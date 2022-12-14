GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andale 72, Wichita Collegiate 14

Andover 50, Andover Central 46

Argonia 36, Cunningham 32

Atchison County 50, Valley Falls 31

Axtell 56, Wetmore 22

Belle Plaine 44, Douglass 38, OT

Beloit 41, Republic County 34

Bennington 51, Lakeside 31

Bishop Miege 60, SM East 29

Blue Valley 56, Mill Valley 20

Bluestem 34, Fredonia 22

Bucklin 66, Kiowa County 14

Burlingame 53, Marais des Cygnes Valley 32

Burlington 41, Iola 34

Central Plains 45, St. John 35

Chanute Christian 42, Tyro Community Christian 28

Chaparral 35, Medicine Lodge 28

Cheney 59, Wichita Trinity 5

Cherryvale 67, Columbus 41

Cimarron 52, Scott City 44

Circle 41, Augusta 27

Clay Center 46, Riley County 28

Clearwater 50, El Dorado 28

Conway Springs 72, Caldwell 20

Cornerstone Family 36, Veritas Christian 32

Derby 73, Arkansas City 27

Doniphan West 57, Troy 28

Ell-Saline 50, Ellinwood 49

Emporia 48, SM North 20

Erie 55, Oswego 20

Eudora 56, Paola 51

Fairfield 53, Wichita Classical 38

Fort Scott 57, Parsons 54

Frankfort 40, Valley Heights 36

Garden City 57, Fairview, Colo. 31

Gardner-Edgerton 49, BV Northwest 36

Goddard-Eisenhower 39, Valley Center 31

Great Bend 45, Larned 34

Halstead 37, Remington 35

Hardesty, Okla. 40, Deerfield 15

Haven 49, Nickerson 32

Hesston 49, Smoky Valley 42

Highland Park 68, Southeast, Mo. 9

Hodgeman County 46, Ness City 32

Hoisington 45, Sterling 22

Holton 59, Royal Valley 50

Hugoton 42, Southwestern Hts. 24

Hutchinson 44, Salina South 28

Hutchinson Central Christian 55, Macksville 43

Inman 62, Kingman 53

KC Sumner 55, KC Washington 28

La Crosse 43, Dighton 28

Lamar, Mo. 72, Galena 64

Lansing 58, Topeka West 53

Lebo 82, Hartford 34

Lee's Summit Community Christian, Mo. 37, Christ Preparatory Academy 27

Little River 52, Moundridge 32

Louisburg 72, Baldwin 45

Lyndon 63, Central Heights 47

Lyons 35, Canton-Galva 30

Madison/Hamilton 42, Waverly 24

Maize South 46, Maize 28

McPherson 81, Buhler 28

Mission Valley 31, Osage City 29

Mulvane 36, Winfield 31

Newton 42, Wichita Campus 11

Norwich 53, Udall 26

Osborne 66, Victoria 23

Oskaloosa 49, McLouth 45

Ottawa 52, Atchison 24

Pawnee Heights 47, Western Plains 27

Phillipsburg 62, Ellis 29

Pittsburg Colgan 60, Riverton 27

Pratt 60, Russell 17

Riverside 50, Sabetha 40

Rock Creek 40, St. Mary's 29

SM South 49, Spring Hill 30

Salina Central 28, Goddard 20

Salina Central 38, Goddard 29

Santa Fe Trail 29, Prairie View 14

Shawnee Heights 48, Basehor-Linwood 40

Solomon 53, Centre 43

Southeast Saline 49, Abilene 30

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 52, Rock Hills 36

St. Thomas Aquinas 51, St. Pius X (Kansas City), Mo. 28

Stanton County 52, Greeley County 36

Topeka Seaman 62, KC Piper 35

Trego 59, Stockton 16

Wakefield 46, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 27

Wamego 68, Chapman 43

Washburn Rural 54, SM Northwest 45

Wellington 55, Rose Hill 12

Wellsville 43, Osawatomie 31

Wheatland-Grinnell 49, Logan 43

Wichita Bishop Carroll 75, Wichita West 17

Wichita East 45, Kapaun Mount Carmel 40

Wichita Heights 55, Wichita South 38

Wichita Southeast 66, Wichita Northwest 37

Woodward, Okla. 42, Dodge City 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

BV West vs. Lawrence, ppd.

Holcomb vs. Colby, ppd.

South Gray vs. Minneola, ppd. to Jan 10th.

