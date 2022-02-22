GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brandon Valley 56, Mitchell 18
Brookings 61, Yankton 51
Harrisburg 53, Watertown 50
SDHSAA Playoffs=
Class A=
Quarterfinal=
Region 2=
Flandreau 67, Elkton-Lake Benton 32
Region 3=
Garretson 52, Madison 21
Sioux Falls Christian 71, Baltic 40
Tri-Valley 53, McCook Central/Montrose 49
West Central 69, Dell Rapids 16
Region 4=
Dakota Valley 56, Parker 30
Lennox 50, Canton 45
Vermillion 52, Beresford 29
Region 5=
Hanson 68, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 39
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48
Parkston 45, Bon Homme 42, OT
Class B=
Quarterfinal=
Region 3=
Arlington 39, Estelline/Hendricks 25
Castlewood 60, Hitchcock-Tulare 26
DeSmet 81, Iroquois/Doland 50
James Valley Christian 49, Wolsey-Wessington 44
Region 4=
Bridgewater-Emery 59, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 47
Colman-Egan 59, Canistota 25
Ethan 69, Chester 39
Howard 60, Dell Rapids St. Mary 46
Region 5=
Centerville 35, Menno 23
Viborg-Hurley 56, Gayville-Volin 39
Region 6=
Avon 72, Marty Indian 29
Corsica/Stickney 66, Kimball/White Lake 28
Region 7=
Jones County 58, Philip 44
Kadoka Area 51, Edgemont 39
Wall 32, Lyman 27
White River 60, New Underwood 31
