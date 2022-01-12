BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Argos 55, N. Miami 43
Barr-Reeve 83, Washington Catholic 27
Blue River 76, Union (Modoc) 20
Bluffton 53, Heritage 52
Bremen 48, Elkhart Christian 46, OT
Central Christian 60, Indpls Shortridge 52
DeKalb 48, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 42, OT
Decatur Central 68, Beech Grove 60
E. Chicago Central 57, Bowman Academy 47
Eastern Hancock 71, Randolph Southern 49
Ev. Bosse 75, Ev. Central 70
Ev. Reitz 76, Boonville 54
Franklin 68, Indian Creek 56
Frederick Fraize, Ky. 53, Cannelton 47
Ft. Wayne North 54, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 51
Gary West 63, Lowell 35
Greenwood 37, Edinburgh 34, OT
Hammond Central 54, Portage 46
Hancock Co., Ky. 71, Tell City 52
Homestead 69, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 62
Indpls Ben Davis 75, Lawrence North 48
Indpls N. Central 66, Indpls Roncalli 43
Indpls Park Tudor 58, Speedway 47
Indpls Pike 76, Lawrence Central 74
Indpls Washington 75, Purdue Polytechnic 36
Jay Co. 39, Adams Central 31
Kankakee Valley 79, N. Newton 37
LaPorte 70, Griffith 55
LaPorte LaLumiere 73, Bridgman, Mich. 34
Lake Central 56, Highland 32
Mishawaka 57, Jimtown 54
Mooresville 86, Christel House Manual 56
Morgan Twp. 52, River Forest 38
N. Posey 62, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 41
New Albany 59, Southwestern (Hanover) 48
Norwell 54, Ft. Wayne Wayne 47
Oak Hill 56, Southwood 45
Oregon-Davis 39, S. Bend Clay 34
Penn 71, Warsaw 59
Perry Central 50, Wood Memorial 38
Pike Central 40, Vincennes 39
S. Spencer 96, Ev. Day 65
Southport 73, Indpls Lutheran 60
Tipton 66, Bethesda Christian 50
W. Washington 52, S. Central (Elizabeth) 35
Westville 57, Washington Twp. 43
Whiteland 78, Greenwood Christian 43
Woodlan 70, S. Adams 34
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Central Noble 67, Angola 41
Eastside 47, Fairfield 43
Garrett 70, Hamilton 45
W. Noble 65, Lakeland 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/