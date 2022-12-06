BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alta 67, Brighton 48
American Leadership 80, Maeser Prep Academy 31
Cedar Valley 92, Mountain View 64
East 55, Summit Academy 47
Hillcrest 67, Jordan 43
Juan Diego Catholic 64, Timpanogos 61
Judge Memorial 73, Hunter 58
Layton 94, Taylorsville 47
Northridge 72, Granger 50
Park City 53, Morgan 52
Pleasant Grove 53, Mountain Ridge 30
Real Salt Lake 58, Spanish Fork 34
Ridgeline 67, Fremont 55
St. Joseph 68, Intermountain Christian 56
Wasatch 61, Weber 60
Wayne 74, Escalante 30
West 46, Ben Lomond 30
Woods Cross 63, Syracuse 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
