GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class AAAA=

Region 1=

Section 1=

Morgantown 76, John Marshall 56

Wheeling Park 89, Brooke 45

Region 2=

Section 2=

Jefferson 50, Musselman 41

Region 3=

Section 1=

George Washington 81, Capital 26

South Charleston 55, Riverside 49

Section 2=

Princeton 56, Greenbrier East 54

Woodrow Wilson 55, Oak Hill 30

Class AAA=

Region 1=

Section 2=

Keyser 63, Berkeley Springs 24

Region 4=

Section 1=

Ripley 64, Point Pleasant 14

Winfield 44, Nitro 42

Section 2=

Wayne 66, Scott 35

Class AA=

Region 1=

Section 1=

Wheeling Central 65, Magnolia 30

Section 2=

Ritchie County 42, Parkersburg Catholic 32

Region 2=

Section 1=

Frankfort 53, Moorefield 33

Class A=

Region 1=

Section 1=

Cameron 71, Madonna 23

Section 2=

Doddridge County 84, Clay-Battelle 49

Region 3=

Section 2=

Greenbrier West 74, Richwood 20

Webster County 68, Meadow Bridge 20

Region 4=

Section 2=

Gilmer County 65, Calhoun County 34

Saint Joseph Central 53, Wahama 23

