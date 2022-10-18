PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West def. Climax/Fisher, 21-25, 25-10, 25-17, 25-17

Aitkin def. Hill City, 27-29, 25-10, 25-16, 25-11

Albany def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-22, 25-14, 25-15

Annandale def. Delano, 25-16, 29-27, 18-25, 13-25, 15-8

Anoka def. Totino-Grace, 25-19, 25-18, 25-16

BOLD def. Melrose, 33-31, 25-17, 25-23

Barnesville def. Pine River-Backus, 25-15, 20-25, 27-25, 25-21

Battle Lake def. Frazee, 25-19, 26-24, 25-23

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Royalton, 23-25, 25-7, 25-16, 25-8

Belle Plaine def. Sibley East, 25-18, 25-9, 25-10

Bethlehem Academy def. Hayfield, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21

Blaine def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20

Blake def. Richfield, 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 25-11

Braham def. Hinckley-Finlayson, 25-7, 25-14, 25-10

Breckenridge def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-22, 25-23, 23-25, 24-26, 15-12

Brooklyn Center def. North Lakes Academy, 25-18, 25-21, 25-15

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 15-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-17

Buffalo def. Eden Prairie, 25-18, 20-25, 28-30, 25-20, 15-9

Burnsville def. Apple Valley, 25-21, 25-14, 25-14

Byron def. Cannon Falls, 25-15, 28-26, 25-23

Caledonia def. Fillmore Central, 25-27, 25-10, 25-20, 25-15

Cambridge-Isanti def. Chisago Lakes, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19

Centennial def. Elk River, 25-13, 25-17, 24-26, 25-12

Central Minnesota Christian def. Hancock, 25-12, 18-25, 25-18, 25-21

Chaska def. St. Louis Park, 25-12, 25-7, 25-7

Cloquet def. Hermantown, 25-18, 21-25, 25-17, 25-11

Concordia Academy def. St. Agnes, 25-13, 25-17, 25-5

Coon Rapids def. Park Center, 25-16, 25-11, 24-26, 25-19

Detroit Lakes def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-22, 25-14, 25-15

Duluth East def. Bemidji, 25-23, 21-25, 14-25, 25-22, 15-13

Eagan def. Farmington, 24-26, 25-16, 25-14, 25-10

East Ridge def. Park (Cottage Grove), 26-24, 25-7, 25-27, 25-11

Edgerton def. Madelia, 25-15, 25-15, 25-21

Ely def. Bigfork, 3-1

Esko def. Greenway, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20

Floodwood def. North Woods, 26-24, 25-19, 25-23

Foley def. Milaca, 25-23, 14-25, 21-25, 25-19, 17-15

Forest Lake def. Mounds View, 25-16, 25-15, 25-13

Fosston def. Fertile-Beltrami, 25-20, 25-27, 21-25, 25-21, 15-10

Fridley def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-19, 25-21, 25-12

Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-12, 25-16, 25-14

Hawley def. Pelican Rapids, 25-22, 25-17, 25-13

Henning def. New York Mills, 3-1

Heritage Christian Academy def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-10, 25-11, 25-10

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Spectrum, 25-15, 25-15, 25-12

Indus def. Laporte, 25-19, 25-23, 25-27, 16-25, 15-8

International Falls def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 25-22, 25-14, 19-25, 25-22

Irondale def. Roseville, 25-16, 25-8, 25-12

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton def. United South Central

Kasson-Mantorville def. Goodhue, 25-10, 25-18, 25-15

Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Triton, 19-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-9

Kimball def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-22, 25-17, 25-19

La Crescent def. St. Charles, 25-19, 25-21, 20-25, 25-17

Lake Park-Audubon def. Win-E-Mac, 25-20, 25-17, 25-21

Lakeville North def. Rosemount, 25-15, 19-25, 26-24, 25-13

Lakeville South def. Eastview, 25-18, 27-25, 25-16

Lewiston-Altura def. Dover-Eyota, 25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19

Little Falls def. Pierz, 25-16, 24-26, 12-25, 27-25, 16-14

MACCRAY def. Cedar Mountain/Comfrey, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22

