GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 70, Wessington Springs 67
Avon 65, Burke 58
Beresford 50, Irene-Wakonda 41
Bon Homme 56, Kimball/White Lake 46
Centerville 52, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 22
Colman-Egan 36, Castlewood 24
Elkton-Lake Benton 55, Dell Rapids 39
Florence/Henry 61, Arlington 54
Great Plains Lutheran 43, Wilmot 34
Gregory 71, Stanley County 49
Hamlin 64, Aberdeen Roncalli 21
Hanson 57, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 44
Harrisburg 40, Mitchell 29
Hill City 41, Sturgis Brown 39
Hitchcock-Tulare 42, Redfield 39
Howard 51, Bridgewater-Emery 16
Lennox 63, Brookings 44
Leola/Frederick 41, Britton-Hecla 35
Menno 55, Gayville-Volin 50
Northwestern 54, Faulkton 45
Parkston 48, Platte-Geddes 40
Pierre 63, Aberdeen Central 54
Rapid City Christian 56, Custer 51
Red Cloud 66, Douglas 20
Richardton-Taylor, N.D. 63, McIntosh 10
Scotland 45, Alcester-Hudson 41
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 71, Tea Area 30
Sioux Falls Washington 42, Sioux Falls Lincoln 39
Sioux Valley 73, DeSmet 48
Sisseton 70, Deuel 33
Spearfish 48, St. Thomas More 45
Tri-Valley 53, Canton 47
Wagner 74, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55
Warner 49, Langford 30
Watertown 36, Huron 34
West Central 61, Parker 36
Winner 38, Chamberlain 28
Wolsey-Wessington 73, Sunshine Bible Academy 14
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
