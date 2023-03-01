GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Fredonia 47, Wichita Trinity 45
Olathe Christian 64, Royal Valley 48
Santa Fe Trail 86, Osawatomie 31
Sub-State Quarterfinal=
Class 2A=
Belle Plaine=
Bluestem 35, Belle Plaine 24
Garden Plain 41, Conway Springs 23
Ellis=
Smith Center 75, Plainville 20
Erie=
Erie 33, Pleasanton 29
Northeast-Arma 50, Jayhawk Linn 33
Pittsburg Colgan 79, Central Heights 18
Southeast 31, Uniontown 30, OT
Hillsboro=
Bennington 47, Marion 42
Hillsboro 47, Northern Heights 15
Salina Sacred Heart 51, Ell-Saline 38
Horton=
Riverside 61, Republic County 38
Valley Heights 39, Pleasant Ridge 32
St. Marys=
Mission Valley 79, Oskaloosa 28
St. Mary's 58, Wabaunsee 51
Sterling=
Berean Academy 43, Hutchinson Trinity 9
Inman 43, Ellinwood 39
Remington 54, Sterling 30
Syracuse=
Elkhart 62, Syracuse 34
Medicine Lodge 55, Stanton County 40
Wichita County 56, Sublette 40
Sub-State Semifinal=
Class 5A East=
Sub-State 1=
KC Piper 63, KC Sumner 38
Topeka Seaman 73, KC Schlagle 11
Sub-State 2=
Spring Hill 50, Basehor-Linwood 39
St. Thomas Aquinas 67, Lansing 33
Sub-State 3=
Highland Park 53, Leavenworth 38
Shawnee Heights 38, DeSoto 35
Sub-State 4=
St. James Academy 80, KC Washington 4
Class 5A West=
Sub-State 1=
Hays 53, Kapaun Mount Carmel 52, OT
Wichita Bishop Carroll 59, Goddard 32
Sub-State 2=
Andover 54, Topeka West 41
Salina Central 40, Goddard-Eisenhower 37
Sub-State 3=
Emporia 56, Newton 37
Maize South 49, Salina South 30
Sub-State 4=
Andover Central 49, Valley Center 31
Hutchinson 32, Great Bend 24
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.