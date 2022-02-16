BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andale 49, Clearwater 30

Andover Central 64, Arkansas City 56

Augusta 61, Circle 49

BV North 75, Metro Academy 51

Basehor-Linwood 67, Lansing 40

Beloit 51, Salina Sacred Heart 45

Bishop Seabury Academy 78, KC Christian 56

Brewster 58, Western Plains 47

Bucklin, Mo. 45, Hodgeman County 44

Buhler 68, McPherson 61, OT

Burlingame 61, Mission Valley 25

Burlington 57, Santa Fe Trail 45

Cair Paravel 74, Maranatha Academy 57

Centralia 61, Blue Valley 48

Cheney 77, Kingman 41

Cherryvale 64, Fredonia 24

Clifton-Clyde 58, Valley Heights 50

Coffeyville 57, Chanute 40

Concordia 66, Phillipsburg 43

Council Grove 58, Riley County 53

Crest 68, Uniontown 44

Derby 78, Newton 61

Dodge City 76, Garden City 65

Emporia 74, Junction City 62

Erie 65, Eureka 35

Eudora 60, Louisburg 42

Fairfield 57, South Barber 46

Frankfort 44, Onaga 34

Frontenac 41, Girard 40

Goddard-Eisenhower 50, Goddard 47

Goessel 56, Wichita Classical 46

Greeley County 60, Weskan 26

Hays 70, Abilene 46

Hays-TMP-Marian 39, Great Bend 36

Heritage Christian 61, KC Bishop Ward 54

Hesston 78, Halstead 17

Hill City 60, Logan/Palco 36

Hillsboro 60, Larned 24

Holcomb 55, Cimarron 38

Holton 65, Riverside 25

Hoxie 61, Ellis 29

Hugoton 72, Liberal 62

Humboldt 66, Bluestem 50

Hutchinson Central Christian 43, Burrton 39

Independence 69, Parsons 60

Inman 64, Remington 37

Iola 61, Osawatomie 25

Jayhawk Linn 58, Marmaton Valley 45

KC Piper 75, Bonner Springs 65

Kapaun Mount Carmel 56, Wichita Bishop Carroll 38

Lakeside 78, Wilson 25

Lawrence Free State 67, SM North 57

Little River 50, Spearville 36

Lyons 59, Nickerson 40

Macksville 71, Otis-Bison 20

Madison/Hamilton 51, Chase County 34

Maize 69, Hutchinson 51

Maize South 64, Andover 58

Manhattan 52, Highland Park 50, OT

Minneapolis 41, Republic County 36

Moundridge 37, Sedgwick 31

Neodesha 48, Northeast-Arma 42

Ness City 67, Central Plains 28

Northern Valley 48, St. Francis 42

Norton 53, Trego 43

Norwich 56, Pratt Skyline 42

Oakley 70, Quinter 62

Osborne 48, Sylvan-Lucas 36

Oswego 67, Chetopa 45

Paola 58, Ottawa 25

Pawnee Heights 58, Fowler 23

Pittsburg 65, Fort Scott 38

Pratt 78, Haven 63

Rock Creek 54, Chapman 45

Rose Hill 55, Wellington 36

Russell 52, La Crosse 14

SM Northwest 61, Mill Valley 60

SM South 70, Olathe East 49

Sabetha 54, Perry-Lecompton 50

Scott City 60, Colby 55

Sedan 53, South Haven 28

Shawnee Heights 70, Leavenworth 63

Smoky Valley 58, Hoisington 45

South Gray 71, Kiowa County 42

Southeast Saline 74, Ellsworth 34

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 66, Pike Valley 62

Stafford 50, Cunningham 44

Sterling 62, St. John 35

Sublette 74, Moscow 22

Thunder Ridge 45, Lincoln 42

Topeka Seaman 79, Topeka 44

Troy 60, Axtell 41

Valley Center 57, Salina Central 48

Valley Falls 72, Pleasant Ridge 70

Veritas Christian 59, Flint Hills Christian 13

Victoria 54, Kinsley 43

Wabaunsee 58, Rossville 49

Wakefield 36, Linn 33

Wamego 64, Clay Center 46

Wellsville 64, Anderson County 44

West Elk 62, Flinthills 52

Wetmore 46, Doniphan West 44

Wichita Campus 66, Wichita South 36

Wichita Collegiate 64, Mulvane 49

Wichita Heights 60, Wichita Southeast 52

Wichita Home School 66, Canton-Galva 30

Wichita Independent 67, Garden Plain 46

Wichita North 55, Wichita South 53

Wichita Northwest 82, Wichita East 57

Winfield 74, El Dorado 60

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

