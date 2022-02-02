GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams City 44, Gateway 29

Addenbrooke Classical 63, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 31

Basalt 50, Roaring Fork 49

Belleview Christian 37, Denver Waldorf 22

Briggsdale 71, Haxtun 38

Caprock Academy 32, De Beque 30

Cedaredge 41, Olathe 14

Center 42, South Park 25

Chase County, Neb. 55, Yuma 29

DSST: Byers 39, Strive Prep - SMART Academy 14

Delta 40, Coal Ridge 34

Denver East 51, Thomas Jefferson 37

Eaton 55, University 50

Englewood 54, Aurora Central 51

FMHS 45, Montrose High School 25

Fossil Ridge 31, Rocky Mountain 28

Glenwood Springs 32, Summit 26

Goodland, Kan. 69, Burlington 32

Grand Junction Central 51, Grand Junction 14

Greeley Central 73, Greeley West 32

Kit Carson 55, Flagler 36

Lutheran 61, Faith Christian 16

Manitou Springs 46, Florence 17

Mesa Ridge 60, Coronado 49

Mile High Adventist Academy 31, Denver Jewish Day School 16

Mitchell 67, Falcon 64

Moffat County 50, Grand Valley 39

North Fork 54, Rifle High School 42

Northfield 1, John F. Kennedy 0

Palmer 60, Harrison 36

Pine Creek 48, Cheyenne Mountain 33

Pueblo East 33, Pueblo South 31

Rocky Ford 44, Las Animas 20

Rye 59, Hoehne 27

Sanford 62, Escalante, N.M. 58

Sargent 52, La Veta 31

Sedgwick County 60, Leyton, Neb. 33

Skyview 67, Arvada 6

Swallows Charter Academy 48, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 37

The Classical Academy 71, Sierra 33

ThunderRidge 43, George Washington 42

Wiggins 38, Prairie 22

Wiley 35, Syracuse, Kan. 32

