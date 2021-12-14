BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andale 69, Wellington 42
Andover 69, Goddard-Eisenhower 36
Atchison 62, Ottawa 61
Axtell 42, Wetmore 40
BV Northwest 78, Belton, Mo. 36
Baxter Springs 50, Pittsburg Colgan 47
Bluestem 66, Fredonia 38
Bucklin 69, Spearville 40
Buhler 58, Circle 50
Burlington 54, Iola 32
Clay Center 71, Riley County 54
Concordia 52, Marysville 34
Cunningham 50, Argonia 13
Ellinwood 69, Ell-Saline 24
Ellis 66, Phillipsburg 64
Haven 72, Nickerson 38
Hays-TMP-Marian 68, Oakley 40
Highland Park 71, Topeka Seaman 69
Hillsboro 78, Marion 14
Holcomb 67, Colby 62
Hutchinson 52, Newton 37
Junction City 52, Manhattan 37
Lakin 84, Sublette 61
Lansing 61, SM North 57
Lawrence Free State 51, Mill Valley 23
Lyndon 62, West Franklin 42
Macksville 54, Hutchinson Central Christian 36
McPherson 66, El Dorado 14
Meade 22, Ashland 14
Medicine Lodge 60, Kingman 52
Metro Academy 40, Nevada, Mo. 36
Northern Heights 46, Chase County 43
Northern Valley 59, Logan/Palco 54
Osage City 62, Central Heights 32
Pittsburg 60, Independence 48
Pratt 63, Russell 45
Riverton 65, Oswego 17
Scott City 63, Cimarron 40
Smoky Valley 59, Hesston 40
South Haven 50, South Barber 44
Stafford 65, Centre 36
Tonganoxie 56, KC Turner 37
Topeka 45, Emporia 42
Washburn Rural 34, Topeka Hayden 27
Wellsville 78, Osawatomie 43
Wichita East 64, Wichita Bishop Carroll 63
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lincoln vs. Sylvan-Lucas, ppd.
