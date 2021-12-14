BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andale 69, Wellington 42

Andover 69, Goddard-Eisenhower 36

Atchison 62, Ottawa 61

Axtell 42, Wetmore 40

BV Northwest 78, Belton, Mo. 36

Baxter Springs 50, Pittsburg Colgan 47

Bluestem 66, Fredonia 38

Bucklin 69, Spearville 40

Buhler 58, Circle 50

Burlington 54, Iola 32

Clay Center 71, Riley County 54

Concordia 52, Marysville 34

Cunningham 50, Argonia 13

Ellinwood 69, Ell-Saline 24

Ellis 66, Phillipsburg 64

Haven 72, Nickerson 38

Hays-TMP-Marian 68, Oakley 40

Highland Park 71, Topeka Seaman 69

Hillsboro 78, Marion 14

Holcomb 67, Colby 62

Hutchinson 52, Newton 37

Junction City 52, Manhattan 37

Lakin 84, Sublette 61

Lansing 61, SM North 57

Lawrence Free State 51, Mill Valley 23

Lyndon 62, West Franklin 42

Macksville 54, Hutchinson Central Christian 36

McPherson 66, El Dorado 14

Meade 22, Ashland 14

Medicine Lodge 60, Kingman 52

Metro Academy 40, Nevada, Mo. 36

Northern Heights 46, Chase County 43

Northern Valley 59, Logan/Palco 54

Osage City 62, Central Heights 32

Pittsburg 60, Independence 48

Pratt 63, Russell 45

Riverton 65, Oswego 17

Scott City 63, Cimarron 40

Smoky Valley 59, Hesston 40

South Haven 50, South Barber 44

Stafford 65, Centre 36

Tonganoxie 56, KC Turner 37

Topeka 45, Emporia 42

Washburn Rural 34, Topeka Hayden 27

Wellsville 78, Osawatomie 43

Wichita East 64, Wichita Bishop Carroll 63

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lincoln vs. Sylvan-Lucas, ppd.

