GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Fargo Davies 82, West Fargo 75

Fargo Shanley 48, Valley City 37

Watford City 83, Williston 60

NDHSAA Playoffs=

Class B=

Quarterfinal=

Region 1=

Kindred 61, Tri-State 40

Region 3=

Carrington 62, Napoleon/G-S 45

Edgeley/K-M 56, Medina/P-B 23

Semifinal=

Region 1=

Central Cass 56, Sargent County 34

Region 2=

Thompson 60, Hatton-Northwood 43

Region 4=

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 59, Four Winds/Minnewaukan 37

Region 5=

Garrison 52, Central McLean 47

Region 6=

Our Redeemer's 63, Bottineau 43

Rugby 59, South Prairie-Max Co-op 32

Region 7=

Bowman County 68, Glen Ullin-Hebron 58

Grant County/Mott-Regent 58, Beulah 44

Region 8=

Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 57, New Town 22

Tioga 62, Powers Lake/Burke Central Co-op 54

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

