BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Argos 55, N. Miami 43

Barr-Reeve 83, Washington Catholic 27

Blue River 76, Union (Modoc) 20

Bluffton 53, Heritage 52

Bremen 48, Elkhart Christian 46, OT

Central Christian 60, Indpls Shortridge 52

DeKalb 48, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 42, OT

Decatur Central 68, Beech Grove 60

E. Chicago Central 57, Bowman Academy 47

Eastern Hancock 71, Randolph Southern 49

Ev. Bosse 75, Ev. Central 70

Ev. Reitz 76, Boonville 54

Franklin 68, Indian Creek 56

Frederick Fraize, Ky. 53, Cannelton 47

Ft. Wayne North 54, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 51

Gary West 63, Lowell 35

Greenwood 37, Edinburgh 34, OT

Hammond Central 54, Portage 46

Hancock Co., Ky. 71, Tell City 52

Homestead 69, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 62

Indpls Ben Davis 75, Lawrence North 48

Indpls N. Central 66, Indpls Roncalli 43

Indpls Park Tudor 58, Speedway 47

Indpls Pike 76, Lawrence Central 74

Indpls Washington 75, Purdue Polytechnic 36

Jay Co. 39, Adams Central 31

Kankakee Valley 79, N. Newton 37

LaPorte 70, Griffith 55

LaPorte LaLumiere 73, Bridgman, Mich. 34

Lake Central 56, Highland 32

Mishawaka 57, Jimtown 54

Mooresville 86, Christel House Manual 56

Morgan Twp. 52, River Forest 38

N. Posey 62, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 41

New Albany 59, Southwestern (Hanover) 48

Norwell 54, Ft. Wayne Wayne 47

Oak Hill 56, Southwood 45

Oregon-Davis 39, S. Bend Clay 34

Penn 71, Warsaw 59

Perry Central 50, Wood Memorial 38

Pike Central 40, Vincennes 39

S. Spencer 96, Ev. Day 65

Southport 73, Indpls Lutheran 60

Tipton 66, Bethesda Christian 50

W. Washington 52, S. Central (Elizabeth) 35

Westville 57, Washington Twp. 43

Whiteland 78, Greenwood Christian 43

Woodlan 70, S. Adams 34

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Central Noble 67, Angola 41

Eastside 47, Fairfield 43

Garrett 70, Hamilton 45

W. Noble 65, Lakeland 52

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

