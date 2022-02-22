GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barrack Hebrew 53, New Foundations 50
Germantown Academy 60, Notre Dame 55
Legacy Christian Academy, Va. 51, Bedford CIA 21
Mercersburg Academy 38, Baldwin 34
Class 1A District I=
Semifinal=
Jenkintown 44, The Christian Academy 33
Class 1A District III=
Quarterfinal=
Christian School of York 47, West Shore 17
Greenwood 44, Lititz Christian 34
Mount Calvary 33, Lancaster Christian 25
New Covenant Christian 42, High Point 31
Class 1A District IV=
Quarterfinal=
Northumberland Christian 61, Montgomery 11
Class 1A District IX=
First Round=
Clarion Area 31, Coudersport 27
Northern Potter 42, Smethport 35
Union 49, Port Allegany 31
Class 1A District V=
Quarterfinal=
Shade 48, Southern Fulton 21
Class 2A District II=
Quarterfinal=
Blue Ridge 45, Old Forge 43
Lackawanna Trail 56, Mountain View 20
Class 2A District IV=
Quarterfinal=
Mount Carmel 47, East Juniata 26
Northeast Bradford 47, Muncy 44
South Williamsport 42, Millville 36
Southern Columbia 54, Canton 28
Class 2A District V=
Quarterfinal=
McConnellsburg 37, Conemaugh Township 35
Northern Bedford 54, North Star 14
Class 3A District VI=
Quarterfinal=
Penn Cambria 62, Richland 48
River Valley 65, Huntingdon 41
Class 3A District III=
Quarterfinal=
Pequea Valley 43, Upper Dauphin 30
York Catholic 58, Susquenita 39
Class 3A District V/VIII=
Semifinal=
Chestnut Ridge 51, Everett 39
Class 3A District VI=
Quarterfinal=
Westmont Hilltop 57, Juniata 33
Class 4A District I=
Semifinal=
New Hope-Solebury 128, Gwynedd Mercy 56
Villa Joseph Marie 59, Collegium Charter School 41
Class 4A District II=
Quarterfinal=
Dunmore 53, Berwick 16
Lake-Lehman 51, Wyoming Area 22
Nanticoke Area 60, Holy Redeemer 56, OT
Scranton Prep 62, Honesdale 23
Class 4A District III=
First Round=
Bermudian Springs 77, Wyomissing 48
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 61, James Buchanan 45
Class 4A WPIAL=
First Round=
Beaver Area 46, Freeport 28
Elizabeth Forward 75, Central Valley 41
Highlands 51, West Mifflin 33
Montour 52, Deer Lakes 42
Quaker Valley 43, Belle Vernon 21
Class 5A District I=
Quarterfinal=
Radnor 46, Upper Moreland 42
Springfield Delco 29, Merion Mercy 25
Villa Maria 35, Marple Newtown 33
Class 5A District III=
First Round=
Gettysburg 45, Garden Spot 29
Greencastle Antrim 46, Hershey 32
Lampeter-Strasburg 54, York Suburban 33
Lower Dauphin 46, West Perry 36
Mechanicsburg 50, Northeastern 32
Twin Valley 43, Spring Grove 38
West York 37, Palmyra 29
Class 5A WPIAL=
First Round=
Chartiers Valley 72, Connellsville 33
Greater Latrobe 67, Mars 62
Indiana 48, Thomas Jefferson 40
McKeesport 66, Albert Gallatin 43
Moon 51, Woodland Hills 33
Oakland Catholic 42, Hampton 35
South Fayette 63, Greensburg Salem 28
Trinity 70, Armstrong 49
Class 6A District I=
Second Round=
Haverford 31, Downingtown East 29
Class 6A District II/IV=
Subregional Quarterfinal=
Williamsport 48, Delaware Valley 14
Class 6A District XI=
First Round=
Bethlehem Liberty 55, Pleasant Valley 35
Philadelphia Catholic League=
Semifinal=
Archbishop Carroll 50, Neumann-Goretti 35
Cardinal O'Hara 55, Archbishop Wood 48
Pittsburgh Public League=
Semifinal=
Mastery Charter North 59, Penn Treaty 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/