BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian Madison 52, Summerfield 49

Akron-Fairgrove 62, Ashley 31

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 62, Southfield Christian 42

Ann Arbor Greenhills 61, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 54, OT

Ann Arbor Huron 59, Dexter 48

Ann Arbor Skyline 53, Saline 40

Armada 50, Algonac 26

Baldwin 66, Walkerville 28

Battle Creek Central 72, Mattawan 50

Battle Creek Harper Creek 68, Hastings 26

Battle Creek Pennfield 48, Marshall 44

Battle Creek St. Philip 57, Camden-Frontier 51

Beal City 57, Leroy Pine River 48

Belleville 88, Westland John Glenn 31

Benton Harbor 74, Niles Brandywine 52

Big Rapids 50, Reed City 30

Birch Run 54, Bay City John Glenn 50

Blanchard Montabella 59, St. Charles 44

Blissfield 49, Hillsdale 41

Brethren 76, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 33

Bridgeport 71, Saginaw Swan Valley 49

Bronson 72, Union City 45

Brooklyn Columbia Central 53, Ida 40

Brownstown Woodhaven 76, Trenton 34

Buckley 52, Frankfort 47

Burr Oak 70, Athens 48

Burton Genesee Christian 66, Burton Bendle 60

Byron Center 60, Lowell 55

Caledonia 52, Jenison 35

Calhoun Christian 70, Libertas Christian 45

Canton 52, Northville 22

Canton Prep 55, Dearborn Heights Star International 53

Carson City-Crystal 31, Vestaburg 27

Carsonville-Port Sanilac 50, Mayville 40

Center Line 53, Marine City 45

Charlevoix 55, East Jordan 51

Chesaning 68, Otisville Lakeville 29

Clarkston 55, Detroit Cass Tech 52

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 65, Austin Catholic 20

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 45, Macomb Dakota 44

Coldwater 75, Parma Western 45

Coleman 65, Merrill 50

Colon 70, Litchfield 36

Coopersville 61, Hamilton 53

Croswell-Lexington 72, Almont 50

DeWitt 59, Lansing Everett 52

Dearborn 57, Livonia Franklin 43

Dearborn Edsel Ford 59, Wyandotte Roosevelt 56

Decatur 68, Marcellus 55

Detroit Catholic Central 60, Hamtramck 57

Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 65, Southfield A&T 24

Detroit U-D Jesuit 61, Birmingham Brother Rice 42

Detroit Western Intl 83, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 16

Dundee 57, Hudson 48

Durand 66, Byron 36

East Grand Rapids 44, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 40

East Lansing 78, Holt 54

Eaton Rapids 47, Fowlerville 44

Eau Claire 51, Lawrence 49

Flat Rock 44, Grosse Ile 36

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 89, Midland 54

Flint International 71, Morrice 60

Fraser 57, Warren Cousino HS 48

Freeland 69, Alma 57

Fremont 71, Grant 64

Gabriel Richard Catholic 61, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 37

Gaylord 64, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 61

Goodrich 71, Swartz Creek 57

Grand Haven 51, Holland West Ottawa 44

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 72, Grand Rapids South Christian 53

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 63, Greenville 27

Grand Rapids Northview 64, Grand Rapids Christian 51

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 73, Wayland Union 70, 3OT

Grosse Pointe North 63, New Haven 58

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 57, Allen Park Cabrini 10

Hanover-Horton 43, Grass Lake 41

Harrison 56, Pinconning 44

Hartford 72, Bloomingdale 54

Hartland 95, Howell 30

Haslett 69, Portland 41

Homer 46, Reading 32

Houghton Lake 45, Evart 36

Howard City Tri-County 60, Newaygo 40

Hudsonville Unity Christian 75, Fruitport 40

Imlay City 50, Yale 41

Ithaca 55, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 48

Jackson Christian 47, North Adams-Jerome 25

Jackson Northwest 57, Jackson Lumen Christi 37

Jonesville 57, Quincy 24

Kalamazoo Central 60, Stevensville Lakeshore 49

Kalamazoo Christian 71, Martin 47

Kalamazoo Hackett 45, Galesburg-Augusta 42

Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 46, Barry County Christian School 41

