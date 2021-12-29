GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

1 of 1, N.C. 58, Hammond 49

Broome 45, York Prep 14

Cabell Midland, W.Va. 66, Indian Land 21

Cathedral Academy 69, Charleston Charter 24

Concord First Assembly, N.C. 63, Timberland 49

Gaffney 43, Chapman 23

Greenup Co., Ky. 50, Wando 43

Greenup Co., Ky. 68, West Oak 28

Hartsville 60, Kingstree 40

Huntersville Hopewell, N.C. 46, South Pointe 43

Lake View 53, Hartsville 39

Lower Richland 39, Legacy Charter 35

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights), Ill. 50, Lakewood 33

Northwestern 59, Bluffton 32

Richmond Hill, Ga. 45, Hilton Head Island 33

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 34, Goose Creek 14

South Forsyth, Ga. 57, Berkeley 23

St. John's Christian Academy 72, Thomas Heyward Academy 28

Travelers Rest 46, Blacksburg 35

Tullahoma, Tenn. 63, Legion Collegiate 32

Waxhaw Cuthbertson, N.C. 46, Fairfield Central 32

West Florence 41, Dillon 16

Worthington Kilbourne, Ohio 38, Pinewood Prep 21

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

