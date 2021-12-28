BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bison 82, Tiospaye Topa 61
Bridgewater-Emery 58, Waubay/Summit 41
Dell Rapids 55, Milbank 53
Dell Rapids St. Mary 53, Chester 46
Elk Point-Jefferson 68, Irene-Wakonda 38
Gayville-Volin 66, Alcester-Hudson 31
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 67, Miller 37
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 94, Lake Preston 40
Timber Lake 71, Lyman 67
Warner 57, Florence/Henry 41
White River 58, Aberdeen Christian 48
Winner 69, Bon Homme 31
Chadron Rotary - George Watson Holiday Classic=
Chadron, Neb. 62, Custer 36
Hoop City Classic=
Canistota 65, Gregory 59
Thunder Basin, Wyo. 61, Mitchell 53
Yankton 79, Campbell County, Wyo. 51
Parkston Classic=
Dakota Valley 76, Platte-Geddes 41
McCook Central/Montrose 54, Corsica/Stickney 51
Parkston 65, Sully Buttes 56
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/