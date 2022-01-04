BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andale 74, Nickerson 21

Anderson County 72, Fredonia 36

Andover 61, Goddard 37

Attica 61, South Haven 30

BV West 79, St. Thomas Aquinas 64

Barstow, Mo. 65, Bishop Seabury Academy 49

Beloit 52, Phillipsburg 45

Berean Academy 34, Wichita Classical 31

Bucklin 77, Pawnee Heights 51

Burlington 67, Eureka 19

Burrton 69, Argonia 40

Central Heights 38, West Franklin 27

Cheney 59, Wichita Independent 36

Clay Center 56, Concordia 53

Clearwater 60, Halstead 30

Clifton-Clyde 51, Blue Valley 40

Dodge City 64, Ulysses 21

Ellinwood 65, Central Plains 26

Ellsworth 69, Larned 49

Emporia 55, Manhattan 28

Erie 56, Cherryvale 48

Fairfield 37, Chase 36

Fort Scott 44, Labette County 41

Galena 59, Baxter Springs 33

Hanover 81, Linn 24

Haven 46, Sedgwick 30

Hays 56, Pratt 45

Hill City 62, Quinter 42

Hillsboro 63, Hutchinson Trinity 36

Hoxie 62, Colby 44

Jayhawk Linn 52, Crest 45

Kingman 53, Garden Plain 48

Lakeside 58, Logan 47

Lansing 56, KC Schlagle 51

Lyndon 56, Council Grove 41

Macksville 52, Cunningham 51

Maize 80, Wichita Campus 56

Marmaton Valley 47, Uniontown 36

Meade 61, Kiowa County 38

Nemaha Central 77, Sabetha 46

Northeast-Arma 57, Pleasanton 28

Northern Valley 81, Rawlins County 49

Norton 56, Cambridge, Neb. 32

Norwich 48, Caldwell 33

Osborne 46, Thunder Ridge 19

Paola 50, Spring Hill 42

Pittsburg 67, Chanute 52

Plainville 59, Victoria 45

Red Cloud, Neb. 57, Rock Hills 22

Rock Creek 68, Riley County 64

Rose Hill 86, Winfield 45

Scott City 61, Goodland 34

Smoky Valley 67, Hoisington 55

South Central 54, Minneola 34

South Gray 77, Sublette 56

St. Mary's 53, Wamego 41

Tonganoxie 52, Baldwin 35

Valley Heights 58, Washington County 31

Washburn Rural 56, Topeka 51

Wichita Bishop Carroll 61, Wichita West 33

Wichita Collegiate 59, Augusta 28

Wichita Heights 50, Wichita South 22

Wichita Trinity 58, Douglass 35

Yates Center 44, Oswego 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Stockton vs. Smith Center, ccd.

