GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bandon 59, Illinois Valley 10
Benson 81, Cleveland 34
Chiloquin 57, Crosspoint Christian 44
Coquille 37, Elkton 9
Corvallis 63, Dallas 30
Cove 25, Condon 19
Crater 69, Mazama 23
Damascus Christian 59, St. Stephens Academy 12
De La Salle 47, Catlin Gabel 33
Elmira 37, Sisters 29
Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 56, Oregon School for Deaf 13
Gold Beach 34, Waldport 21
Gresham 64, Parkrose 24
Hermiston 86, West Valley (Spokane), Wash. 43
Hillsboro 42, Canby 34
Horizon Christian Tualatin 50, Portland Adventist 33
Irrigon 52, Touchet, Wash. 23
Jefferson 51, Scio 32
Jefferson PDX 56, Oregon City 46
La Salle 63, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 28
Lake Oswego 41, Glencoe 38
Lincoln 61, McDaniel 26
Marist 50, Cascade 35
Myrtle Point 49, Siuslaw 7
Nelson 60, Caldera 33
Newberg 43, Eagle Point 35
North Eugene 54, South Salem 34
Oakland 57, Reedsport 8
Open Door 31, Perrydale 17
Pleasant Hill 46, La Pine 13
Riverside 41, River View, Wash. 22
Santiam Christian 55, Sheridan 36
Sheldon 61, Forest Grove 32
Southridge 60, Central Catholic 39
Southwest Christian 29, N. Clackamas Christian 11
Sprague 60, Tigard 44
St. Paul 59, Crosshill Christian 38
Summit 42, McNary 39
Taft 56, Dayton 42
Thurston 48, Roseburg 32
Trinity Lutheran 49, Bonanza 39
Tualatin 49, Liberty 38
Union 41, Weston-McEwen 25
Weiser, Idaho 39, Vale 28
Wells 54, Franklin 43
West Linn 66, West Salem 59
Westside Christian 58, Oregon Episcopal 38
Willamette 40, Springfield 31
Willamette Valley Christian 36, C.S. Lewis 35
Wilsonville 72, Putnam 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
