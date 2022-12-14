GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andale 72, Wichita Collegiate 14
Andover 50, Andover Central 46
Argonia 36, Cunningham 32
Atchison County 50, Valley Falls 31
Axtell 56, Wetmore 22
Belle Plaine 44, Douglass 38, OT
Beloit 41, Republic County 34
Bennington 51, Lakeside 31
Bishop Miege 60, SM East 29
Blue Valley 56, Mill Valley 20
Bluestem 34, Fredonia 22
Bucklin 66, Kiowa County 14
Burlingame 53, Marais des Cygnes Valley 32
Burlington 41, Iola 34
Central Plains 45, St. John 35
Chanute Christian 42, Tyro Community Christian 28
Chaparral 35, Medicine Lodge 28
Cheney 59, Wichita Trinity 5
Cherryvale 67, Columbus 41
Cimarron 52, Scott City 44
Circle 41, Augusta 27
Clay Center 46, Riley County 28
Clearwater 50, El Dorado 28
Conway Springs 72, Caldwell 20
Cornerstone Family 36, Veritas Christian 32
Derby 73, Arkansas City 27
Doniphan West 57, Troy 28
Ell-Saline 50, Ellinwood 49
Emporia 48, SM North 20
Erie 55, Oswego 20
Eudora 56, Paola 51
Fairfield 53, Wichita Classical 38
Fort Scott 57, Parsons 54
Frankfort 40, Valley Heights 36
Garden City 57, Fairview, Colo. 31
Gardner-Edgerton 49, BV Northwest 36
Goddard-Eisenhower 39, Valley Center 31
Great Bend 45, Larned 34
Halstead 37, Remington 35
Hardesty, Okla. 40, Deerfield 15
Haven 49, Nickerson 32
Hesston 49, Smoky Valley 42
Highland Park 68, Southeast, Mo. 9
Hodgeman County 46, Ness City 32
Hoisington 45, Sterling 22
Holton 59, Royal Valley 50
Hugoton 42, Southwestern Hts. 24
Hutchinson 44, Salina South 28
Hutchinson Central Christian 55, Macksville 43
Inman 62, Kingman 53
KC Sumner 55, KC Washington 28
La Crosse 43, Dighton 28
Lamar, Mo. 72, Galena 64
Lansing 58, Topeka West 53
Lebo 82, Hartford 34
Lee's Summit Community Christian, Mo. 37, Christ Preparatory Academy 27
Little River 52, Moundridge 32
Louisburg 72, Baldwin 45
Lyndon 63, Central Heights 47
Lyons 35, Canton-Galva 30
Madison/Hamilton 42, Waverly 24
Maize South 46, Maize 28
McPherson 81, Buhler 28
Mission Valley 31, Osage City 29
Mulvane 36, Winfield 31
Newton 42, Wichita Campus 11
Norwich 53, Udall 26
Osborne 66, Victoria 23
Oskaloosa 49, McLouth 45
Ottawa 52, Atchison 24
Pawnee Heights 47, Western Plains 27
Phillipsburg 62, Ellis 29
Pittsburg Colgan 60, Riverton 27
Pratt 60, Russell 17
Riverside 50, Sabetha 40
Rock Creek 40, St. Mary's 29
SM South 49, Spring Hill 30
Salina Central 28, Goddard 20
Salina Central 38, Goddard 29
Santa Fe Trail 29, Prairie View 14
Shawnee Heights 48, Basehor-Linwood 40
Solomon 53, Centre 43
Southeast Saline 49, Abilene 30
St. John's Beloit-Tipton 52, Rock Hills 36
St. Thomas Aquinas 51, St. Pius X (Kansas City), Mo. 28
Stanton County 52, Greeley County 36
Topeka Seaman 62, KC Piper 35
Trego 59, Stockton 16
Wakefield 46, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 27
Wamego 68, Chapman 43
Washburn Rural 54, SM Northwest 45
Wellington 55, Rose Hill 12
Wellsville 43, Osawatomie 31
Wheatland-Grinnell 49, Logan 43
Wichita Bishop Carroll 75, Wichita West 17
Wichita East 45, Kapaun Mount Carmel 40
Wichita Heights 55, Wichita South 38
Wichita Southeast 66, Wichita Northwest 37
Woodward, Okla. 42, Dodge City 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
BV West vs. Lawrence, ppd.
Holcomb vs. Colby, ppd.
South Gray vs. Minneola, ppd. to Jan 10th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.