GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrew 65, Shepard 16

Armstrong 33, Covington, Ind. 28

Breese Central 41, Pinckneyville 26

Camanche, Iowa 45, West Carroll 40

Camp Point Central 38, Liberty 26

Carbondale 47, Centralia 43

Carrollton 45, Pittsfield 40

Chicago (Christ the King) 46, (Chicago ) Wolcott 14

Chicago (Disney II) 33, Foreman 29

Crystal Lake Central 46, McHenry 36

Crystal Lake South 35, Dundee-Crown 31

Dieterich 50, Oblong 19, 6OT

Earlville 44, Alden-Hebron 32

Elk Grove 33, Hoffman Estates 27

Fairbury Prairie Central 52, LaSalle-Peru 45

Galena 68, Benton 43

Galesburg Christian High School 40, East Moline Christian 12

Geneva 52, Naperville North 51

Glenbard East 45, Bartlett 41

Glenbard North 56, Metea Valley 45

Grayslake Central 59, Woodstock 34

Greenville 59, Metro-East Lutheran 31

Hamilton County 61, Carmi White County 22

Harrisburg 62, West Frankfort 41

Herscher 39, Kankakee Grace Christian 13

Highland Park 51, Maine East 21

Hononegah 51, Machesney Park Harlem 21

Huntley 49, Prairie Ridge 19

L.F. Academy 59, Woodlands Academy 16

Lena-Winslow 54, Stockton 33

Lewistown 39, Macomb 38

Libertyville 61, Zion Benton 20

Lincoln-Way East 60, Oak Lawn Richards 24

Lyons 58, Proviso West 29

Mather 37, Chicago Academy 28

Metamora 40, Bloomington 25

Mt. Zion 59, Charleston 24

New Trier 47, Niles West 35

Normal Community 71, Bartonville (Limestone) 30

O'Fallon 64, Freeburg 43

Okawville 58, Woodlawn 21

Pana 65, Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 53

Parkview Christian Academy 48, Channahon (Families of Faith Christian Academy) 7

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 37, Hoopeston 24

Plainfield East 64, Joliet Central 41

Plainfield North 56, Yorkville 54

Plainfield South 59, Romeoville 51

Prospect 52, Palatine 35

Raby 36, Chicago (Intrinsic) 35

Rich Township 42, Bradley-Bourbonnais 31

Rickover Naval 35, Chicago (Ogden International) 23

River Forest Trinity 61, Fenwick 37

Rochester 68, Springfield Lanphier 11

Rockford Auburn 56, Freeport 38

Rockford Boylan 73, Belvidere North 23

Rockford Guilford 72, Rockford Jefferson 55

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 58, Jacksonville 20

Seneca 40, Reed-Custer 20

South Beloit 29, Kirkland Hiawatha 26

Springfield 64, Eisenhower 42

St. Charles East 55, Waubonsie Valley 54

St. Charles North 60, Wheaton Warrenville South 30

Stillman Valley 52, Marengo 32

Thornton Fractional South 66, Crete-Monee 45

Waterloo 60, Red Bud 20

Waterloo Gibault 50, Chester 44

Watseka (coop) 60, Dwight 34

West Chicago 40, Streamwood 23

Westminster Christian 33, Indian Creek 31

Williamsville 33, Litchfield 31

Willows 48, North Shore Country Day 42

Winnebago 52, Kaneland 31

Woodstock Marian 45, Wauconda 37

York 77, OPRF 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Unity Christian vs. LeMars, Iowa, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

