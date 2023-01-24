BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Einstein 59, Quince Orchard 51

Arundel 73, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 43

Avon Grove Charter, Pa. 60, Tome 54

Baltimore City College 74, Reginald Lewis 29

Baltimore Poly 75, Digital Harbor 47

Bel Air 52, Fallston 41

Bethesda 73, Walter Johnson 72

Bowie 61, Wise 58

C. H. Flowers 75, Bladensburg 55

C. Milton Wright 52, Edgewood 50

Damascus 82, Gaithersburg 77

Delmarva Christian, Del. 61, Gunston Day 41

Dematha 90, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 52

Elkton 83, North Harford 53

Fort Hill 72, Northern Garrett 26

Frederick Warriors 68, North Hagerstown 64

Georgetown Prep 78, Landon 70

Gwynn Park 58, Oxon Hill 49

Harwood Southern 70, Glen Burnie 52

Havre de Grace 56, Harford Tech 53

Hebrew Academy 68, Washington International, D.C. 31

Heights 58, Bishop Ireton, Va. 55

Heritage Academy 58, Frederick Christian Academy 36

Kent Island 80, North Dorchester 63

Lake Clifton 54, Carver Vo-Tech 53

Magruder 61, Wheaton 36

Meade 84, Annapolis 46

Montgomery Blair 65, Richard Montgomery 63

North East 58, Perryville 54

Northwest - Mtg 77, Paint Branch 44

Oakdale 59, Linganore 52

Parkdale 57, Hyattsville Northwestern 25

Parkside 82, Mardela 13

Patterson 66, Baltimore Douglass 20

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 69, St. John's Catholic Prep 60

Perry Hall Christian 48, Rockbridge Academy 31

Pocomoke 81, Crisfield 35

Potomac Falls, Va. 59, Independence School Local I 40

Queen Annes County 77, Col. Richardson 59

Rising Sun 57, Bohemia Manor 46

Seneca Valley 55, John F. Kennedy 45

Sherwood 63, Poolesville 41

Smithsburg 53, Catoctin 43

South Hagerstown 44, Thomas Johnson 34

South River 82, Northeast - AA 55

Springbrook 58, Northwood 36

St. Andrew's 51, Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 50

Stephen Decatur 76, Washington 62

Tuscarora 60, Urbana 59

Walkersville 58, Brunswick 36

Westminster 75, Key 68

Wicomico 56, Snow Hill 50

Winston Churchill 60, Walt Whitman 54

Wootton 77, Rockville 50

