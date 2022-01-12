GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andale 55, Rose Hill 2
Andover Central 69, Arkansas City 18
Argonia 62, Burden Central 26
Ashland 49, South Central 34
Berean Academy 49, Sedgwick 20
Bishop Miege 63, Blue Valley 41
Bluestem 33, Neodesha 23
Buhler 53, El Dorado 22
Burlingame 44, Madison/Hamilton Co-op 35
Burlington 61, Osawatomie 16
Burrton 41, Cunningham 20
Centralia 61, Doniphan West 47
Chapman 41, Beloit 30
Circle 40, Winfield 34
Clay Center 38, Southeast Saline 32
Council Grove 49, Chase County 9
Derby 75, Wichita Campus 21
Dodge City 70, Guymon, Okla. 40
Elkhart 56, Deerfield 9
Emporia 55, Topeka West 26
Eudora 56, Spring Hill 42
Fort Scott 68, Coffeyville 31
Frankfort 55, Wetmore 35
Garden Plain 51, Cheney 40
Goddard 55, Goddard-Eisenhower 30
Goessel 44, Solomon 21
Goodland 44, Colby 23
Greeley County 53, Wallace County 46
Hanover 68, Axtell 35
Hartford 50, Olpe 22
Haven 47, Larned 32
Hays 47, Great Bend 33
Hays-TMP-Marian 39, Hoxie 30
Herington 46, Rural Vista 31
Heritage Christian 42, Bishop Seabury Academy 10
Hillsboro 32, Hoisington 17
Hodgeman County 46, Pawnee Heights 24
Holcomb 40, Lakin 35
Hutchinson 47, Maize South 35
Hutchinson Central Christian 46, Attica 36
Independence 55, Chanute 39
Jefferson West 42, Royal Valley 33
Junction City 43, Highland Park 41
KC Wyandotte 23, KC Harmon 13
Kapaun Mount Carmel 60, Wichita West 22
Labette County 53, Pittsburg 22
Lakeside 55, Thunder Ridge 39
Lansing 52, Basehor-Linwood 34
Lawrence-Nelson, Neb. 54, Rock Hills 35
Liberal 57, Garden City 36
Lincoln 36, Tescott 28
Macksville 53, La Crosse 40
Maize 53, Andover 41
Marysville 53, Concordia 31
McLouth 44, Valley Falls 37
McPherson 47, Augusta 21
Meade 60, Southwestern Hts. 31
Medicine Lodge 43, Douglass 38
Moundridge 59, Bennington 39
Nemaha Central 38, Riverside 22
Ness City 51, Spearville 48
Newton 47, Salina South 43
Nickerson 55, Hesston 40
Oakley 39, Norton 36
Olathe North 58, Lawrence Free State 16
Olathe Northwest 38, Lawrence 33
Osage City 43, Mission Valley 26
Ottawa 51, Baldwin 39
Phillipsburg 59, Trego 34
Pike Valley 38, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 14
Pittsburg Colgan 65, Galena 26
Pratt 42, Lyons 28
Rawlins County 66, Triplains-Brewster 18
SM West 48, Olathe East 33
Sabetha 41, Hiawatha 37
Salina Central 71, Valley Center 40
Salina Sacred Heart 52, Republic County 23
Santa Fe Trail 72, Wellsville 14
Shawnee Heights 50, Leavenworth 38
Smith Center 51, Russell 39
Smoky Valley 51, Halstead 31
St. John 63, Ellinwood 32
St. John's Beloit-Tipton 58, Osborne 49
St. Thomas Aquinas 74, BV Southwest 26
Stanton County 67, Walsh, Colo. 7
Sterling 41, Central Plains 39
Sylvan-Lucas 63, Natoma 20
Syracuse 60, Moscow 40
Troy 60, Onaga 32
Uniontown 53, Northeast-Arma 44
Valley Heights 64, Minneapolis 43
Victoria 54, Stockton 42
Wamego 69, Abilene 32
Washburn Rural 57, Manhattan 27
West Elk 47, Sedan 44
Wheatland-Grinnell 52, Dighton 40
Wichita Bishop Carroll 51, Wichita Northwest 21
Wichita County 32, Sublette 22
Wichita Heights 62, Wichita East 44
Wichita Southeast 54, Wichita North 14
Wilson 53, Chase 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Barstow, Mo. vs. BV Northwest, ppd.
Linn vs. Blue Valley, ccd.
Louisburg vs. Bonner Springs, ppd.
Maranatha Academy vs. KC Bishop Ward, ppd.
Mulvane vs. Clearwater, ppd.
