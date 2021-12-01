BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 81, Riverside, Oakland 30
Alburnett 70, Calamus-Wheatland 40
Aplington-Parkersburg 82, Oelwein 29
Ar-We-Va, Westside 49, Glidden-Ralston 39
Audubon 54, Missouri Valley 39
Ballard 79, Norwalk 50
Belle Plaine 55, Keota 49
Bishop Garrigan 75, Belmond-Klemme 34
Boone 80, Perry 55
Boyden-Hull 78, George-Little Rock 46
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 58, Paton-Churdan 26
Carroll 72, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 59
Cedar Rapids Xavier 47, Mount Pleasant 37
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 74, Clinton 40
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 93, Marion 59
Cedar Valley Christian School 74, Starmont 32
Central Springs 48, Saint Ansgar 28
Charles City 72, Dike-New Hartford 64
Cherokee, Washington 77, Emmetsburg 46
Clear Lake 66, West Fork, Sheffield 36
Coon Rapids-Bayard 65, Stanton 52
Dallas Center-Grimes 67, ADM, Adel 35
Danville 45, West Burlington 43
Decorah 62, Prairie du Chien, Wis. 24
Denison-Schleswig 70, MVAOCOU 32
Des Moines, Hoover 70, Fort Dodge 44
Diagonal 44, East Union, Afton 40
Dubuque, Senior 58, Davenport, Central 48
Dunkerton 89, Clarksville 42
English Valleys, North English 66, Tri-County, Thornburg 36
Estherville Lincoln Central 74, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 41
Fairfield 63, Oskaloosa 44
Forest City 63, Eagle Grove 39
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 37
Grand View Christian 91, Woodward Academy 32
Humboldt 63, Manson Northwest Webster 30
Iowa City High 64, Burlington 46
Iowa City West 71, Davenport, West 56
Iowa Falls-Alden 55, West Marshall, State Center 47
Janesville 60, Waterloo Christian School 42
Jesup 81, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 42
Johnston 78, Des Moines, Roosevelt 49
Kingsley-Pierson 63, Lawton-Bronson 38
Lake Mills 50, West Hancock, Britt 43
Lenox 77, Orient-Macksburg 13
Lisbon 37, East Buchanan, Winthrop 31
Lynnville-Sully 63, B-G-M 32
MFL-Mar-Mac 68, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 48
MOC-Floyd Valley 70, Sheldon 58
Marshalltown 60, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 59, OT
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 66, West Liberty 20
Montezuma 61, H-L-V, Victor 45
Murray 40, Lamoni 26
Nashua-Plainfield 68, Rockford 37
Nevada 72, Carlisle 47
Newman Catholic, Mason City 72, Osage 51
Newton 65, Centerville 20
North Butler, Greene 62, Northwood-Kensett 53
North Linn, Troy Mills 96, Midland, Wyoming 23
North Mahaska, New Sharon 73, Colfax-Mingo 31
North Scott, Eldridge 47, Epworth, Western Dubuque 40
Northeast, Goose Lake 42, North Cedar, Stanwood 31
Pella 55, North Polk, Alleman 42
Pella Christian 82, Albia 44
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 57, Central City 54
Red Oak 55, Clarinda 47
Regina, Iowa City 49, Tipton 48
Ridge View 57, Alta-Aurelia 55
Roland-Story, Story City 57, Gilbert 45
Sioux Center 75, Sibley-Ocheyedan 51
Sioux City, East 80, Spencer 58
Solon 69, South Tama County, Tama 24
South Central Calhoun 57, South Hamilton, Jewell 35
South O'Brien, Paullina 53, Akron-Westfield 16
South Winneshiek, Calmar 60, Postville 20
Southeast Polk 54, Ankeny Centennial 49
Southwest Valley 56, Shenandoah 27
Springville 64, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 30
Storm Lake 54, Sioux City, North 43
Sumner-Fredericksburg 57, Waukon 46
Tri-Center, Neola 55, Logan-Magnolia 49
Tripoli 43, Riceville 41
Underwood 65, IKM-Manning 49
Union Community, LaPorte City 61, BCLUW, Conrad 43
Unity Christian 57, LeMars 52
Urbandale 54, Des Moines, North 38
Valley, West Des Moines 67, Waukee Northwest 64
WACO, Wayland 58, Holy Trinity 29
Wapello 58, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 20
Waukee 62, Des Moines, Lincoln 51
Waverly-Shell Rock 53, Waterloo, East 49
Webster City 53, PAC-LM 43
West Branch 70, Durant-Bennett 67
West Delaware, Manchester 56, Center Point-Urbana 33
West Harrison, Mondamin 75, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 46
Western Christian 72, Newell-Fonda 53
Williamsburg 60, Mount Vernon 35
Winfield-Mount Union 60, Pekin 39
Woodbury Central, Moville 61, East Sac County 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
West Lyon, Inwood vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ppd. to Dec 16th.
