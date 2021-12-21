GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Crestview 50, Monroeville 36

Attica Seneca E. 33, Sycamore Mohawk 25

Baltimore Liberty Union 50, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 31

Batavia 62, Dayton, Ky. 25

Bellevue 68, Tiffin Columbian 15

Berea-Midpark 78, Chesterland W. Geauga 52

Bloom-Carroll 64, Circleville Logan Elm 19

Bloomdale Elmwood 68, Millbury Lake 57

Bluffton 54, Van Buren 37

Bryan 43, Defiance 28

Bucyrus Wynford 42, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 41

Burton Berkshire 36, Chagrin Falls 31

Carey 63, Bucyrus 39

Cin. Aiken 40, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 33

Cin. Madeira 37, Norwood 33

Cin. Mt. Healthy 58, Cin. Taft 34

Cols. Bexley 42, Delaware Buckeye Valley 23

Cols. Franklin Hts. 59, Granville Christian 25

Columbus Grove 54, Elida 40

Defiance Ayersville 47, McComb 21

Delaware Hayes 52, Thomas Worthington 47

Delphos Jefferson 41, Kalida 22

Dublin Scioto 42, Hilliard Darby 40

Ft. Loramie 79, Houston 41

Gates Mills Gilmour 54, Copley 51

Genoa Area 47, Rossford 32

Gibsonburg 53, Oregon Stritch 34

Granville 59, Pataskala Licking Hts. 25

Hilliard Bradley 38, Marysville 33

Huntington, W.Va. 71, Ironton 21

Kenton 42, Ada 39

Kidron Cent. Christian 45, Crestline 22

Lancaster Fairfield Union 53, Amanda-Clearcreek 21

Liberty Center 41, Bowling Green 37

Lima Bath 40, Coldwater 35

Loudonville 78, Mansfield Christian 57

Marion Harding 62, Tol. Scott 16

Milford 69, Fairfield 40

New Hope Christian 38, Christian Community School 20

New Riegel 60, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 41

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 93, Upper Sandusky 91

Newark 59, Can. Glenoak 32

Oak Harbor 43, Oregon Clay 33

Plymouth 27, New London 19

Russia 47, Anna 36

St. Marys Memorial 47, Bellefontaine 29

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 53, Bowerston Conotton Valley 10

Sugar Grove Berne Union 53, Grove City Christian 13

Sunbury Big Walnut 42, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 39

Tolsia, W.Va. 48, Chesapeake 31

Vermilion 57, Norwalk 34

W. Unity Hilltop 54, Gorham Fayette 17

Wapakoneta 33, Ft. Recovery 31

Wauseon 54, Defiance Tinora 38

Waynesville 37, Wilmington 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Canal Winchester vs. New Albany, ccd.

Cle. Hts. vs. Orange, ccd.

Day. Meadowdale vs. Cin. Gamble Montessori, ccd.

Dublin Coffman vs. Shaker Hts. Laurel, ccd.

Gates Mills Hawken vs. Gates Mills Gilmour, ppd.

Grove City vs. Worthington Kilbourne, ccd.

Powell Olentangy Liberty vs. Bishop Hartley, ppd.

