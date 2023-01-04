BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chaparral 61, Overland 48

Faith Christian 90, Stargate School 77

Highland 75, Denver Jewish Day School 53

Highlands Ranch 66, Vista Ridge 57

Holy Family 74, Elizabeth 51

Lakewood 62, Pomona 51

Legacy 51, Doherty 48

Lewis-Palmer 68, Pueblo East 42

Lutheran 69, Severance 55

Ponderosa 64, Evergreen High School 45

Silver Creek 69, Summit 31

Smoky Hill 81, South Pasadena, Calif. 52

Yuma 66, Manual 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

