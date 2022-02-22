GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barrack Hebrew 53, New Foundations 50

Germantown Academy 60, Notre Dame 55

Legacy Christian Academy, Va. 51, Bedford CIA 21

Mercersburg Academy 38, Baldwin 34

Class 1A District I=

Semifinal=

Jenkintown 44, The Christian Academy 33

Class 1A District III=

Quarterfinal=

Christian School of York 47, West Shore 17

Greenwood 44, Lititz Christian 34

Mount Calvary 33, Lancaster Christian 25

New Covenant Christian 42, High Point 31

Class 1A District IV=

Quarterfinal=

Northumberland Christian 61, Montgomery 11

Class 1A District IX=

First Round=

Clarion Area 31, Coudersport 27

Northern Potter 42, Smethport 35

Union 49, Port Allegany 31

Class 1A District V=

Quarterfinal=

Shade 48, Southern Fulton 21

Class 2A District II=

Quarterfinal=

Blue Ridge 45, Old Forge 43

Lackawanna Trail 56, Mountain View 20

Class 2A District IV=

Quarterfinal=

Mount Carmel 47, East Juniata 26

Northeast Bradford 47, Muncy 44

South Williamsport 42, Millville 36

Southern Columbia 54, Canton 28

Class 2A District V=

Quarterfinal=

McConnellsburg 37, Conemaugh Township 35

Northern Bedford 54, North Star 14

Class 3A District VI=

Quarterfinal=

Penn Cambria 62, Richland 48

River Valley 65, Huntingdon 41

Class 3A District III=

Quarterfinal=

Pequea Valley 43, Upper Dauphin 30

York Catholic 58, Susquenita 39

Class 3A District V/VIII=

Semifinal=

Chestnut Ridge 51, Everett 39

Class 3A District VI=

Quarterfinal=

Westmont Hilltop 57, Juniata 33

Class 4A District I=

Semifinal=

New Hope-Solebury 128, Gwynedd Mercy 56

Villa Joseph Marie 59, Collegium Charter School 41

Class 4A District II=

Quarterfinal=

Dunmore 53, Berwick 16

Lake-Lehman 51, Wyoming Area 22

Nanticoke Area 60, Holy Redeemer 56, OT

Scranton Prep 62, Honesdale 23

Class 4A District III=

First Round=

Bermudian Springs 77, Wyomissing 48

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 61, James Buchanan 45

Class 4A WPIAL=

First Round=

Beaver Area 46, Freeport 28

Elizabeth Forward 75, Central Valley 41

Highlands 51, West Mifflin 33

Montour 52, Deer Lakes 42

Quaker Valley 43, Belle Vernon 21

Class 5A District I=

Quarterfinal=

Radnor 46, Upper Moreland 42

Springfield Delco 29, Merion Mercy 25

Villa Maria 35, Marple Newtown 33

Class 5A District III=

First Round=

Gettysburg 45, Garden Spot 29

Greencastle Antrim 46, Hershey 32

Lampeter-Strasburg 54, York Suburban 33

Lower Dauphin 46, West Perry 36

Mechanicsburg 50, Northeastern 32

Twin Valley 43, Spring Grove 38

West York 37, Palmyra 29

Class 5A WPIAL=

First Round=

Chartiers Valley 72, Connellsville 33

Greater Latrobe 67, Mars 62

Indiana 48, Thomas Jefferson 40

McKeesport 66, Albert Gallatin 43

Moon 51, Woodland Hills 33

Oakland Catholic 42, Hampton 35

South Fayette 63, Greensburg Salem 28

Trinity 70, Armstrong 49

Class 6A District I=

Second Round=

Haverford 31, Downingtown East 29

Class 6A District II/IV=

Subregional Quarterfinal=

Williamsport 48, Delaware Valley 14

Class 6A District XI=

First Round=

Bethlehem Liberty 55, Pleasant Valley 35

Philadelphia Catholic League=

Semifinal=

Archbishop Carroll 50, Neumann-Goretti 35

Cardinal O'Hara 55, Archbishop Wood 48

Pittsburgh Public League=

Semifinal=

Mastery Charter North 59, Penn Treaty 28

