GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Fargo Davies 82, West Fargo 75
Fargo Shanley 48, Valley City 37
Watford City 83, Williston 60
NDHSAA Playoffs=
Class B=
Quarterfinal=
Region 1=
Kindred 61, Tri-State 40
Region 3=
Carrington 62, Napoleon/G-S 45
Edgeley/K-M 56, Medina/P-B 23
Semifinal=
Region 1=
Central Cass 56, Sargent County 34
Region 2=
Thompson 60, Hatton-Northwood 43
Region 4=
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 59, Four Winds/Minnewaukan 37
Region 5=
Garrison 52, Central McLean 47
Region 6=
Our Redeemer's 63, Bottineau 43
Rugby 59, South Prairie-Max Co-op 32
Region 7=
Bowman County 68, Glen Ullin-Hebron 58
Grant County/Mott-Regent 58, Beulah 44
Region 8=
Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 57, New Town 22
Tioga 62, Powers Lake/Burke Central Co-op 54
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.