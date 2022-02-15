GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Gallatin 71, Washington 17

Allderdice 47, Carrick 11

Bedford 48, Forest Hills 47

Bermudian Springs 48, Eastern York 38

Blue Ridge 38, Forest City 26

Cedar Cliff 37, Central Dauphin 34

Collegium Charter School 50, Bristol 33

Jenkintown 32, The Christian Academy 19

Kimberton Waldorf School 39, The City School 9

Lancaster Catholic 43, Columbia 42

MAST Charter 70, Morrisville 31

Mid Valley 55, Carbondale 14

Montrose 56, Susquehanna 21

North Pocono 47, Delaware Valley 20

North Schuylkill 51, Marian Catholic 46

Northampton 52, Parkland 42

Penn Charter 63, Episcopal Academy 32

Riverside 64, Elk Lake 33

Scranton Holy Cross 71, Old Forge 47

Scranton Prep 56, Honesdale 26

Wyoming Valley West 65, Tunkhannock 52

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

