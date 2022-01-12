BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian Madison 52, Summerfield 49
Akron-Fairgrove 62, Ashley 31
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 62, Southfield Christian 42
Ann Arbor Greenhills 61, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 54, OT
Ann Arbor Huron 59, Dexter 48
Ann Arbor Skyline 53, Saline 40
Armada 50, Algonac 26
Baldwin 66, Walkerville 28
Battle Creek Central 72, Mattawan 50
Battle Creek Harper Creek 68, Hastings 26
Battle Creek Pennfield 48, Marshall 44
Battle Creek St. Philip 57, Camden-Frontier 51
Beal City 57, Leroy Pine River 48
Belleville 88, Westland John Glenn 31
Benton Harbor 74, Niles Brandywine 52
Big Rapids 50, Reed City 30
Birch Run 54, Bay City John Glenn 50
Blanchard Montabella 59, St. Charles 44
Blissfield 49, Hillsdale 41
Brethren 76, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 33
Bridgeport 71, Saginaw Swan Valley 49
Bronson 72, Union City 45
Brooklyn Columbia Central 53, Ida 40
Brownstown Woodhaven 76, Trenton 34
Buckley 52, Frankfort 47
Burr Oak 70, Athens 48
Burton Genesee Christian 66, Burton Bendle 60
Byron Center 60, Lowell 55
Caledonia 52, Jenison 35
Calhoun Christian 70, Libertas Christian 45
Canton 52, Northville 22
Canton Prep 55, Dearborn Heights Star International 53
Carson City-Crystal 31, Vestaburg 27
Carsonville-Port Sanilac 50, Mayville 40
Center Line 53, Marine City 45
Charlevoix 55, East Jordan 51
Chesaning 68, Otisville Lakeville 29
Clarkston 55, Detroit Cass Tech 52
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 65, Austin Catholic 20
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 45, Macomb Dakota 44
Coldwater 75, Parma Western 45
Coleman 65, Merrill 50
Colon 70, Litchfield 36
Coopersville 61, Hamilton 53
Croswell-Lexington 72, Almont 50
DeWitt 59, Lansing Everett 52
Dearborn 57, Livonia Franklin 43
Dearborn Edsel Ford 59, Wyandotte Roosevelt 56
Decatur 68, Marcellus 55
Detroit Catholic Central 60, Hamtramck 57
Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 65, Southfield A&T 24
Detroit U-D Jesuit 61, Birmingham Brother Rice 42
Detroit Western Intl 83, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 16
Dundee 57, Hudson 48
Durand 66, Byron 36
East Grand Rapids 44, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 40
East Lansing 78, Holt 54
Eaton Rapids 47, Fowlerville 44
Eau Claire 51, Lawrence 49
Flat Rock 44, Grosse Ile 36
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 89, Midland 54
Flint International 71, Morrice 60
Fraser 57, Warren Cousino HS 48
Freeland 69, Alma 57
Fremont 71, Grant 64
Gabriel Richard Catholic 61, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 37
Gaylord 64, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 61
Goodrich 71, Swartz Creek 57
Grand Haven 51, Holland West Ottawa 44
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 72, Grand Rapids South Christian 53
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 63, Greenville 27
Grand Rapids Northview 64, Grand Rapids Christian 51
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 73, Wayland Union 70, 3OT
Grosse Pointe North 63, New Haven 58
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 57, Allen Park Cabrini 10
Hanover-Horton 43, Grass Lake 41
Harrison 56, Pinconning 44
Hartford 72, Bloomingdale 54
Hartland 95, Howell 30
Haslett 69, Portland 41
Homer 46, Reading 32
Houghton Lake 45, Evart 36
Howard City Tri-County 60, Newaygo 40
Hudsonville Unity Christian 75, Fruitport 40
Imlay City 50, Yale 41
Ithaca 55, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 48
Jackson Christian 47, North Adams-Jerome 25
Jackson Northwest 57, Jackson Lumen Christi 37
Jonesville 57, Quincy 24
Kalamazoo Central 60, Stevensville Lakeshore 49
Kalamazoo Christian 71, Martin 47
Kalamazoo Hackett 45, Galesburg-Augusta 42
Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 46, Barry County Christian School 41
Kelloggsville 68, Comstock Park 41
LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 73, Bridgman 34
