BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
NJSIAA State Tournament=
Final=
Central Jersey, Group 2=
Manasquan 60, South River 52
Central Jersey, Group 4=
Trenton Central 53, South Brunswick 37
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2=
Ramsey 38, Elmwood Park 33
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4=
Eastside Paterson 64, Ridgewood 43
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2=
Caldwell 66, West Side 38
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4=
Linden 63, Newark East Side 62
South Jersey, Group 2=
Middle Township 60, Sterling 52
South Jersey, Group 4=
Egg Harbor 41, Lenape 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
