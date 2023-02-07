BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blair 44, Elkhorn 43

Omaha Roncalli 57, Bennington 55

Potter-Dix 64, Peetz, Colo. 32

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you