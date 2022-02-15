GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bison 66, Wakpala 56

Castlewood 48, Sioux Valley 42

Colman-Egan 58, Lake Preston 28

Corsica/Stickney 51, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 21

Elkton-Lake Benton 59, Flandreau Indian 23

Flandreau 63, Baltic 31

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 62, Bon Homme 48

Redfield 30, Northwestern 27

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 64, Harrisburg 35

Sioux Falls Washington 55, Mitchell 18

Sisseton 65, Dakota Valley 62

Todd County 70, Little Wound 41

Viborg-Hurley 55, Menno 35

West Central 65, Canton 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you