GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ADM, Adel 47, Lewis Central 42

AGWSR, Ackley 42, South Hardin 31

Akron-Westfield 54, Trinity Christian High School 19

Albia 45, Knoxville 29

Alburnett 56, Edgewood-Colesburg 38

Algona 51, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 46

Ames 42, Marshalltown 36

Ankeny 61, Fort Dodge 58

Ankeny Centennial 42, Waukee 32

Ankeny Christian Academy 45, Twin Cedars, Bussey 28

Aplington-Parkersburg 50, Hudson 35

Ar-We-Va, Westside 40, West Harrison, Mondamin 33

Atlantic 75, Red Oak 38

Audubon 57, Logan-Magnolia 44

Ballard 55, Gilbert 45

Baxter 57, GMG, Garwin 12

Belle Plaine 49, Iowa Valley, Marengo 33

Bellevue 59, Camanche 17

Benton Community 55, Independence 20

Bettendorf 39, Clinton 36

Bishop Garrigan 76, Forest City 51

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 63, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 18

Bondurant Farrar 56, Carroll 41

Boyden-Hull 49, Sheldon 34

Burlington Notre Dame 80, Holy Trinity 61

Calamus-Wheatland 67, Cedar Valley Christian School 10

Carlisle 56, Boone 53

Cedar Rapids Xavier 46, Dubuque, Hempstead 39

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 56, Waterloo, East 49

Cedar Rapids, Washington 55, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 40

Center Point-Urbana 50, Vinton-Shellsburg 41

Central Clinton, DeWitt 60, Assumption, Davenport 45

Central Decatur, Leon 70, Wayne, Corydon 34

Central Lee, Donnellson 67, New London 26

Central Springs 40, Newman Catholic, Mason City 33

Cherokee, Washington 54, Spirit Lake 43

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 47, Kee, Lansing 40, OT

Clear Creek-Amana 43, Marion 37

Clear Lake 65, Iowa Falls-Alden 26

Dallas Center-Grimes 49, Pella Christian 16

Danville 62, WACO, Wayland 32

Davenport, North 50, Muscatine 30

Davis County, Bloomfield 56, Chariton 43

Denver 49, Sumner-Fredericksburg 36

Des Moines Christian 38, Van Meter 26

Dike-New Hartford 70, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 25

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 58, Ottumwa 21

Dunkerton 42, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 28

Durant-Bennett 52, Tipton 45

Earlham 38, Interstate 35,Truro 36

East Buchanan, Winthrop 56, Central City 49

East Mills 54, Griswold 26

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 45, Centerville 41

Emmetsburg 36, Alta-Aurelia 25

English Valleys, North English 57, Keota 30

Estherville Lincoln Central 58, Storm Lake 22

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 69, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 40

Grundy Center 65, BCLUW, Conrad 33

H-L-V, Victor 53, B-G-M 36

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 59, Humboldt 52

Harlan 74, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 52

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 61, Harris-Lake Park 46

Highland, Riverside 48, Hillcrest Academy 24

Hinton 62, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 56

Iowa City High 71, Epworth, Western Dubuque 28

Iowa City Liberty High School 67, Wahlert, Dubuque 62

Iowa City West 54, Dubuque, Senior 35

Jesup 55, Union Community, LaPorte City 21

Johnston 54, Waukee Northwest 37

Keokuk 54, Highland, Ill. 27

Lake Mills 46, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 36

LeMars 54, Sioux City, North 39

Linn-Mar, Marion 59, Cedar Falls 45

Lone Tree 53, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 35

Lynnville-Sully 59, Colfax-Mingo 53

MFL-Mar-Mac 52, Central Elkader 49

Maquoketa 49, West Delaware, Manchester 39

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 49, Starmont 23

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 60, South O'Brien, Paullina 21

Martensdale-St. Marys 61, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 34

Mediapolis 69, Wapello 37

Meskwaki Settlement School 55, Tripoli 37

Millard South, Neb. 62, Glenwood 43

Monticello 34, Northeast, Goose Lake 18

Nevada 62, Saydel 26

Newell-Fonda 90, Ruthven-Ayrshire 13

Nodaway Valley 55, Mount Ayr 52

North Cedar, Stanwood 42, Anamosa 30

North Mahaska, New Sharon 51, Montezuma 40

North Scott, Eldridge 52, Davenport, Central 46

North Tama, Traer 72, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 10

North Union 56, Eagle Grove 15

Northwood-Kensett 47, Saint Ansgar 44

Norwalk 59, Newton 28

Ogden 39, Madrid 37

Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Neb. 43, Heartland Christian 12

Osage 65, Rockford 24

PAC-LM 54, East Sac County 44

Panorama, Panora 59, Woodward-Granger 22

Pella 49, Oskaloosa 37

Perry 52, Greene County 36

Pleasant Valley 81, Davenport, West 22

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 51, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 10

Riceville 59, Waterloo Christian School 49

Roland-Story, Story City 62, South Hamilton, Jewell 38

Sibley-Ocheyedan 45, George-Little Rock 26

Sidney 59, Essex 26

Sigourney 51, Tri-County, Thornburg 24

Sioux Center 64, Rock Valley 26

Sioux City, West 70, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 52

Solon 52, Beckman, Dyersville 39

South Central Calhoun 48, Southeast Valley 44

Southeast Polk 91, Des Moines, Hoover 13

Southwest Valley 64, Bedford 33

Spencer 58, Denison-Schleswig 26

Springville 63, North Linn, Troy Mills 57

St. Mary's, Remsen 60, West Sioux 39

St. Mary's, Storm Lake 45, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 23

Stanton 56, Fremont Mills, Tabor 45

Treynor 55, Riverside, Oakland 25

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 44, South Winneshiek, Calmar 20

Underwood 65, Tri-Center, Neola 26

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 49, Oelwein 28

Waterloo, West 73, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 64

Waukon 65, North Fayette Valley 60

Waverly-Shell Rock 66, Charles City 46

Webster City 36, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 31

West Bend-Mallard 51, Manson Northwest Webster 48

West Burlington 57, Eldon Cardinal 33

West Central Valley, Stuart 43, AC/GC 40

West Central, Maynard 65, Postville 46

West Fork, Sheffield 71, North Butler, Greene 33

West Hancock, Britt 48, Belmond-Klemme 34

West Liberty 53, West Branch 34

West Lyon, Inwood 51, Okoboji, Milford 25

West Marshall, State Center 42, PCM, Monroe 18

Williamsburg 54, South Tama County, Tama 13

Wilton 67, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 36

Winfield-Mount Union 37, Louisa-Muscatine 32

Winterset 55, North Polk, Alleman 48

Woodbine 75, Glidden-Ralston 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you