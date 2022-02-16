GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 70, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 44

Austin 53, Northfield 29

Becker 78, Cambridge-Isanti 64

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 54, Paynesville 52

Blaine 62, Park Center 42

Breck 59, Blake 31

Chaska 55, Bloomington Jefferson 46

Chisago Lakes 43, Big Lake 34

Chisholm 55, Northeast Range 9

Clearbrook-Gonvick 57, Pine River-Backus 54

Cretin-Derham Hall 55, Irondale 43

Crookston 68, Pelican Rapids 48

DeLaSalle 71, Richfield 54

Delano 50, St. Cloud 45

Detroit Lakes 42, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 28

Dover-Eyota 64, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 54

Duluth East 58, Cloquet 49

Eastview 57, Apple Valley 33

Eden Prairie 78, St. Michael-Albertville 46

Fergus Falls 61, Brainerd 48

Frazee 52, Ada-Borup 44

Glencoe-Silver Lake 52, New London-Spicer 46

Grand Meadow 56, Mabel-Canton 24

Henning 77, Verndale 29

Heritage Christian Academy 54, West Lutheran 39

Hibbing 53, Hermantown 51

Holdingford 53, Maple Lake 42

International Falls 51, Warroad 31

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 63, Benson 38

Kimball 54, Royalton 48

Kingsland 67, Schaeffer Academy 44

Lakeville North 62, Eagan 38

Legacy Christian 58, PACT Charter 10

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 67, Belle Plaine 60

Lewiston-Altura 54, St. Charles 42

Luverne 64, Adrian 27

Mankato Loyola 36, Madelia 29

Mayer Lutheran 43, Tri-City United 19

Medford 61, Cannon Falls 53

Menahga 52, Wadena-Deer Creek 42

Minneapolis Roosevelt 70, Minneapolis Washburn 15

Minneapolis Southwest 78, Minneapolis Henry 21

Montevideo 72, Melrose 34

Monticello 61, St. Francis 46

Nevis 66, Lake of the Woods 33

New Prague 58, Robbinsdale Cooper 55

New York Mills 62, Bertha-Hewitt 50

Nicollet 55, Sibley East 40

North Branch 60, Princeton 46

Osakis 49, Pierz 44

Park (Cottage Grove) 56, Woodbury 30

Pequot Lakes 62, St. Cloud Cathedral 44

Prior Lake 68, Lakeville South 59

Proctor 79, Mesabi East 46

Providence Academy 57, Holy Family Catholic 43

Redwood Valley 50, Windom 46

Rochester Century 51, Winona 24

Rochester John Marshall 51, Mankato East 44

Rochester Lourdes 65, Lake City 44

Rochester Mayo 73, Owatonna 55

Rockford 60, Dassel-Cokato 56

Rogers 76, Buffalo 56

Rosemount 52, Farmington 37

Rushford-Peterson 63, LeRoy-Ostrander 50

Sauk Centre 57, Milaca 46

Sauk Rapids-Rice 59, Sartell-St. Stephen 54

Shakopee 66, Burnsville 27

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 63, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 53

South Ridge 77, East Central 30

Spectrum 78, North Lakes Academy 33

St. Anthony 88, Columbia Heights 48

St. Louis Park 79, Benilde-St. Margaret's 65

St. Paul Como Park 77, Minnehaha Academy 76

Stewartville 86, Pine Island 46

Stillwater 82, Mounds View 52

Triton 68, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 37

United Christian 67, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 42

Visitation 60, Fridley 56

Waconia 66, Orono 59

Watertown-Mayer 41, Litchfield 36

Wayzata 60, Edina 47

West Central 63, Minnewaska 37

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 60, Brandon-Evansville 22

White Bear Lake 43, Roseville 36

Winona Cotter 74, Caledonia 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cleveland vs. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, ccd.

Minneapolis North vs. Superior, Wis., ccd.

Minneapolis South vs. Minneapolis Edison, ppd.

Minnetonka vs. Hopkins, ccd.

St. Paul Harding vs. St. Paul Johnson, ccd.

