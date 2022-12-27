GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 60, Spring Grove 33

Cloquet 69, Mesabi East 52

Cromwell 67, Rock Ridge 58

Duluth East 73, Coon Rapids 54

Edgerton 65, Renville County West 28

Ely 91, Deer River 35

Esko 62, Cherry 40

Fairmont 79, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 49

Fillmore Central 50, Kingsland 48

Hamlin, S.D. 65, Mankato West 33

Hermantown 63, Solon Springs, Wis. 41

Hillcrest Lutheran 67, Sacred Heart 35

Kelliher/Northome 50, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 38

Lac qui Parle Valley 57, Sleepy Eye 52

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 60, St. James Area 35

Legacy Christian 75, Hiawatha Collegiate 14

Marshall 54, Faribault 30

Minneota 57, Minnewaska 50

Mountain Lake Area 43, Springfield 34

Nashwauk-Keewatin 60, Duluth Denfeld 59

New London-Spicer 80, Central Minnesota Christian 31

New Richland-H-E-G 80, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 38

Park Christian 91, St. Paul Humboldt 40

Perham 77, Waconia 57

Rogers 68, Chanhassen 57

Roseau 87, Climax/Fisher 51

Rushford-Peterson 67, West Lutheran 30

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 60, Wabasso 51

St. Clair 51, Canby 36

St. Michael-Albertville 85, Edina 28

Willmar 49, Redwood Valley 28

Windom 66, East Central 28

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you