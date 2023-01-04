GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atrisco Heritage 57, Roscoe Highland, Texas 46
Belen 41, Moriarty 40
Carlsbad 52, Artesia 41
Centennial 63, Deming 41
Clovis 60, Lovington 42
Del Norte 48, Bosque School 24
Eldorado 49, Santa Fe 29
Farmington 52, Kirtland Central 43
Gallup 63, Hope Christian 57
Hobbs 64, Rio Rancho 37
La Cueva 57, Cibola 28
Laguna-Acoma 49, West Las Vegas 32
Los Alamos 44, Capital 37
Mesa Vista 58, Sandia Prep 23
Piedra Vista 43, Los Lunas 41
Roy Municipal Schools 52, Clayton 22
Santa Rosa 66, East Mountain 22
Valley 57, Lou. Fairdale, Ky. 24
Volcano Vista 49, Albuquerque High 36
West Mesa 50, Cleveland 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Pine Hill vs. St. Michael, Ariz., ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
