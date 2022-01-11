GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 57, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 23

Belle Fourche 57, Lead-Deadwood 19

Bennett County 59, Little Wound 37

Bison 69, Tiospaye Topa 22

Bridgewater-Emery 69, Ethan 42

Britton-Hecla 41, Wilmot 27

Centerville 38, Scotland 35

Colman-Egan 72, Chester 53

DeSmet 62, Howard 47

Dell Rapids St. Mary 55, Elkton-Lake Benton 51

Hamlin 56, Sioux Valley 30

Hill City 54, Philip 29

Huron 69, Mitchell 46

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 48, Kimball/White Lake 32

Tea Area 59, Tri-Valley 32

Vermillion 54, Madison 31

Viborg-Hurley 66, Alcester-Hudson 30

West Central 64, Dakota Valley 53

Yankton 44, Harrisburg 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

