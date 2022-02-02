GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ADM, Adel 47, Lewis Central 42
AGWSR, Ackley 42, South Hardin 31
Akron-Westfield 54, Trinity Christian High School 19
Albia 45, Knoxville 29
Alburnett 56, Edgewood-Colesburg 38
Algona 51, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 46
Ames 42, Marshalltown 36
Ankeny 61, Fort Dodge 58
Ankeny Centennial 42, Waukee 32
Ankeny Christian Academy 45, Twin Cedars, Bussey 28
Aplington-Parkersburg 50, Hudson 35
Ar-We-Va, Westside 40, West Harrison, Mondamin 33
Atlantic 75, Red Oak 38
Audubon 57, Logan-Magnolia 44
Ballard 55, Gilbert 45
Baxter 57, GMG, Garwin 12
Belle Plaine 49, Iowa Valley, Marengo 33
Bellevue 59, Camanche 17
Benton Community 55, Independence 20
Bettendorf 39, Clinton 36
Bishop Garrigan 76, Forest City 51
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 63, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 18
Bondurant Farrar 56, Carroll 41
Boyden-Hull 49, Sheldon 34
Burlington Notre Dame 80, Holy Trinity 61
Calamus-Wheatland 67, Cedar Valley Christian School 10
Carlisle 56, Boone 53
Cedar Rapids Xavier 46, Dubuque, Hempstead 39
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 56, Waterloo, East 49
Cedar Rapids, Washington 55, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 40
Center Point-Urbana 50, Vinton-Shellsburg 41
Central Clinton, DeWitt 60, Assumption, Davenport 45
Central Decatur, Leon 70, Wayne, Corydon 34
Central Lee, Donnellson 67, New London 26
Central Springs 40, Newman Catholic, Mason City 33
Cherokee, Washington 54, Spirit Lake 43
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 47, Kee, Lansing 40, OT
Clear Creek-Amana 43, Marion 37
Clear Lake 65, Iowa Falls-Alden 26
Dallas Center-Grimes 49, Pella Christian 16
Danville 62, WACO, Wayland 32
Davenport, North 50, Muscatine 30
Davis County, Bloomfield 56, Chariton 43
Denver 49, Sumner-Fredericksburg 36
Des Moines Christian 38, Van Meter 26
Dike-New Hartford 70, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 25
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 58, Ottumwa 21
Dunkerton 42, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 28
Durant-Bennett 52, Tipton 45
Earlham 38, Interstate 35,Truro 36
East Buchanan, Winthrop 56, Central City 49
East Mills 54, Griswold 26
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 45, Centerville 41
Emmetsburg 36, Alta-Aurelia 25
English Valleys, North English 57, Keota 30
Estherville Lincoln Central 58, Storm Lake 22
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 69, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 40
Grundy Center 65, BCLUW, Conrad 33
H-L-V, Victor 53, B-G-M 36
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 59, Humboldt 52
Harlan 74, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 52
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 61, Harris-Lake Park 46
Highland, Riverside 48, Hillcrest Academy 24
Hinton 62, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 56
Iowa City High 71, Epworth, Western Dubuque 28
Iowa City Liberty High School 67, Wahlert, Dubuque 62
Iowa City West 54, Dubuque, Senior 35
Jesup 55, Union Community, LaPorte City 21
Johnston 54, Waukee Northwest 37
Keokuk 54, Highland, Ill. 27
Lake Mills 46, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 36
LeMars 54, Sioux City, North 39
Linn-Mar, Marion 59, Cedar Falls 45
Lone Tree 53, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 35
Lynnville-Sully 59, Colfax-Mingo 53
MFL-Mar-Mac 52, Central Elkader 49
Maquoketa 49, West Delaware, Manchester 39
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 49, Starmont 23
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 60, South O'Brien, Paullina 21
Martensdale-St. Marys 61, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 34
Mediapolis 69, Wapello 37
Meskwaki Settlement School 55, Tripoli 37
Millard South, Neb. 62, Glenwood 43
Monticello 34, Northeast, Goose Lake 18
Nevada 62, Saydel 26
Newell-Fonda 90, Ruthven-Ayrshire 13
Nodaway Valley 55, Mount Ayr 52
North Cedar, Stanwood 42, Anamosa 30
North Mahaska, New Sharon 51, Montezuma 40
North Scott, Eldridge 52, Davenport, Central 46
North Tama, Traer 72, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 10
North Union 56, Eagle Grove 15
Northwood-Kensett 47, Saint Ansgar 44
Norwalk 59, Newton 28
Ogden 39, Madrid 37
Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Neb. 43, Heartland Christian 12
Osage 65, Rockford 24
PAC-LM 54, East Sac County 44
Panorama, Panora 59, Woodward-Granger 22
Pella 49, Oskaloosa 37
Perry 52, Greene County 36
Pleasant Valley 81, Davenport, West 22
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 51, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 10
Riceville 59, Waterloo Christian School 49
Roland-Story, Story City 62, South Hamilton, Jewell 38
Sibley-Ocheyedan 45, George-Little Rock 26
Sidney 59, Essex 26
Sigourney 51, Tri-County, Thornburg 24
Sioux Center 64, Rock Valley 26
Sioux City, West 70, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 52
Solon 52, Beckman, Dyersville 39
South Central Calhoun 48, Southeast Valley 44
Southeast Polk 91, Des Moines, Hoover 13
Southwest Valley 64, Bedford 33
Spencer 58, Denison-Schleswig 26
Springville 63, North Linn, Troy Mills 57
St. Mary's, Remsen 60, West Sioux 39
St. Mary's, Storm Lake 45, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 23
Stanton 56, Fremont Mills, Tabor 45
Treynor 55, Riverside, Oakland 25
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 44, South Winneshiek, Calmar 20
Underwood 65, Tri-Center, Neola 26
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 49, Oelwein 28
Waterloo, West 73, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 64
Waukon 65, North Fayette Valley 60
Waverly-Shell Rock 66, Charles City 46
Webster City 36, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 31
West Bend-Mallard 51, Manson Northwest Webster 48
West Burlington 57, Eldon Cardinal 33
West Central Valley, Stuart 43, AC/GC 40
West Central, Maynard 65, Postville 46
West Fork, Sheffield 71, North Butler, Greene 33
West Hancock, Britt 48, Belmond-Klemme 34
West Liberty 53, West Branch 34
West Lyon, Inwood 51, Okoboji, Milford 25
West Marshall, State Center 42, PCM, Monroe 18
Williamsburg 54, South Tama County, Tama 13
Wilton 67, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 36
Winfield-Mount Union 37, Louisa-Muscatine 32
Winterset 55, North Polk, Alleman 48
Woodbine 75, Glidden-Ralston 38
