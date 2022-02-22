GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brandon Valley 56, Mitchell 18

Brookings 61, Yankton 51

Harrisburg 53, Watertown 50

SDHSAA Playoffs=

Class A=

Quarterfinal=

Region 2=

Flandreau 67, Elkton-Lake Benton 32

Region 3=

Garretson 52, Madison 21

Sioux Falls Christian 71, Baltic 40

Tri-Valley 53, McCook Central/Montrose 49

West Central 69, Dell Rapids 16

Region 4=

Dakota Valley 56, Parker 30

Lennox 50, Canton 45

Vermillion 52, Beresford 29

Region 5=

Hanson 68, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 39

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48

Parkston 45, Bon Homme 42, OT

Class B=

Quarterfinal=

Region 3=

Arlington 39, Estelline/Hendricks 25

Castlewood 60, Hitchcock-Tulare 26

DeSmet 81, Iroquois/Doland 50

James Valley Christian 49, Wolsey-Wessington 44

Region 4=

Bridgewater-Emery 59, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 47

Colman-Egan 59, Canistota 25

Ethan 69, Chester 39

Howard 60, Dell Rapids St. Mary 46

Region 5=

Centerville 35, Menno 23

Viborg-Hurley 56, Gayville-Volin 39

Region 6=

Avon 72, Marty Indian 29

Corsica/Stickney 66, Kimball/White Lake 28

Region 7=

Jones County 58, Philip 44

Kadoka Area 51, Edgemont 39

Wall 32, Lyman 27

White River 60, New Underwood 31

