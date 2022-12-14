GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Agua Fria 41, Bradshaw Mountain 32
Avondale Westview 77, Sierra Linda 27
Basis Charter Phoenix 67, Flagstaff Northland Prep 40
Benson 49, Bisbee 42
Betty Fairfax High School 94, Phoenix North Canyon 11
Casa Grande 51, La Joya Community 11
Cottonwood Mingus 69, Phoenix Moon Valley 52
Desert Heights Prep 48, North Valley Christian Academy 11
Ft. Thomas 49, St. David 46
Gilbert Leading Edge 40, Arete-Mesa Prep 33
Gilbert Mesquite 51, Campo Verde 46
Goodyear Estrella Foothills 40, Phoenix Thunderbird 24
Kearny Ray 61, Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 7
Kingman 59, Seligman 33
Nogales 58, Douglas 50
Paradise Honors 49, Flagstaff Coconino 43
Parker 53, Kingman Academy of Learning 31
Peoria 66, El Mirage Dysart 41
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 87, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 32
Phoenix Arcadia 64, American Leadership-Gilbert 38
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 42, Heritage Academy - Laveen 4
Phoenix South Mountain 46, Glendale Arizona IHS 39
Salome 40, Tonopah Valley 10
San Tan Foothills 62, Eloy Santa Cruz 25
Scottsdale Saguaro 50, Arizona College Preparatory 34
Sells Baboquivari 58, Tucson Desert Christian 21
Superior 38, Cicero Preparatory Academy 23
Williams Field 50, Verrado 23
Willow Canyon 88, Lake Havasu 8
Yuma 58, Yuma Kofa 19
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
