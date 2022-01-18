BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 72, Battle Creek Lakeview 61
Allendale 61, Hamilton 55
Athens 62, Battle Creek Academy 24
Bath 67, Portland 49
Battle Creek Central 51, Portage Northern 27
Battle Creek Harper Creek 79, Jackson Lumen Christi 64
Benton Harbor 66, St. Joseph 56
Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 80, Covert 41
Birmingham Groves 52, Pontiac 44
Blissfield 67, Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 54
Bloomfield Hills 62, Harper Woods 50
Brighton 55, Plymouth 45
Brownstown Woodhaven 71, Dearborn Edsel Ford 30
Burton Bendle 89, Clio 50
Canton 47, Hartland 43, OT
Canton Prep 82, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 69
Carrollton 77, Standish-Sterling 69
Carson City-Crystal 39, Morley-Stanwood 36
Chesaning 46, New Lothrop 34
Clinton 62, Morenci 53
Coldwater 55, Battle Creek Pennfield 43
Coloma 52, Gobles 39
Coopersville 54, Spring Lake 38
Dansville 35, Grass Lake 33, OT
Dearborn 83, Wayne Memorial 39
Dearborn Fordson 38, Livonia Franklin 28
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 59, Garden City 45
Delton Kellogg 68, Climax-Scotts 53
Detroit Community 61, Westfield 35
Detroit Renaissance 79, Detroit Pershing 72
Detroit Southeastern 36, Detroit Douglass 33
Dowagiac Union 79, Berrien Springs 64
Dundee 65, Airport 44
Eau Claire 77, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 51
Ewen-Trout Creek 67, Baraga 24
Fennville 62, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 55
Ferndale 56, North Farmington 49
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 67, Flint Powers 43
Gabriel Richard Catholic 46, Royal Oak Shrine 26
Gibraltar Carlson 51, Trenton 42
Grand Ledge 62, East Lansing 44
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 68, Detroit Ford 26
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 79, Muskegon Orchard View 49
Grandville Calvin Christian 85, Comstock Park 47
Hart 62, Montague 59
Hartford 55, Decatur 41
Hemlock 58, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 39
Holt 49, DeWitt 48
Howard City Tri-County 64, Stanton Central Montcalm 60
Howell 44, Northville 42
Hudson 52, Summerfield 37
Hudsonville Unity Christian 67, Grand Rapids West Catholic 55
Ionia 41, St. Johns 38
Jackson Northwest 67, Hastings 26
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 61, Charlotte 43
Kingsford 67, Iron Mountain 47
Lake Odessa Lakewood 57, Perry 36
Lake Orion 57, Auburn Hills Avondale 32
Lakeview 42, Merrill 35
Lansing Waverly 68, Lansing Everett 59
Leslie 59, Stockbridge 32
Livonia Stevenson 64, Westland John Glenn 53
Lutheran Westland 52, Whitmore Lake 34
Marquette 60, Sault Ste Marie 39
Marshall 72, Parma Western 57
Martin 50, Saugatuck 47
Marysville 41, Sterling Heights 40
Mattawan 58, Plainwell 43
Mesick 58, Onekama 40
Millington 51, Midland Bullock Creek 37
Montrose 57, Otisville Lakeville 32
Mount Pleasant 57, Essexville Garber 41
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 49, Muskegon Mona Shores 40
Newberry 73, Brimley 37
North Muskegon 52, Oakridge High School 47
Olivet 59, Bronson 54
Parchment 51, Kalamazoo Christian 42
Reed City 80, Newaygo 44
River Rouge 71, Detroit University Prep 57
Rochester Adams 63, Farmington 58
Rockford 62, Grand Haven 56
Royal Oak 59, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 40
Rudyard 81, Engadine 31
Saginaw Arthur Hill 76, Bay City Central 31
Salem 60, Novi 52
Saline 59, Notre Dame Prep 55
Schoolcraft 61, Kalamazoo Hackett 27
South Haven 54, Three Rivers 33
South Lyon East 58, Waterford Kettering 28
Southfield Christian 67, Plymouth Christian 63
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 67, Clinton Township Clintondale 39
Taylor 51, Wyandotte Roosevelt 48
Taylor Trillium Academy 90, Warren Michigan Collegiate 27
Traverse City Christian 74, Baldwin 42
Traverse City St. Francis 50, Elk Rapids 47
Utica 48, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 28
Walled Lake Northern 39, White Lake Lakeland 38
Warren De La Salle 49, Detroit U-D Jesuit 46
Warren Fitzgerald 42, St. Clair 29
Warren Lincoln 69, Port Huron 30
Warren Michigan Collegiate 47, Detroit Voyageur 34
Waterford Our Lady 55, Allen Park Cabrini 36
Wyoming 78, Zeeland West 62
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Davison vs. Rochester Hills Christian School, ccd.
Owendale-Gagetown vs. Peck, ccd.
