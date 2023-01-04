BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albuquerque Academy 76, St. Pius X 51

Amarillo Tascosa, Texas 61, Clovis 44

Atrisco Heritage 78, Santa Fe 70

Bosque School 62, Socorro 56

Capital 69, Los Alamos 41

Carlsbad 62, Artesia 49

Centennial 65, Deming 56

Cimarron 62, Mora 56

Cleveland 81, Hope Christian 58

Clovis Christian 51, Tatum 42

Crownpoint 77, Laguna-Acoma 46

Evangel Christian 62, Native American Community Academy 26

Farmington 87, Shiprock 58

Gallup 93, Bernalillo 72

Grady 36, Jal 26

La Cueva 71, Rio Rancho 68, OT

Los Lunas 58, Organ Mountain 56

Roscoe Highland, Texas 65, Manzano 51

Sandia 74, Cibola 51

Santa Fe Prep 70, Cottonwood Classical 66

Valley 61, Menaul 33

Volcano Vista 71, Albuquerque High 42

West Las Vegas 57, Sandia Prep 55

West Mesa 65, Hobbs 55

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

