25-12, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-16, 25-9, 23-25, 25-20, 0-0
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Brandon Valley, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22
Sioux Falls Washington def. Harrisburg, 25-15, 22-25, 25-14, 23-25, 15-12
Sioux Valley def. Milbank
Spearfish def. Sturgis Brown, 25-19, 25-9, 25-19
Timber Lake def. McLaughlin, 25-18, 25-15, 25-9
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16
Viborg-Hurley def. Menno, 25-19, 25-13, 23-25, 25-21
Wall def. Lyman, 20-25, 26-24, 19-25, 25-13, 16-14
Warner def. Groton Area, 25-10, 25-15, 25-10
Wolsey-Wessington def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-17, 25-10, 25-8
Bridgewater-Emery Tournament=
Hanson def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-16, 23-25, 25-21, 18-25, 15-2
Triangular=
Wagner def. Bon Homme, 25-20, 25-14, 25-11
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