Mabel-Canton def. Grand Meadow, 25-21, 25-16, 25-7

Mankato West def. Austin, 25-16, 25-12, 25-17

Maple Grove def. Spring Lake Park, 25-17, 25-16, 25-21

Maple Lake def. Holdingford, 25-22, 25-16, 10-25, 21-25, 15-9

Marshall def. St. Peter, 25-19, 25-11, 25-12

Martin County West def. Adrian, 25-19, 25-20, 20-25, 25-22

Mayer-Lutheran def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-9, 25-9, 25-7

Mesabi East def. Cherry, 3-0

Minneota def. Renville County West, 25-7, 25-8, 25-9

Minnewaska def. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 22-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-20

Moorhead def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23

Moose Lake/Willow River def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-14, 25-18, 25-22

Mora def. Zimmerman, 25-21, 25-15, 24-26, 25-20

Mound Westonka def. Minneapolis South, 3-0

Mounds Park Academy def. Legacy Christian, 25-23, 25-20, 15-25, 25-16

Mountain Iron-Buhl def. Barnum, 3-1

Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey def. Mankato Loyola, 3-1

NCEUH def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 18-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-10

New Prague def. Benilde-St. Margaret's, 27-25, 25-23, 27-25

New Richland-H-E-G def. Maple River, 3-0

New Ulm Cathedral def. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's, 27-25, 25-15, 15-25, 25-20

North Branch def. Big Lake, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20

North St. Paul def. Hill-Murray, 26-24, 20-25, 9-25, 29-27, 15-10

Northeast Range def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-15, 27-25, 25-19

Northfield def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-10, 25-15, 25-17

Ogilvie def. East Central, 3-1

Owatonna def. Red Wing, 17-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-23

PACT Charter def. Avail Academy, 25-23, 26-24, 25-17

Park Christian def. Bagley, 25-15, 25-18, 25-17

Paynesville def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-13, 25-21, 25-23

Pequot Lakes def. Perham, 25-16, 25-11, 27-29, 25-12

Pine City def. Mille Lacs Co-op, 15-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-21

Proctor def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-15, 25-11, 25-15

Randolph def. Alden-Conger, 26-24, 13-25

Rochester Century def. Mankato East, 25-7, 25-7, 25-15

Rochester Mayo def. Albert Lea, 25-14, 25-13, 25-6

Rocori def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-10, 25-18, 25-11

Rogers def. Champlin Park, 25-23, 16-25, 25-21, 25-18

Roseau def. Crookston, 25-14, 25-14, 25-10

Rush City def. Simley, 25-15, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20

Rushford-Peterson def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-12, 25-18, 26-24

Sauk Centre def. Benson, 25-8, 25-13, 25-11

Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Fergus Falls, 25-13, 25-16, 25-14

Sebeka def. Menahga, 25-23, 25-13, 25-13

Silver Bay def. Cook County, 3-1

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Holy Angels, 25-16, 25-13, 25-18

St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Paul Academy, 3-0

St. Michael-Albertville def. Hopkins, 25-14, 25-14, 25-18

St. Paul Highland Park def. Two Rivers, 25-23, 25-11, 25-15

Stewartville def. Pine Island, 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17

Stillwater def. White Bear Lake, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20, 25-15

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Ortonville, 25-7, 25-6, 25-9

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC def. Fairmont, 20-25, 16-25, 25-17, 25-16, 16-14

Verndale def. Bertha-Hewitt, 3-0

Wabasso def. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 25-18, 25-22, 25-12

Wadena-Deer Creek def. Pillager, 25-7, 25-9, 25-6

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Blooming Prairie, 25-15, 26-28, 25-23, 25-19

Wayzata def. Edina, 25-23, 25-14, 25-18

West Central def. Montevideo, 25-22, 25-17, 20-25, 17-25, 15-10

Woodbury def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-22, 25-15, 25-13

Worthington def. Red Rock Central, 25-20, 12-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-8

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Lake City, 25-12, 25-6, 25-12

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

