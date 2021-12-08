BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton East 92, Appleton West 52
Aquinas 66, Mauston 51
Argyle 31, Juda 22
Ashwaubenon 85, D.C. Everest 57
Augusta 74, Boyceville 51
Badger 77, Waukesha North 73
Beaver Dam 69, Reedsburg Area 51
Benton 62, Belmont 37
Big Foot 53, Delavan-Darien 47
Blair-Taylor 64, Eleva-Strum 46
Bonduel 64, Amherst 45
Brillion 56, Two Rivers 26
Brookfield East 75, Wauwatosa East 55
Caledonia, Minn. 67, Onalaska 56
Cameron 68, Barron 66
Cassville 63, Shullsburg 58
Central Wisconsin Christian 62, Valley Christian 35
Coleman 53, Lena 36
Columbus 66, Wisconsin Dells 55
Crivitz 89, Saint Thomas Aquinas 19
Darlington 63, Belleville 61
De Pere 80, Green Bay Southwest 40
De Soto 52, La Farge 42
DeForest 77, Sauk Prairie 45
Deerfield 67, Palmyra-Eagle 35
Durand 64, Spring Valley 45
East Troy 58, Elkhorn Area 50
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 75, Independence 29
Eau Claire North 74, La Crosse Logan 34
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 46, Cedar Grove-Belgium 35
Fall Creek 64, Augusta 52
Fennimore 60, Prairie du Chien 55
Fox Valley Lutheran 69, Marinette 42
Franklin 54, Kenosha Indian Trail 42
Grafton 70, Port Washington 63
Green Bay East 49, Seymour 43
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 75, Algoma 74
Greendale 45, Wilmot Union 35
Greenfield 71, Milw. Bay View 33
Gresham Community 70, Marion 54
Hortonville 65, Oshkosh North 63
Hudson 57, Superior 51
Hustisford 44, Horicon 28
Iola-Scandinavia 44, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 40
Janesville Craig 73, Madison Memorial 54
Janesville Parker 68, Beloit Memorial 45
Kaukauna 80, Oshkosh West 78
Kenosha Reuther 51, Mountain Top Academy 37
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 66, Martin Luther 50
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 78, Milwaukee Lutheran 61
Kewaskum 69, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 55
Kewaunee 68, Gibraltar 61
Kiel 70, Sheboygan Falls 51
Kimberly 93, Fond du Lac 68
Kohler 52, Manitowoc Lutheran 50
La Crosse Central 54, Menominee, Mich. 31
Laconia 64, Berlin 40
Living Word Lutheran 72, Messmer 57
Lodi 80, Edgerton 56
Lourdes Academy 62, Dodgeland 45
Madison West 75, Verona Area 70
Manawa 88, Tigerton 24
Markesan 70, Montello 36
McDonell Central 59, Ladysmith 48
Medford Area 88, Merrill 60
Menominee, Mich. 50, Antigo 27
Menomonee Falls 77, Germantown 54
Middleton 64, Madison East 59
Milton 69, Edgewood 57
Milwaukee Golda Meir 65, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 53
Monroe 59, Monona Grove 54
Monticello 80, Albany 50
Muskego 68, New Berlin West 55
Necedah 84, Nekoosa 27
Neenah 59, Appleton North 46
North Crawford 73, Kickapoo 35
Northwestern 86, Cumberland 48
Oakfield 67, Wayland Academy 62
Oconto 79, Sturgeon Bay 61
Oneida Nation 75, Niagara 47
Oregon 53, Fort Atkinson 52
Pardeeville 75, Waterloo 55
Peshtigo 54, Southern Door 51
Port Edwards 29, Wild Rose 19
Prescott 83, Ellsworth 51
Princeton/Green Lake 44, Rio 32
Pulaski 67, Luxemburg-Casco 59
Randolph 51, Cambria-Friesland 42
Reedsville 68, Random Lake 58
River Falls 60, Westosha Central 36
River Ridge 62, Highland 27
Roncalli 82, New Holstein 38
Saint Croix Central 51, Baldwin-Woodville 43
Sevastopol 51, Stockbridge 49
Sheboygan Christian 66, Howards Grove 57
Somerset 63, Amery 27
Southwestern 46, Potosi 40
Spooner 64, Ashland 54
St. Croix Falls 87, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 46
Stevens Point 66, Chippewa Falls 55
Suring 51, Wausaukee 38
Three Lakes 68, Tomahawk 31
Valders 67, Chilton 39
Watertown Luther Prep 73, Ripon 64
Waunakee 83, Portage 60
Wausau East 79, Rhinelander 75
Wauzeka-Steuben 73, Weston 21
West De Pere 64, Menasha 62
Weyauwega-Fremont 65, Shiocton 59
Whitefish Bay 70, Hartford Union 52
Williams Bay 68, Parkview 52
Winneconne 64, North Fond du Lac 63
Wisconsin Heights 62, Lancaster 60
Xavier 47, New London 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/