Lawton 45, Gobles 29
Lincoln Park 51, Allen Park 40
Linden 55, Owosso 38
Livonia Stevenson 57, Dearborn Fordson 55
Madison Heights Madison 55, Madison Heights Lamphere 32
Mancelona 61, Indian River-Inland Lakes 46
Maple City Glen Lake 67, Onekama 43
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 61, Royal Oak Shrine 56
Marion 50, Manistee Catholic Central 29
Marysville 39, Clinton Township Clintondale 27
Mason County Central 68, Manistee 50
McBain Northern Michigan Christian 57, Lake City 51
Melvindale 37, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 31
Menominee 58, Gibraltar Carlson 54
Merritt Academy 58, Burton St. Thomas More 45
Mesick 64, Mason County Eastern 31
Monroe 69, Ypsilanti Lincoln 59
Mount Pleasant 55, Cadillac 54
Muskegon 65, Grand Rapids Union 54
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 56, Zeeland East 46
Notre Dame Prep 62, Rochester Adams 58
Olivet 61, Leslie 24
Onaway 70, Gaylord St. Mary 55
Onsted 76, Clinton 60
Ortonville Brandon 64, Fenton 63
Ovid-Elsie 45, Montrose 34
Parchment 70, Constantine 23
Perry 66, Vermontville Maple Valley 47
Pewamo-Westphalia 57, Fowler 33
Plainwell 53, Niles 42
Plymouth 54, Novi 42
Plymouth Christian 72, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 38
Port Huron 59, Sterling Heights 34
Port Huron Northern 52, Utica 48
Portage Central 68, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 58
Potterville 61, Portland St. Patrick 31
Redford Union 52, Redford Thurston 50
Renaissance 73, Detroit Cody 17
Riverview 78, New Boston Huron 61
Rochester Hills Christian School 59, Bethany Christian 53
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 75, Lutheran Westland 61
Rockford 56, Grandville 43
Romeo 51, Utica Ford 41
Romulus 80, Garden City 21
Rudyard 71, Cedarville 41
Saginaw 62, Flint Powers 50
Sanford-Meridian 60, Gladwin 45
Saugatuck 63, Coloma 51
Schoolcraft 92, Delton Kellogg 13
Sparta 78, Belding 55
Spring Lake 65, Allendale 55
St. Clair 62, L'Anse Creuse 59
St. Joseph 59, Battle Creek Lakeview 55, OT
St. Mary's Prep 66, Warren De La Salle 64
Standish-Sterling 65, Millington 47
Stockbridge 47, Lansing Christian 40
Sturgis 44, Paw Paw 27
Summit Academy North 63, Detroit Leadership 9
Three Rivers 77, Allegan 64
Traverse City West 63, Petoskey 49
Troy 48, Birmingham Seaholm 27
Troy Athens 59, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 53
Utica Eisenhower 69, Warren Mott 57
Vandercook Lake Jackson 61, Napoleon 54
Waldron 46, Pittsford 35
Walled Lake Northern 50, Walled Lake Western 49
Warren Fitzgerald 76, Eastpointe East Detroit 32
Waterford Mott 51, Milford 47
Watervliet 52, Fennville 45
Wayne Memorial 74, Livonia Churchill 24
Westfield 61, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 25
Westwood 63, Gladstone 22
White Lake Lakeland 52, Walled Lake Central 44
White Pigeon 40, Bangor 27
Whiteford 71, Sand Creek 37
Whitmore Lake 49, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 37
Williamston 65, Grand Ledge 47
Wolverine 60, Burt 55
Wyoming 64, Holland 59
Wyoming Potter's House Christian 58, Ravenna 40
Zeeland West 61, Muskegon Mona Shores 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Addison vs. East Jackson, ccd.
Benzie Central vs. Leland, ccd.
Breckenridge vs. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart, ccd.
Cedar Springs vs. Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills, ccd.
Corunna vs. Flushing, ccd.
Covert vs. Three Oaks River Valley, ccd.
Dowagiac Union vs. Vicksburg, ccd.
Erie-Mason vs. Morenci, ccd.
Fulton-Middleton vs. Bath, ccd.
Hemlock vs. Saginaw Nouvel, ccd.
Lake Fenton vs. Holly, ccd.
Lansing Waverly vs. Okemos, ppd.
Livingston Christian vs. Auburn Hills Christian, ccd.
Macomb L'Anse Creuse North vs. Sterling Heights Stevenson, ccd.
Macomb Lutheran North vs. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian, ccd.
Richmond vs. North Branch, ccd.
Saginaw Heritage vs. Traverse City Central, ccd.
Salem vs. Brighton, ccd.
Shepherd vs. Farwell, ccd.
St. Ignace vs. Brimley, ppd.
Waterford Kettering vs. South Lyon, ccd.
