GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 70, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 44
Austin 53, Northfield 29
Becker 78, Cambridge-Isanti 64
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 54, Paynesville 52
Blaine 62, Park Center 42
Breck 59, Blake 31
Chaska 55, Bloomington Jefferson 46
Chisago Lakes 43, Big Lake 34
Chisholm 55, Northeast Range 9
Clearbrook-Gonvick 57, Pine River-Backus 54
Cretin-Derham Hall 55, Irondale 43
Crookston 68, Pelican Rapids 48
DeLaSalle 71, Richfield 54
Delano 50, St. Cloud 45
Detroit Lakes 42, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 28
Dover-Eyota 64, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 54
Duluth East 58, Cloquet 49
Eastview 57, Apple Valley 33
Eden Prairie 78, St. Michael-Albertville 46
Fergus Falls 61, Brainerd 48
Frazee 52, Ada-Borup 44
Glencoe-Silver Lake 52, New London-Spicer 46
Grand Meadow 56, Mabel-Canton 24
Henning 77, Verndale 29
Heritage Christian Academy 54, West Lutheran 39
Hibbing 53, Hermantown 51
Holdingford 53, Maple Lake 42
International Falls 51, Warroad 31
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 63, Benson 38
Kimball 54, Royalton 48
Kingsland 67, Schaeffer Academy 44
Lakeville North 62, Eagan 38
Legacy Christian 58, PACT Charter 10
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 67, Belle Plaine 60
Lewiston-Altura 54, St. Charles 42
Luverne 64, Adrian 27
Mankato Loyola 36, Madelia 29
Mayer Lutheran 43, Tri-City United 19
Medford 61, Cannon Falls 53
Menahga 52, Wadena-Deer Creek 42
Minneapolis Roosevelt 70, Minneapolis Washburn 15
Minneapolis Southwest 78, Minneapolis Henry 21
Montevideo 72, Melrose 34
Monticello 61, St. Francis 46
Nevis 66, Lake of the Woods 33
New Prague 58, Robbinsdale Cooper 55
New York Mills 62, Bertha-Hewitt 50
Nicollet 55, Sibley East 40
North Branch 60, Princeton 46
Osakis 49, Pierz 44
Park (Cottage Grove) 56, Woodbury 30
Pequot Lakes 62, St. Cloud Cathedral 44
Prior Lake 68, Lakeville South 59
Proctor 79, Mesabi East 46
Providence Academy 57, Holy Family Catholic 43
Redwood Valley 50, Windom 46
Rochester Century 51, Winona 24
Rochester John Marshall 51, Mankato East 44
Rochester Lourdes 65, Lake City 44
Rochester Mayo 73, Owatonna 55
Rockford 60, Dassel-Cokato 56
Rogers 76, Buffalo 56
Rosemount 52, Farmington 37
Rushford-Peterson 63, LeRoy-Ostrander 50
Sauk Centre 57, Milaca 46
Sauk Rapids-Rice 59, Sartell-St. Stephen 54
Shakopee 66, Burnsville 27
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 63, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 53
South Ridge 77, East Central 30
Spectrum 78, North Lakes Academy 33
St. Anthony 88, Columbia Heights 48
St. Louis Park 79, Benilde-St. Margaret's 65
St. Paul Como Park 77, Minnehaha Academy 76
Stewartville 86, Pine Island 46
Stillwater 82, Mounds View 52
Triton 68, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 37
United Christian 67, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 42
Visitation 60, Fridley 56
Waconia 66, Orono 59
Watertown-Mayer 41, Litchfield 36
Wayzata 60, Edina 47
West Central 63, Minnewaska 37
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 60, Brandon-Evansville 22
White Bear Lake 43, Roseville 36
Winona Cotter 74, Caledonia 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cleveland vs. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, ccd.
Minneapolis North vs. Superior, Wis., ccd.
Minneapolis South vs. Minneapolis Edison, ppd.
Minnetonka vs. Hopkins, ccd.
St. Paul Harding vs. St. Paul Johnson, ccd.
