BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 81, Riverside, Oakland 30

Alburnett 70, Calamus-Wheatland 40

Aplington-Parkersburg 82, Oelwein 29

Ar-We-Va, Westside 49, Glidden-Ralston 39

Audubon 54, Missouri Valley 39

Ballard 79, Norwalk 50

Belle Plaine 55, Keota 49

Bishop Garrigan 75, Belmond-Klemme 34

Boone 80, Perry 55

Boyden-Hull 78, George-Little Rock 46

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 58, Paton-Churdan 26

Carroll 72, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 59

Cedar Rapids Xavier 47, Mount Pleasant 37

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 74, Clinton 40

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 93, Marion 59

Cedar Valley Christian School 74, Starmont 32

Central Springs 48, Saint Ansgar 28

Charles City 72, Dike-New Hartford 64

Cherokee, Washington 77, Emmetsburg 46

Clear Lake 66, West Fork, Sheffield 36

Coon Rapids-Bayard 65, Stanton 52

Dallas Center-Grimes 67, ADM, Adel 35

Danville 45, West Burlington 43

Decorah 62, Prairie du Chien, Wis. 24

Denison-Schleswig 70, MVAOCOU 32

Des Moines, Hoover 70, Fort Dodge 44

Diagonal 44, East Union, Afton 40

Dubuque, Senior 58, Davenport, Central 48

Dunkerton 89, Clarksville 42

English Valleys, North English 66, Tri-County, Thornburg 36

Estherville Lincoln Central 74, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 41

Fairfield 63, Oskaloosa 44

Forest City 63, Eagle Grove 39

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 37

Grand View Christian 91, Woodward Academy 32

Humboldt 63, Manson Northwest Webster 30

Iowa City High 64, Burlington 46

Iowa City West 71, Davenport, West 56

Iowa Falls-Alden 55, West Marshall, State Center 47

Janesville 60, Waterloo Christian School 42

Jesup 81, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 42

Johnston 78, Des Moines, Roosevelt 49

Kingsley-Pierson 63, Lawton-Bronson 38

Lake Mills 50, West Hancock, Britt 43

Lenox 77, Orient-Macksburg 13

Lisbon 37, East Buchanan, Winthrop 31

Lynnville-Sully 63, B-G-M 32

MFL-Mar-Mac 68, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 48

MOC-Floyd Valley 70, Sheldon 58

Marshalltown 60, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 59, OT

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 66, West Liberty 20

Montezuma 61, H-L-V, Victor 45

Murray 40, Lamoni 26

Nashua-Plainfield 68, Rockford 37

Nevada 72, Carlisle 47

Newman Catholic, Mason City 72, Osage 51

Newton 65, Centerville 20

North Butler, Greene 62, Northwood-Kensett 53

North Linn, Troy Mills 96, Midland, Wyoming 23

North Mahaska, New Sharon 73, Colfax-Mingo 31

North Scott, Eldridge 47, Epworth, Western Dubuque 40

Northeast, Goose Lake 42, North Cedar, Stanwood 31

Pella 55, North Polk, Alleman 42

Pella Christian 82, Albia 44

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 57, Central City 54

Red Oak 55, Clarinda 47

Regina, Iowa City 49, Tipton 48

Ridge View 57, Alta-Aurelia 55

Roland-Story, Story City 57, Gilbert 45

Sioux Center 75, Sibley-Ocheyedan 51

Sioux City, East 80, Spencer 58

Solon 69, South Tama County, Tama 24

South Central Calhoun 57, South Hamilton, Jewell 35

South O'Brien, Paullina 53, Akron-Westfield 16

South Winneshiek, Calmar 60, Postville 20

Southeast Polk 54, Ankeny Centennial 49

Southwest Valley 56, Shenandoah 27

Springville 64, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 30

Storm Lake 54, Sioux City, North 43

Sumner-Fredericksburg 57, Waukon 46

Tri-Center, Neola 55, Logan-Magnolia 49

Tripoli 43, Riceville 41

Underwood 65, IKM-Manning 49

Union Community, LaPorte City 61, BCLUW, Conrad 43

Unity Christian 57, LeMars 52

Urbandale 54, Des Moines, North 38

Valley, West Des Moines 67, Waukee Northwest 64

WACO, Wayland 58, Holy Trinity 29

Wapello 58, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 20

Waukee 62, Des Moines, Lincoln 51

Waverly-Shell Rock 53, Waterloo, East 49

Webster City 53, PAC-LM 43

West Branch 70, Durant-Bennett 67

West Delaware, Manchester 56, Center Point-Urbana 33

West Harrison, Mondamin 75, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 46

Western Christian 72, Newell-Fonda 53

Williamsburg 60, Mount Vernon 35

Winfield-Mount Union 60, Pekin 39

Woodbury Central, Moville 61, East Sac County 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

West Lyon, Inwood vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ppd. to Dec 16th.

