GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atrisco Heritage 57, Roscoe Highland, Texas 46

Belen 41, Moriarty 40

Carlsbad 52, Artesia 41

Centennial 63, Deming 41

Clovis 60, Lovington 42

Del Norte 48, Bosque School 24

Eldorado 49, Santa Fe 29

Farmington 52, Kirtland Central 43

Gallup 63, Hope Christian 57

Hobbs 64, Rio Rancho 37

La Cueva 57, Cibola 28

Laguna-Acoma 49, West Las Vegas 32

Los Alamos 44, Capital 37

Mesa Vista 58, Sandia Prep 23

Piedra Vista 43, Los Lunas 41

Roy Municipal Schools 52, Clayton 22

Santa Rosa 66, East Mountain 22

Valley 57, Lou. Fairdale, Ky. 24

Volcano Vista 49, Albuquerque High 36

West Mesa 50, Cleveland 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Pine Hill vs. St. Michael, Ariz., ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you