PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Arlington def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-6, 25-11, 25-14
Brandon Valley def. Brookings, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15
Edgemont def. Hemingford, Neb., 25-14, 23-25, 25-15, 25-15
Freeman def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-19, 29-27, 25-9
Howard def. Menno, 25-17, 15-25, 25-14, 25-23
Huron def. Yankton, 25-22, 25-18, 16-25, 25-21
Jones County def. White River, 25-16, 25-15, 25-19
Madison def. Ethan, 25-19, 25-22, 25-18
Milbank def. Waubay/Summit, 25-16, 25-11, 25-11
Miller def. Northwestern, 25-12, 24-26, 25-16, 25-15
Mobridge-Pollock def. Timber Lake, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Redfield, 25-19, 25-17, 25-21
North Central Co-Op def. Langford, 23-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-13
Potter County def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17
Rapid City Central def. Douglas, 23-25, 27-25, 25-23, 25-14
Scotland def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 30-28, 25-10, 22-25, 25-19
Sioux Falls Christian def. Vermillion, 25-16, 25-14, 25-15
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Watertown, 25-18, 25-15, 25-21
Tea Area def. Parker, 25-20, 25-15, 25-9
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Bon Homme, 15-25, 26-24, 25-14, 25-15
Warner def. Ipswich, 25-14, 25-15, 25-13
Wessington Springs def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 21-25, 25-11, 25-15, 25-13
Irene-Wakonda Invite=
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Lennox, 19-25, 25-16, 19-25, 25-21, 15-11
Rapid City Christian Tournament=
Rapid City Christian def. Philip, 25-17, 25-13, 25-14
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.