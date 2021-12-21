GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Crestview 50, Monroeville 36
Attica Seneca E. 33, Sycamore Mohawk 25
Baltimore Liberty Union 50, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 31
Batavia 62, Dayton, Ky. 25
Bellevue 68, Tiffin Columbian 15
Berea-Midpark 78, Chesterland W. Geauga 52
Bloom-Carroll 64, Circleville Logan Elm 19
Bloomdale Elmwood 68, Millbury Lake 57
Bluffton 54, Van Buren 37
Bryan 43, Defiance 28
Bucyrus Wynford 42, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 41
Burton Berkshire 36, Chagrin Falls 31
Carey 63, Bucyrus 39
Cin. Aiken 40, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 33
Cin. Madeira 37, Norwood 33
Cin. Mt. Healthy 58, Cin. Taft 34
Cols. Bexley 42, Delaware Buckeye Valley 23
Cols. Franklin Hts. 59, Granville Christian 25
Columbus Grove 54, Elida 40
Defiance Ayersville 47, McComb 21
Delaware Hayes 52, Thomas Worthington 47
Delphos Jefferson 41, Kalida 22
Dublin Scioto 42, Hilliard Darby 40
Ft. Loramie 79, Houston 41
Gates Mills Gilmour 54, Copley 51
Genoa Area 47, Rossford 32
Gibsonburg 53, Oregon Stritch 34
Granville 59, Pataskala Licking Hts. 25
Hilliard Bradley 38, Marysville 33
Huntington, W.Va. 71, Ironton 21
Kenton 42, Ada 39
Kidron Cent. Christian 45, Crestline 22
Lancaster Fairfield Union 53, Amanda-Clearcreek 21
Liberty Center 41, Bowling Green 37
Lima Bath 40, Coldwater 35
Loudonville 78, Mansfield Christian 57
Marion Harding 62, Tol. Scott 16
Milford 69, Fairfield 40
New Hope Christian 38, Christian Community School 20
New Riegel 60, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 41
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 93, Upper Sandusky 91
Newark 59, Can. Glenoak 32
Oak Harbor 43, Oregon Clay 33
Plymouth 27, New London 19
Russia 47, Anna 36
St. Marys Memorial 47, Bellefontaine 29
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 53, Bowerston Conotton Valley 10
Sugar Grove Berne Union 53, Grove City Christian 13
Sunbury Big Walnut 42, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 39
Tolsia, W.Va. 48, Chesapeake 31
Vermilion 57, Norwalk 34
W. Unity Hilltop 54, Gorham Fayette 17
Wapakoneta 33, Ft. Recovery 31
Wauseon 54, Defiance Tinora 38
Waynesville 37, Wilmington 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Canal Winchester vs. New Albany, ccd.
Cle. Hts. vs. Orange, ccd.
Day. Meadowdale vs. Cin. Gamble Montessori, ccd.
Dublin Coffman vs. Shaker Hts. Laurel, ccd.
Gates Mills Hawken vs. Gates Mills Gilmour, ppd.
Grove City vs. Worthington Kilbourne, ccd.
Powell Olentangy Liberty vs. Bishop Hartley, ppd.
