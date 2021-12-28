BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bison 82, Tiospaye Topa 61

Bridgewater-Emery 58, Waubay/Summit 41

Dell Rapids 55, Milbank 53

Dell Rapids St. Mary 53, Chester 46

Elk Point-Jefferson 68, Irene-Wakonda 38

Gayville-Volin 66, Alcester-Hudson 31

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 67, Miller 37

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 94, Lake Preston 40

Timber Lake 71, Lyman 67

Warner 57, Florence/Henry 41

White River 58, Aberdeen Christian 48

Winner 69, Bon Homme 31

Chadron Rotary - George Watson Holiday Classic=

Chadron, Neb. 62, Custer 36

Hoop City Classic=

Canistota 65, Gregory 59

Thunder Basin, Wyo. 61, Mitchell 53

Yankton 79, Campbell County, Wyo. 51

Parkston Classic=

Dakota Valley 76, Platte-Geddes 41

McCook Central/Montrose 54, Corsica/Stickney 51

Parkston 65, Sully Buttes 56

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

