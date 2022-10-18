PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West def. Climax/Fisher, 21-25, 25-10, 25-17, 25-17
Aitkin def. Hill City, 27-29, 25-10, 25-16, 25-11
Albany def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-22, 25-14, 25-15
Annandale def. Delano, 25-16, 29-27, 18-25, 13-25, 15-8
Anoka def. Totino-Grace, 25-19, 25-18, 25-16
BOLD def. Melrose, 33-31, 25-17, 25-23
Barnesville def. Pine River-Backus, 25-15, 20-25, 27-25, 25-21
Battle Lake def. Frazee, 25-19, 26-24, 25-23
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Royalton, 23-25, 25-7, 25-16, 25-8
Belle Plaine def. Sibley East, 25-18, 25-9, 25-10
Bethlehem Academy def. Hayfield, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21
Blaine def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20
Blake def. Richfield, 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 25-11
Braham def. Hinckley-Finlayson, 25-7, 25-14, 25-10
Breckenridge def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-22, 25-23, 23-25, 24-26, 15-12
Brooklyn Center def. North Lakes Academy, 25-18, 25-21, 25-15
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 15-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-17
Buffalo def. Eden Prairie, 25-18, 20-25, 28-30, 25-20, 15-9
Burnsville def. Apple Valley, 25-21, 25-14, 25-14
Byron def. Cannon Falls, 25-15, 28-26, 25-23
Caledonia def. Fillmore Central, 25-27, 25-10, 25-20, 25-15
Cambridge-Isanti def. Chisago Lakes, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19
Centennial def. Elk River, 25-13, 25-17, 24-26, 25-12
Central Minnesota Christian def. Hancock, 25-12, 18-25, 25-18, 25-21
Chaska def. St. Louis Park, 25-12, 25-7, 25-7
Cloquet def. Hermantown, 25-18, 21-25, 25-17, 25-11
Concordia Academy def. St. Agnes, 25-13, 25-17, 25-5
Coon Rapids def. Park Center, 25-16, 25-11, 24-26, 25-19
Detroit Lakes def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-22, 25-14, 25-15
Duluth East def. Bemidji, 25-23, 21-25, 14-25, 25-22, 15-13
Eagan def. Farmington, 24-26, 25-16, 25-14, 25-10
East Ridge def. Park (Cottage Grove), 26-24, 25-7, 25-27, 25-11
Edgerton def. Madelia, 25-15, 25-15, 25-21
Ely def. Bigfork, 3-1
Esko def. Greenway, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20
Floodwood def. North Woods, 26-24, 25-19, 25-23
Foley def. Milaca, 25-23, 14-25, 21-25, 25-19, 17-15
Forest Lake def. Mounds View, 25-16, 25-15, 25-13
Fosston def. Fertile-Beltrami, 25-20, 25-27, 21-25, 25-21, 15-10
Fridley def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-19, 25-21, 25-12
Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-12, 25-16, 25-14
Hawley def. Pelican Rapids, 25-22, 25-17, 25-13
Henning def. New York Mills, 3-1
Heritage Christian Academy def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-10, 25-11, 25-10
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Spectrum, 25-15, 25-15, 25-12
Indus def. Laporte, 25-19, 25-23, 25-27, 16-25, 15-8
International Falls def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 25-22, 25-14, 19-25, 25-22
Irondale def. Roseville, 25-16, 25-8, 25-12
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton def. United South Central
Kasson-Mantorville def. Goodhue, 25-10, 25-18, 25-15
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Triton, 19-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-9
Kimball def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-22, 25-17, 25-19
La Crescent def. St. Charles, 25-19, 25-21, 20-25, 25-17
Lake Park-Audubon def. Win-E-Mac, 25-20, 25-17, 25-21
Lakeville North def. Rosemount, 25-15, 19-25, 26-24, 25-13
Lakeville South def. Eastview, 25-18, 27-25, 25-16
Lewiston-Altura def. Dover-Eyota, 25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19
Little Falls def. Pierz, 25-16, 24-26, 12-25, 27-25, 16-14
MACCRAY def. Cedar Mountain/Comfrey, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22
Mabel-Canton def. Grand Meadow, 25-21, 25-16, 25-7
Mankato West def. Austin, 25-16, 25-12, 25-17
Maple Grove def. Spring Lake Park, 25-17, 25-16, 25-21
