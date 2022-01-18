BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 72, Battle Creek Lakeview 61

Allendale 61, Hamilton 55

Athens 62, Battle Creek Academy 24

Bath 67, Portland 49

Battle Creek Central 51, Portage Northern 27

Battle Creek Harper Creek 79, Jackson Lumen Christi 64

Benton Harbor 66, St. Joseph 56

Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 80, Covert 41

Birmingham Groves 52, Pontiac 44

Blissfield 67, Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 54

Bloomfield Hills 62, Harper Woods 50

Brighton 55, Plymouth 45

Brownstown Woodhaven 71, Dearborn Edsel Ford 30

Burton Bendle 89, Clio 50

Canton 47, Hartland 43, OT

Canton Prep 82, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 69

Carrollton 77, Standish-Sterling 69

Carson City-Crystal 39, Morley-Stanwood 36

Chesaning 46, New Lothrop 34

Clinton 62, Morenci 53

Coldwater 55, Battle Creek Pennfield 43

Coloma 52, Gobles 39

Coopersville 54, Spring Lake 38

Dansville 35, Grass Lake 33, OT

Dearborn 83, Wayne Memorial 39

Dearborn Fordson 38, Livonia Franklin 28

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 59, Garden City 45

Delton Kellogg 68, Climax-Scotts 53

Detroit Community 61, Westfield 35

Detroit Renaissance 79, Detroit Pershing 72

Detroit Southeastern 36, Detroit Douglass 33

Dowagiac Union 79, Berrien Springs 64

Dundee 65, Airport 44

Eau Claire 77, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 51

Ewen-Trout Creek 67, Baraga 24

Fennville 62, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 55

Ferndale 56, North Farmington 49

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 67, Flint Powers 43

Gabriel Richard Catholic 46, Royal Oak Shrine 26

Gibraltar Carlson 51, Trenton 42

Grand Ledge 62, East Lansing 44

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 68, Detroit Ford 26

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 79, Muskegon Orchard View 49

Grandville Calvin Christian 85, Comstock Park 47

Hart 62, Montague 59

Hartford 55, Decatur 41

Hemlock 58, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 39

Holt 49, DeWitt 48

Howard City Tri-County 64, Stanton Central Montcalm 60

Howell 44, Northville 42

Hudson 52, Summerfield 37

Hudsonville Unity Christian 67, Grand Rapids West Catholic 55

Ionia 41, St. Johns 38

Jackson Northwest 67, Hastings 26

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 61, Charlotte 43

Kingsford 67, Iron Mountain 47

Lake Odessa Lakewood 57, Perry 36

Lake Orion 57, Auburn Hills Avondale 32

Lakeview 42, Merrill 35

Lansing Waverly 68, Lansing Everett 59

Leslie 59, Stockbridge 32

Livonia Stevenson 64, Westland John Glenn 53

Lutheran Westland 52, Whitmore Lake 34

Marquette 60, Sault Ste Marie 39

Marshall 72, Parma Western 57

Martin 50, Saugatuck 47

Marysville 41, Sterling Heights 40

Mattawan 58, Plainwell 43

Mesick 58, Onekama 40

Millington 51, Midland Bullock Creek 37

Montrose 57, Otisville Lakeville 32

Mount Pleasant 57, Essexville Garber 41

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 49, Muskegon Mona Shores 40

Newberry 73, Brimley 37

North Muskegon 52, Oakridge High School 47

Olivet 59, Bronson 54

Parchment 51, Kalamazoo Christian 42

Reed City 80, Newaygo 44

River Rouge 71, Detroit University Prep 57

Rochester Adams 63, Farmington 58

Rockford 62, Grand Haven 56

Royal Oak 59, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 40

Rudyard 81, Engadine 31

Saginaw Arthur Hill 76, Bay City Central 31

Salem 60, Novi 52

Saline 59, Notre Dame Prep 55

Schoolcraft 61, Kalamazoo Hackett 27

South Haven 54, Three Rivers 33

South Lyon East 58, Waterford Kettering 28

Southfield Christian 67, Plymouth Christian 63

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 67, Clinton Township Clintondale 39

Taylor 51, Wyandotte Roosevelt 48

Taylor Trillium Academy 90, Warren Michigan Collegiate 27

Traverse City Christian 74, Baldwin 42

Traverse City St. Francis 50, Elk Rapids 47

Utica 48, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 28

Walled Lake Northern 39, White Lake Lakeland 38

Warren De La Salle 49, Detroit U-D Jesuit 46

Warren Fitzgerald 42, St. Clair 29

Warren Lincoln 69, Port Huron 30

Warren Michigan Collegiate 47, Detroit Voyageur 34

Waterford Our Lady 55, Allen Park Cabrini 36

Wyoming 78, Zeeland West 62

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Davison vs. Rochester Hills Christian School, ccd.

Owendale-Gagetown vs. Peck, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

