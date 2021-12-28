GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allen Co.-Scottsville 46, Lou. Portland Christian 41

Anderson Co. 63, Owen Co. 54

Ashland Blazer 67, Lex. Tates Creek 47

Bullitt Central 60, Caverna 30

Bullitt East 64, Sullivan East, Tenn. 42

Central Hardin 52, Russellville 42

Cocke County, Tenn. 72, Owsley Co. 52

Cooper 59, Lou. Mercy 55

Cumberland Co. 65, Pineville 45

Danville Christian 62, Middlesboro 40

Edmonson Co. 49, Lou. Shawnee 27

Fairview 65, Portsmouth Sciotoville, Ohio 31

Frederick Douglass 67, Crittenden Co. 47

Great Crossing 56, St. Henry 51

Greenup Co. 50, Wando, S.C. 43

Lex. Christian def. McCreary Central, forfeit

Lex. Lafayette 49, Knoxville Carter, Tenn. 22

Lou. Eastern 79, IHS 23

Lou. Sacred Heart 77, Oakleaf, Fla. 32

Lyon Co. 70, Caldwell Co. 51

McLean Co. 70, George Rogers Clark 19

Menifee Co. 79, Elliott Co. 70

Mercer Co. 72, Walton-Verona 49

Muhlenberg County 44, Clarksville NE, Tenn. 36

Murray 40, Clarksville NE, Tenn. 39

North Oldham 48, Union Co. 46

Owensboro Catholic 69, Newport Central Catholic 39

Paintsville 45, Lewis Co. 31

Prestonsburg 61, Christian Academy, Ind. 28

Rockcastle Co. 62, Owensboro 40

Rowan Co. 67, Lewistown Indian Lake, Ohio 27

Ryle 76, Grainger, Tenn. 60

Southwestern 67, Perry Co. Central 55

Stewarts Creek, Tenn. 66, Webster Co. 42

Trigg Co. 47, Livingston Central 28

Twin Valley, Va. 58, East Ridge 45

Warren East 54, Lex. Christian 44

West Jessamine 77, Fleming Co. 49

Whitefield Academy 77, S. Central (Elizabeth), Ind. 23

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you