Maple Lake def. Holdingford, 25-22, 25-16, 10-25, 21-25, 15-9
Marshall def. St. Peter, 25-19, 25-11, 25-12
Martin County West def. Adrian, 25-19, 25-20, 20-25, 25-22
Mayer-Lutheran def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-9, 25-9, 25-7
Mesabi East def. Cherry, 3-0
Minneota def. Renville County West, 25-7, 25-8, 25-9
Minnewaska def. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 22-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-20
Moorhead def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23
Moose Lake/Willow River def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-14, 25-18, 25-22
Mora def. Zimmerman, 25-21, 25-15, 24-26, 25-20
Mound Westonka def. Minneapolis South, 3-0
Mounds Park Academy def. Legacy Christian, 25-23, 25-20, 15-25, 25-16
Mountain Iron-Buhl def. Barnum, 3-1
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey def. Mankato Loyola, 3-1
NCEUH def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 18-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-10
New Prague def. Benilde-St. Margaret's, 27-25, 25-23, 27-25
New Richland-H-E-G def. Maple River, 3-0
New Ulm Cathedral def. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's, 27-25, 25-15, 15-25, 25-20
North Branch def. Big Lake, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20
North St. Paul def. Hill-Murray, 26-24, 20-25, 9-25, 29-27, 15-10
Northeast Range def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-15, 27-25, 25-19
Northfield def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-10, 25-15, 25-17
Ogilvie def. East Central, 3-1
Owatonna def. Red Wing, 17-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-23
PACT Charter def. Avail Academy, 25-23, 26-24, 25-17
Park Christian def. Bagley, 25-15, 25-18, 25-17
Paynesville def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-13, 25-21, 25-23
Pequot Lakes def. Perham, 25-16, 25-11, 27-29, 25-12
Pine City def. Mille Lacs Co-op, 15-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-21
Proctor def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-15, 25-11, 25-15
Randolph def. Alden-Conger, 26-24, 13-25
Rochester Century def. Mankato East, 25-7, 25-7, 25-15
Rochester Mayo def. Albert Lea, 25-14, 25-13, 25-6
Rocori def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-10, 25-18, 25-11
Rogers def. Champlin Park, 25-23, 16-25, 25-21, 25-18
Roseau def. Crookston, 25-14, 25-14, 25-10
Rush City def. Simley, 25-15, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20
Rushford-Peterson def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-12, 25-18, 26-24
Sauk Centre def. Benson, 25-8, 25-13, 25-11
Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Fergus Falls, 25-13, 25-16, 25-14
Sebeka def. Menahga, 25-23, 25-13, 25-13
Silver Bay def. Cook County, 3-1
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Holy Angels, 25-16, 25-13, 25-18
St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Paul Academy, 3-0
St. Michael-Albertville def. Hopkins, 25-14, 25-14, 25-18
St. Paul Highland Park def. Two Rivers, 25-23, 25-11, 25-15
Stewartville def. Pine Island, 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17
Stillwater def. White Bear Lake, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20, 25-15
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Ortonville, 25-7, 25-6, 25-9
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC def. Fairmont, 20-25, 16-25, 25-17, 25-16, 16-14
Verndale def. Bertha-Hewitt, 3-0
Wabasso def. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 25-18, 25-22, 25-12
Wadena-Deer Creek def. Pillager, 25-7, 25-9, 25-6
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Blooming Prairie, 25-15, 26-28, 25-23, 25-19
Wayzata def. Edina, 25-23, 25-14, 25-18
West Central def. Montevideo, 25-22, 25-17, 20-25, 17-25, 15-10
Woodbury def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-22, 25-15, 25-13
Worthington def. Red Rock Central, 25-20, 12-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-8
Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Lake City, 25-12, 25-6, 25-12