Kelloggsville 68, Comstock Park 41

LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 73, Bridgman 34

Lawton 45, Gobles 29

Lincoln Park 51, Allen Park 40

Linden 55, Owosso 38

Livonia Stevenson 57, Dearborn Fordson 55

Madison Heights Madison 55, Madison Heights Lamphere 32

Mancelona 61, Indian River-Inland Lakes 46

Maple City Glen Lake 67, Onekama 43

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 61, Royal Oak Shrine 56

Marion 50, Manistee Catholic Central 29

Marysville 39, Clinton Township Clintondale 27

Mason County Central 68, Manistee 50

McBain Northern Michigan Christian 57, Lake City 51

Melvindale 37, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 31

Menominee 58, Gibraltar Carlson 54

Merritt Academy 58, Burton St. Thomas More 45

Mesick 64, Mason County Eastern 31

Monroe 69, Ypsilanti Lincoln 59

Mount Pleasant 55, Cadillac 54

Muskegon 65, Grand Rapids Union 54

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 56, Zeeland East 46

Notre Dame Prep 62, Rochester Adams 58

Olivet 61, Leslie 24

Onaway 70, Gaylord St. Mary 55

Onsted 76, Clinton 60

Ortonville Brandon 64, Fenton 63

Ovid-Elsie 45, Montrose 34

Parchment 70, Constantine 23

Perry 66, Vermontville Maple Valley 47

Pewamo-Westphalia 57, Fowler 33

Plainwell 53, Niles 42

Plymouth 54, Novi 42

Plymouth Christian 72, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 38

Port Huron 59, Sterling Heights 34

Port Huron Northern 52, Utica 48

Portage Central 68, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 58

Potterville 61, Portland St. Patrick 31

Redford Union 52, Redford Thurston 50

Renaissance 73, Detroit Cody 17

Riverview 78, New Boston Huron 61

Rochester Hills Christian School 59, Bethany Christian 53

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 75, Lutheran Westland 61

Rockford 56, Grandville 43

Romeo 51, Utica Ford 41

Romulus 80, Garden City 21

Rudyard 71, Cedarville 41

Saginaw 62, Flint Powers 50

Sanford-Meridian 60, Gladwin 45

Saugatuck 63, Coloma 51

Schoolcraft 92, Delton Kellogg 13

Sparta 78, Belding 55

Spring Lake 65, Allendale 55

St. Clair 62, L'Anse Creuse 59

St. Joseph 59, Battle Creek Lakeview 55, OT

St. Mary's Prep 66, Warren De La Salle 64

Standish-Sterling 65, Millington 47

Stockbridge 47, Lansing Christian 40

Sturgis 44, Paw Paw 27

Summit Academy North 63, Detroit Leadership 9

Three Rivers 77, Allegan 64

Traverse City West 63, Petoskey 49

Troy 48, Birmingham Seaholm 27

Troy Athens 59, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 53

Utica Eisenhower 69, Warren Mott 57

Vandercook Lake Jackson 61, Napoleon 54

Waldron 46, Pittsford 35

Walled Lake Northern 50, Walled Lake Western 49

Warren Fitzgerald 76, Eastpointe East Detroit 32

Waterford Mott 51, Milford 47

Watervliet 52, Fennville 45

Wayne Memorial 74, Livonia Churchill 24

Westfield 61, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 25

Westwood 63, Gladstone 22

White Lake Lakeland 52, Walled Lake Central 44

White Pigeon 40, Bangor 27

Whiteford 71, Sand Creek 37

Whitmore Lake 49, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 37

Williamston 65, Grand Ledge 47

Wolverine 60, Burt 55

Wyoming 64, Holland 59

Wyoming Potter's House Christian 58, Ravenna 40

Zeeland West 61, Muskegon Mona Shores 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Addison vs. East Jackson, ccd.

Benzie Central vs. Leland, ccd.

Breckenridge vs. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart, ccd.

Cedar Springs vs. Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills, ccd.

Corunna vs. Flushing, ccd.

Covert vs. Three Oaks River Valley, ccd.

Dowagiac Union vs. Vicksburg, ccd.

Erie-Mason vs. Morenci, ccd.

Fulton-Middleton vs. Bath, ccd.

Hemlock vs. Saginaw Nouvel, ccd.

Lake Fenton vs. Holly, ccd.

Lansing Waverly vs. Okemos, ppd.

Livingston Christian vs. Auburn Hills Christian, ccd.

Macomb L'Anse Creuse North vs. Sterling Heights Stevenson, ccd.

Macomb Lutheran North vs. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian, ccd.

Richmond vs. North Branch, ccd.

Saginaw Heritage vs. Traverse City Central, ccd.

Salem vs. Brighton, ccd.

Shepherd vs. Farwell, ccd.

St. Ignace vs. Brimley, ppd.

Waterford Kettering vs. South Lyon, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

