BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Einstein 59, Quince Orchard 51
Arundel 73, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 43
Avon Grove Charter, Pa. 60, Tome 54
Baltimore City College 74, Reginald Lewis 29
Baltimore Poly 75, Digital Harbor 47
Bel Air 52, Fallston 41
Bethesda 73, Walter Johnson 72
Bowie 61, Wise 58
C. H. Flowers 75, Bladensburg 55
C. Milton Wright 52, Edgewood 50
Damascus 82, Gaithersburg 77
Delmarva Christian, Del. 61, Gunston Day 41
Dematha 90, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 52
Elkton 83, North Harford 53
Fort Hill 72, Northern Garrett 26
Frederick Warriors 68, North Hagerstown 64
Georgetown Prep 78, Landon 70
Gwynn Park 58, Oxon Hill 49
Harwood Southern 70, Glen Burnie 52
Havre de Grace 56, Harford Tech 53
Hebrew Academy 68, Washington International, D.C. 31
Heights 58, Bishop Ireton, Va. 55
Heritage Academy 58, Frederick Christian Academy 36
Kent Island 80, North Dorchester 63
Lake Clifton 54, Carver Vo-Tech 53
Magruder 61, Wheaton 36
Meade 84, Annapolis 46
Montgomery Blair 65, Richard Montgomery 63
North East 58, Perryville 54
Northwest - Mtg 77, Paint Branch 44
Oakdale 59, Linganore 52
Parkdale 57, Hyattsville Northwestern 25
Parkside 82, Mardela 13
Patterson 66, Baltimore Douglass 20
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 69, St. John's Catholic Prep 60
Perry Hall Christian 48, Rockbridge Academy 31
Pocomoke 81, Crisfield 35
Potomac Falls, Va. 59, Independence School Local I 40
Queen Annes County 77, Col. Richardson 59
Rising Sun 57, Bohemia Manor 46
Seneca Valley 55, John F. Kennedy 45
Sherwood 63, Poolesville 41
Smithsburg 53, Catoctin 43
South Hagerstown 44, Thomas Johnson 34
South River 82, Northeast - AA 55
Springbrook 58, Northwood 36
St. Andrew's 51, Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 50
Stephen Decatur 76, Washington 62
Tuscarora 60, Urbana 59
Walkersville 58, Brunswick 36
Westminster 75, Key 68
Wicomico 56, Snow Hill 50
Winston Churchill 60, Walt Whitman 54
Wootton 77, Rockville 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
