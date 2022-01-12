GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andale 55, Rose Hill 2

Andover Central 69, Arkansas City 18

Argonia 62, Burden Central 26

Ashland 49, South Central 34

Berean Academy 49, Sedgwick 20

Bishop Miege 63, Blue Valley 41

Bluestem 33, Neodesha 23

Buhler 53, El Dorado 22

Burlingame 44, Madison/Hamilton Co-op 35

Burlington 61, Osawatomie 16

Burrton 41, Cunningham 20

Centralia 61, Doniphan West 47

Chapman 41, Beloit 30

Circle 40, Winfield 34

Clay Center 38, Southeast Saline 32

Council Grove 49, Chase County 9

Derby 75, Wichita Campus 21

Dodge City 70, Guymon, Okla. 40

Elkhart 56, Deerfield 9

Emporia 55, Topeka West 26

Eudora 56, Spring Hill 42

Fort Scott 68, Coffeyville 31

Frankfort 55, Wetmore 35

Garden Plain 51, Cheney 40

Goddard 55, Goddard-Eisenhower 30

Goessel 44, Solomon 21

Goodland 44, Colby 23

Greeley County 53, Wallace County 46

Hanover 68, Axtell 35

Hartford 50, Olpe 22

Haven 47, Larned 32

Hays 47, Great Bend 33

Hays-TMP-Marian 39, Hoxie 30

Herington 46, Rural Vista 31

Heritage Christian 42, Bishop Seabury Academy 10

Hillsboro 32, Hoisington 17

Hodgeman County 46, Pawnee Heights 24

Holcomb 40, Lakin 35

Hutchinson 47, Maize South 35

Hutchinson Central Christian 46, Attica 36

Independence 55, Chanute 39

Jefferson West 42, Royal Valley 33

Junction City 43, Highland Park 41

KC Wyandotte 23, KC Harmon 13

Kapaun Mount Carmel 60, Wichita West 22

Labette County 53, Pittsburg 22

Lakeside 55, Thunder Ridge 39

Lansing 52, Basehor-Linwood 34

Lawrence-Nelson, Neb. 54, Rock Hills 35

Liberal 57, Garden City 36

Lincoln 36, Tescott 28

Macksville 53, La Crosse 40

Maize 53, Andover 41

Marysville 53, Concordia 31

McLouth 44, Valley Falls 37

McPherson 47, Augusta 21

Meade 60, Southwestern Hts. 31

Medicine Lodge 43, Douglass 38

Moundridge 59, Bennington 39

Nemaha Central 38, Riverside 22

Ness City 51, Spearville 48

Newton 47, Salina South 43

Nickerson 55, Hesston 40

Oakley 39, Norton 36

Olathe North 58, Lawrence Free State 16

Olathe Northwest 38, Lawrence 33

Osage City 43, Mission Valley 26

Ottawa 51, Baldwin 39

Phillipsburg 59, Trego 34

Pike Valley 38, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 14

Pittsburg Colgan 65, Galena 26

Pratt 42, Lyons 28

Rawlins County 66, Triplains-Brewster 18

SM West 48, Olathe East 33

Sabetha 41, Hiawatha 37

Salina Central 71, Valley Center 40

Salina Sacred Heart 52, Republic County 23

Santa Fe Trail 72, Wellsville 14

Shawnee Heights 50, Leavenworth 38

Smith Center 51, Russell 39

Smoky Valley 51, Halstead 31

St. John 63, Ellinwood 32

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 58, Osborne 49

St. Thomas Aquinas 74, BV Southwest 26

Stanton County 67, Walsh, Colo. 7

Sterling 41, Central Plains 39

Sylvan-Lucas 63, Natoma 20

Syracuse 60, Moscow 40

Troy 60, Onaga 32

Uniontown 53, Northeast-Arma 44

Valley Heights 64, Minneapolis 43

Victoria 54, Stockton 42

Wamego 69, Abilene 32

Washburn Rural 57, Manhattan 27

West Elk 47, Sedan 44

Wheatland-Grinnell 52, Dighton 40

Wichita Bishop Carroll 51, Wichita Northwest 21

Wichita County 32, Sublette 22

Wichita Heights 62, Wichita East 44

Wichita Southeast 54, Wichita North 14

Wilson 53, Chase 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Barstow, Mo. vs. BV Northwest, ppd.

Linn vs. Blue Valley, ccd.

Louisburg vs. Bonner Springs, ppd.

Maranatha Academy vs. KC Bishop Ward, ppd.

Mulvane vs. Clearwater, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

