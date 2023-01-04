BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albuquerque Academy 76, St. Pius X 51
Amarillo Tascosa, Texas 61, Clovis 44
Atrisco Heritage 78, Santa Fe 70
Bosque School 62, Socorro 56
Capital 69, Los Alamos 41
Carlsbad 62, Artesia 49
Centennial 65, Deming 56
Cimarron 62, Mora 56
Cleveland 81, Hope Christian 58
Clovis Christian 51, Tatum 42
Crownpoint 77, Laguna-Acoma 46
Evangel Christian 62, Native American Community Academy 26
Farmington 87, Shiprock 58
Gallup 93, Bernalillo 72
Grady 36, Jal 26
La Cueva 71, Rio Rancho 68, OT
Los Lunas 58, Organ Mountain 56
Roscoe Highland, Texas 65, Manzano 51
Sandia 74, Cibola 51
Santa Fe Prep 70, Cottonwood Classical 66
Valley 61, Menaul 33
Volcano Vista 71, Albuquerque High 42
West Las Vegas 57, Sandia Prep 55
West Mesa 65, Hobbs 55
