GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 65, Churubusco 42

Anderson 56, Marion 36

Andrean 68, Gary West 11

Armstrong, Ill. 33, Covington 28

Avon 58, Plainfield 42

Barr-Reeve 50, Springs Valley 45

Beech Grove 39, Indpls Perry Meridian 38

Borden 38, New Washington 37

Brown Co. 68, Mitchell 54

Brownsburg 58, Tri-West 28

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 60, DeKalb 34

Cascade 58, Western Boone 32

Central Noble 52, Goshen 31

Chesterton 73, E. Chicago Central 29

Clinton Central 50, Bethesda Christian 27

Columbia City 75, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 19

Columbus East 71, Bloomington North 49

Cowan 55, Union (Modoc) 30

Crown Point 69, Lowell 31

Decatur Central 59, Indpls Brebeuf 56

Delphi 34, Fountain Central 20

E. Central 53, Greensburg 42

Eastern Hancock 68, Southwestern (Shelby) 13

Evansville Memorial 65, Washington 40

Fairfield 46, Angola 26

Faith Christian 69, N. Montgomery 31

Franklin 38, Center Grove 34

Frontier 70, S. Newton 40

Ft. Wayne Concordia 52, Leo 22

Gibson Southern 78, Vincennes 49

Guerin Catholic 42, Indpls Shortridge 22

Hauser 73, Columbus Christian 22

Heritage Hills 59, Tell City 33

Hobart 60, Portage 54

Huntington North 45, Ft. Wayne Luers 30

Indpls Chatard 53, Greenfield 48

Indpls Roncalli 67, Whiteland 47

Jac-Cen-Del 42, S. Decatur 26

Jasper 48, N. Harrison 43

Jay Co. 60, Northeastern 49

Kankakee Valley 63, Michigan City 37

Kouts 50, Washington Twp. 44

LaVille 43, Mishawaka 29

Lake Central 71, Munster 34

Lakeland 52, E. Noble 39

Lakewood Park 43, Prairie Hts. 34

Lapel 60, Yorktown 36

Lawrence North 65, Carmel 44

Linton 49, Owen Valley 15

Madison 34, Floyd Central 28

Madison Shawe 62, Medora 3

Martinsville Tabernacle 57, Bloomington Lighthouse 41

Mishawaka Marian 81, New Prairie 57

Mooresville 62, Terre Haute North 33

Morristown 51, Hagerstown 23

N. Decatur 55, S. Ripley 37

N. Judson 56, Morgan Twp. 42

N. Putnam 40, Cloverdale 36

N. White 42, Tri-County 35

New Haven 73, Ft. Wayne Wayne 35

New Palestine 68, New Castle 24

Northfield 54, Maconaquah 44

Northridge 68, Westview 14

Northview 64, Terre Haute South 34

Northwestern 60, Wabash 38

Oldenburg 41, Edinburgh 29

Orleans 55, Loogootee 24

Parke Heritage 56, Southmont 52

Penn 51, S. Bend Adams 21

Providence 55, Christian Academy 18

Rising Sun 42, S. Dearborn 40

S. Bend St. Joseph's 48, Bremen 37

S. Bend Trinity 34, S. Bend Career Academy 29

S. Bend Washington 66, Elkhart 32

S. Central (Union Mills) 45, Boone Grove 26

S. Putnam 45, Crawfordsville 28

Seeger 65, N. Vermillion 29

Seymour 54, Bloomington South 37

Sheridan 72, Frankfort 33

Shoals 62, Union (Dugger) 29

Southport 48, Greenwood 47, OT

Southridge 38, Forest Park 25

Switzerland Co. 56, Milan 34

Tri 64, Cambridge City 17

Trinity Lutheran 66, Indpls Lutheran 39

University 59, Clinton Prairie 33

W. Lafayette 84, Indpls Park Tudor 30

W. Vigo 52, S. Vermillion 24

Wapahani 60, Blue River 42

Warren Central 77, Indpls Pike 50

Warsaw 67, NorthWood 42

Wawasee 47, W. Noble 30

Winamac 42, W. Central 32

Wood Memorial 58, Evansville Christian 30

Woodlan 48, Eastside 36

Cass County Tournament=

Caston 51, Cass 27

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you