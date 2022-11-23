GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alton 50, MICDS, Mo. 39

Athens 47, Clinton 33

Aurora (East) 53, Plainfield East 38

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 67, Ramsey/Mid-America Prep 22

Benton 66, Trenton Wesclin 34

Brimfield 49, Knoxville 36

Carmel 60, Naperville Central 31

Carterville 43, Carbondale 26

Centralia 47, Marion 34

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 53, Warrensburg-Latham 42

Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family 41, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South, Wis. 37

Chicago (Butler) 71, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 25

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 47, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 24

DeKalb 59, Rockford East 26

Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 71, Providence-St. Mel 10

Deerfield 72, Bartlett 31

Dieterich 49, Red Hill 14

Eldorado 63, Anna-Jonesboro 30

Fieldcrest 55, Roanoke-Benson 32

Fremd 78, Sycamore 27

Galatia 39, Century 37

Galena 71, East Dubuque 35

Galesburg 60, Moline 47

Geneseo 45, Quincy 44

Glenbard West 74, Glenbard East 48

Glenbrook North 36, Taft 18

Glenbrook South 66, Prospect 43

Hamilton County 60, Edwards County 42

Havana 44, Canton 32

Herrin 56, Gallatin County 43

Herscher 57, Gardner-South Wilmington 22

Hersey 67, Grayslake Central 14

Heyworth 47, Illini Central 31

Hillcrest 53, Harvey Thornton 48

Hononegah 59, Streamwood 15

Huntley 55, Palatine 38

Hyde Park 45, Chicago (Jones) 14

Lake Forest 59, Vernon Hills 32

Lakes Community 57, Zion Benton 41

Lanark Eastland 52, Stockton 22

Libertyville 63, Barrington 61

Lisle (Benet Academy) 64, Homewood-Flossmoor 38

Lisle (Benet Academy) 71, Rockford Guilford 34

Machesney Park Harlem 61, Woodstock Marian 46

Macomb 45, Aledo (Mercer County) 29

Maine South 69, Crystal Lake Central 44

Maine West 37, Wheaton Warrenville South 30

Manteno 47, Grant Park 11

McHenry 40, Round Lake 22

Metamora 41, Mahomet-Seymour 36

Monmouth-Roseville 76, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 41

Morgan Park 58, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 14

Morgan Park Academy 50, Illinois Lutheran 19

Morris 54, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 32

Mount Vernon 50, Freeburg 48

Moweaqua Central A&M 56, Argenta-Oreana 15

Naperville Neuqua Valley 66, Plainfield South 37

Nazareth 59, Yorkville 14

Normal Community 59, Bloomington 20

Normal West 41, Bloomington Central Catholic 37

Okaw Valley 40, Arthur Christian 19

Okawville 71, Nashville 38

Oneida (ROWVA) 50, Rockridge 21

Oregon 42, Polo 27

Ottawa Marquette 53, Mendota 23

Peoria (H.S.) 59, Dunlap 53

Peotone 49, Andrew 33

Petersburg PORTA 53, Winchester (West Central) 34

Pope County 65, Shawnee 22

Putnam County 37, Somonauk 28

Quincy Notre Dame 63, Keokuk, Iowa 39

ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 50, Rockridge 21

River Ridge/Scales Mound 67, Freeport (Aquin) 44

Rock Falls 51, Sandwich 25

Rock Island Alleman 52, Sterling 23

Rockford Boylan 56, St. Viator 34

Rockford Christian 60, Johnsburg 38

Rockford Guilford 67, Proviso West 36

South Elgin 50, Dundee-Crown 24

St. Charles North 65, Oswego East 25

Stillman Valley 47, Rochelle 29

Warren 58, Morrison 46

Wayne City 24, Lawrenceville 15

West Frankfort 68, Harrisburg 37

West Prairie 45, Rushville-Industry 31

Westinghouse 55, Dyett 32

Westlake 59, South Beloit 22

Willowbrook 37, Lockport 32

Willows 60, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 13

Winnebago 59, Forreston 25

York 49, Wheaton North 24

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

