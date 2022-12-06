GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 55, Wood River 30

Ainsworth 72, Cody-Kilgore 17

Alma 58, Elm Creek 53

Anselmo-Merna 49, Arcadia-Loup City 47

Archbishop Bergan 48, Omaha Roncalli 34

Arthur County 62, Creek Valley 37

Auburn 60, Douglas County West 49

Battle Creek 59, O'Neill 29

Bellevue West 64, Papillion-LaVista 58

Bennington 54, Omaha Mercy 26

Bloomfield 54, Stuart 43

Brady 30, Sutherland 23

Broken Bow 41, Amherst 39

Centura 43, Cross County 26

Conestoga 45, Omaha Christian Academy 26

Crofton 51, Boone Central 32

David City 51, Schuyler 10

East Butler 43, Exeter/Milligan 42

Elgin Public/Pope John 63, Neligh-Oakdale 9

Elkhorn North 56, Omaha Duchesne Academy 40

Elkhorn Valley 57, Madison 18

Elmwood-Murdock 47, Louisville 22

Falls City Sacred Heart 45, Nebraska City Lourdes 37

Fort Calhoun 44, Omaha Concordia 35

Gordon/Rushville 67, Crawford 37

Guardian Angels 44, Columbus Scotus 26

Hartington Cedar Catholic 65, South Sioux City 53

Hay Springs 56, Morrill 38

Hi-Line 53, Maxwell 33

Homer 60, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 59

Howells/Dodge 41, Aquinas 23

Humphrey St. Francis 65, Hartington-Newcastle 31

Johnson-Brock 46, Palmyra 30

Kearney Catholic 40, North Platte St. Patrick's 31

Lewiston 64, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 31

Lincoln Christian 45, Seward 38

Lincoln Pius X 53, Omaha South 12

Loomis 40, Kenesaw 34

Lutheran High Northeast 64, Twin River 38

Lyons-Decatur Northeast 42, Walthill 35

McCool Junction 70, Giltner 20

Mead 31, Cornerstone Christian 25

Millard South 68, Westview 26

Minden 58, Lexington 10

Nebraska City 31, Ralston 25

Nebraska Lutheran 49, St. Edward 15

North Bend Central 54, Malcolm 46

Oakland-Craig 37, Clarkson/Leigh 24

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 59, Whiting, Iowa 19

Ord 35, West Holt 29

Overton 56, Gibbon 22

Palmer 32, Harvard 18

Papillion-LaVista South 58, Norris 51, OT

Parkview Christian 56, Boys Town 5

Pender 77, Winnebago 35

Perkins County 48, Haxtun, Colo. 36

Plainview 61, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 54

Platteview 49, Omaha Gross Catholic 25

Pleasanton 56, Cozad 49

Sandy Creek 52, Elba 10

Sedgwick County, Colo. 63, South Platte 51

Southern 37, Johnson County Central 35

Southern Valley 54, Cambridge 29

St. Mary's 59, Niobrara/Verdigre 56

Sterling 62, Friend 41

Summerland 56, Riverside 22

Superior 47, Fairbury 14

Sutton 64, Heartland 29

Thayer Central 50, Diller-Odell 34

Valentine 46, Mullen 23

Wahoo 42, Ashland-Greenwood 36

Wakefield 49, Wayne 43

Wausa 47, Creighton 25

Waverly 48, Blair 29

West Point-Beemer 54, Stanton 45

Yutan 47, Arlington 27

Cattle Trail Invitational=

Maywood-Hayes Center 65, Dundy County-Stratton 30

Medicine Valley 47, Arapahoe 35

Southwest 46, Hitchcock County 18

Wauneta-Palisade 46, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 38

