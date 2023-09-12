PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Hamlin, 25-21, 25-20, 25-20

Arlington def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-6, 25-10, 25-14

Baltic def. West Central, 25-15, 25-11, 25-10

Brookings def. Brandon Valley, 25-23, 25-21, 29-27

Burke def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-19, 25-18, 25-14

Castlewood def. Deuel, 25-19, 25-15, 25-12

Dell Rapids def. Canton, 25-19, 31-29, 25-22

Florence/Henry def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-16, 26-24, 25-22

Gayville-Volin High School def. Viborg-Hurley

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-22, 25-8, 25-21

Irene-Wakonda def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 25-11

Lemmon High School def. Mott-Regent, N.D., 25-18, 25-18, 25-13

Madison def. Ethan, 25-19, 25-13, 25-20

Milbank def. Waubay/Summit, 25-21, 25-15, 25-13

Mobridge-Pollock def. Timber Lake, 25-13, 25-11, 25-13

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Redfield, 22-25, 25-11, 20-25, 26-24, 15-7

Newell def. Bison, 25-20, 25-16, 25-16

North Central Co-Op def. Langford, 25-23, 25-23, 25-19

Sioux Falls Christian def. Vermillion, 25-14, 25-17, 25-11

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Tea Area, 25-11, 25-18, 25-13

Sioux Falls Washington def. Pierre T F Riggs High School, 25-10, 25-9, 25-22

Wagner def. Avon, 25-16, 25-21, 25-16

Warner def. Ipswich, 25-5, 25-11, 25-3

Winner def. Lyman, 25-21, 25-18, 25-15

