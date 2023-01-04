BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alta 100, Mountain View 67
Box Elder 70, Provo 61
Copper Hills 55, Syracuse 52
Emery 69, Enterprise 65
Fremont 62, Farmington 55
Grand County 76, Monticello 48
Herriman 86, Bountiful 73
Layton 56, Davis 54
Layton Christian Academy 67, Kennedy-Granada Hills, Calif. 50
Lehi 62, Timpview 48
Murray 66, Park City 43
North Sevier 63, Bryce Valley 58
Olympus 84, Brighton 68
Orem 72, American Leadership 54
Skyline 57, East 53
Timpanogos 57, Jordan 42
Viewmont 68, West Jordan 46
Weber 59, Clearfield 54
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
