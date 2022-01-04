BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andale 74, Nickerson 21
Anderson County 72, Fredonia 36
Andover 61, Goddard 37
Attica 61, South Haven 30
BV West 79, St. Thomas Aquinas 64
Barstow, Mo. 65, Bishop Seabury Academy 49
Beloit 52, Phillipsburg 45
Berean Academy 34, Wichita Classical 31
Bucklin 77, Pawnee Heights 51
Burlington 67, Eureka 19
Burrton 69, Argonia 40
Central Heights 38, West Franklin 27
Cheney 59, Wichita Independent 36
Clay Center 56, Concordia 53
Clearwater 60, Halstead 30
Clifton-Clyde 51, Blue Valley 40
Dodge City 64, Ulysses 21
Ellinwood 65, Central Plains 26
Ellsworth 69, Larned 49
Emporia 55, Manhattan 28
Erie 56, Cherryvale 48
Fairfield 37, Chase 36
Fort Scott 44, Labette County 41
Galena 59, Baxter Springs 33
Hanover 81, Linn 24
Haven 46, Sedgwick 30
Hays 56, Pratt 45
Hill City 62, Quinter 42
Hillsboro 63, Hutchinson Trinity 36
Hoxie 62, Colby 44
Jayhawk Linn 52, Crest 45
Kingman 53, Garden Plain 48
Lakeside 58, Logan 47
Lakeside 58, Logan/Palco 47
Lansing 56, KC Schlagle 51
Lyndon 56, Council Grove 41
Macksville 52, Cunningham 51
Maize 80, Wichita Campus 56
Marmaton Valley 47, Uniontown 36
Meade 61, Kiowa County 38
Nemaha Central 77, Sabetha 46
Northeast-Arma 57, Pleasanton 28
Northern Valley 81, Rawlins County 49
Norton 56, Cambridge, Neb. 32
Norwich 48, Caldwell 33
Osborne 46, Thunder Ridge 19
Paola 50, Spring Hill 42
Pittsburg 67, Chanute 52
Plainville 59, Victoria 45
Red Cloud, Neb. 57, Rock Hills 22
Rock Creek 68, Riley County 64
Rose Hill 86, Winfield 45
Scott City 61, Goodland 34
Smoky Valley 67, Hoisington 55
South Central 54, Minneola 34
South Gray 77, Sublette 56
St. Mary's 53, Wamego 41
Tonganoxie 52, Baldwin 35
Valley Heights 58, Washington County 31
Washburn Rural 56, Topeka 51
Wichita Bishop Carroll 61, Wichita West 33
Wichita Collegiate 59, Augusta 28
Wichita Heights 50, Wichita South 22
Wichita Trinity 58, Douglass 35
Yates Center 44, Oswego 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Stockton vs. Smith Center, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/