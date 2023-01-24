GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 70, Wessington Springs 67

Avon 65, Burke 58

Beresford 50, Irene-Wakonda 41

Bon Homme 56, Kimball/White Lake 46

Centerville 52, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 22

Colman-Egan 36, Castlewood 24

Elkton-Lake Benton 55, Dell Rapids 39

Florence/Henry 61, Arlington 54

Great Plains Lutheran 43, Wilmot 34

Gregory 71, Stanley County 49

Hamlin 64, Aberdeen Roncalli 21

Hanson 57, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 44

Harrisburg 40, Mitchell 29

Hill City 41, Sturgis Brown 39

Hitchcock-Tulare 42, Redfield 39

Howard 51, Bridgewater-Emery 16

Lennox 63, Brookings 44

Leola/Frederick 41, Britton-Hecla 35

Menno 55, Gayville-Volin 50

Northwestern 54, Faulkton 45

Parkston 48, Platte-Geddes 40

Pierre 63, Aberdeen Central 54

Rapid City Christian 56, Custer 51

Red Cloud 66, Douglas 20

Richardton-Taylor, N.D. 63, McIntosh 10

Scotland 45, Alcester-Hudson 41

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 71, Tea Area 30

Sioux Falls Washington 42, Sioux Falls Lincoln 39

Sioux Valley 73, DeSmet 48

Sisseton 70, Deuel 33

Spearfish 48, St. Thomas More 45

Tri-Valley 53, Canton 47

Wagner 74, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55

Warner 49, Langford 30

Watertown 36, Huron 34

West Central 61, Parker 36

Winner 38, Chamberlain 28

Wolsey-Wessington 73, Sunshine Bible Academy 14

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you