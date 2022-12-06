BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alta 67, Brighton 48

American Leadership 80, Maeser Prep Academy 31

Cedar Valley 92, Mountain View 64

East 55, Summit Academy 47

Hillcrest 67, Jordan 43

Juan Diego Catholic 64, Timpanogos 61

Judge Memorial 73, Hunter 58

Layton 94, Taylorsville 47

Northridge 72, Granger 50

Park City 53, Morgan 52

Pleasant Grove 53, Mountain Ridge 30

Real Salt Lake 58, Spanish Fork 34

Ridgeline 67, Fremont 55

St. Joseph 68, Intermountain Christian 56

Wasatch 61, Weber 60

Wayne 74, Escalante 30

West 46, Ben Lomond 30

Woods Cross 63, Syracuse 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

