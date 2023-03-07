BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 2A State=
Semifinal=
New Town 47, Wicomico 41
Class 3A State=
Semifinal=
Baltimore City College 94, Aberdeen 61
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
