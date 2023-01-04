BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chaparral 61, Overland 48
Faith Christian 90, Stargate School 77
Highland 75, Denver Jewish Day School 53
Highlands Ranch 66, Vista Ridge 57
Holy Family 74, Elizabeth 51
Lakewood 62, Pomona 51
Legacy 51, Doherty 48
Lewis-Palmer 68, Pueblo East 42
Lutheran 69, Severance 55
Ponderosa 64, Evergreen High School 45
Silver Creek 69, Summit 31
Smoky Hill 81, South Pasadena, Calif. 52
Yuma 66, Manual 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
