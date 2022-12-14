GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Agua Fria 41, Bradshaw Mountain 32

Avondale Westview 77, Sierra Linda 27

Basis Charter Phoenix 67, Flagstaff Northland Prep 40

Benson 49, Bisbee 42

Betty Fairfax High School 94, Phoenix North Canyon 11

Casa Grande 51, La Joya Community 11

Cottonwood Mingus 69, Phoenix Moon Valley 52

Desert Heights Prep 48, North Valley Christian Academy 11

Ft. Thomas 49, St. David 46

Gilbert Leading Edge 40, Arete-Mesa Prep 33

Gilbert Mesquite 51, Campo Verde 46

Goodyear Estrella Foothills 40, Phoenix Thunderbird 24

Kearny Ray 61, Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 7

Kingman 59, Seligman 33

Nogales 58, Douglas 50

Paradise Honors 49, Flagstaff Coconino 43

Parker 53, Kingman Academy of Learning 31

Peoria 66, El Mirage Dysart 41

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 87, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 32

Phoenix Arcadia 64, American Leadership-Gilbert 38

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 42, Heritage Academy - Laveen 4

Phoenix South Mountain 46, Glendale Arizona IHS 39

Salome 40, Tonopah Valley 10

San Tan Foothills 62, Eloy Santa Cruz 25

Scottsdale Saguaro 50, Arizona College Preparatory 34

Sells Baboquivari 58, Tucson Desert Christian 21

Superior 38, Cicero Preparatory Academy 23

Williams Field 50, Verrado 23

Willow Canyon 88, Lake Havasu 8

Yuma 58, Yuma Kofa 19

