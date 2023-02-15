BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian Madison 36, Hudson 26
Ann Arbor Huron 70, Monroe 32
Ann Arbor Pioneer 58, Ypsilanti Lincoln 51
Auburn Hills Avondale 56, Ferndale University 51
Bark River-Harris 54, Carney-Nadeau 44
Battle Creek Harper Creek 61, Battle Creek Pennfield 59
Bay City All Saints 88, Caseville 56
Bedford 55, Ann Arbor Skyline 54
Belleville 73, Livonia Churchill 47
Berkley 49, Rochester 44
Berrien Springs 46, Watervliet 39
Big Rapids 70, Benzie Central 47
Birmingham Brother Rice 82, Macomb Dakota 33
Birmingham Groves 55, West Bloomfield 51
Blissfield 46, Manchester 26
Bloomfield Hills 67, Lake Orion 62
Bloomfield Hills Roeper 46, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 28
Boyne City 73, Kalkaska 43
Brighton 60, Plymouth 49
Brimley 73, Pickford 39
Cadillac 62, Reed City 41
Canton 76, Hartland 25
Carrollton 59, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 52
Charlton Heston 45, Hale 31
Chelsea 83, Adrian 64
Coldwater 56, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 44
Constantine 47, Gobles 37
Coopersville 45, Grand Rapids West Catholic 29
Coulee Christian-Providence, Wis. 62, Jackson Christian 58
Dearborn Heights Annapolis 70, Allen Park 68
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 38, Lincoln Park 33
Dearborn Heights Star International 56, Allen Park Cabrini 47
Deckerville 61, Kinde-North Huron 44
Detroit HFA 69, Dearborn Advanced Technology 22
Detroit Old Redford 82, Pontiac A&T 42
East Jackson 56, Burton Atherton 39
East Kentwood 53, Grand Haven 48
Ecorse 70, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 48
Eddies 56, Sturgis 21
Ellsworth 101, Alanson 45
Ferndale 55, Clarkston 54
Flat Rock 54, Milan 50
Flint Beecher 71, Burton Bendle 29
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 81, Midland Dow 54
Franklin LIVONIA MI 65, Dearborn Fordson 46
Freeland 57, Midland 47
Gladstone 55, Negaunee 47
Grand Blanc 85, Bay City Western 47
Grand Ledge 69, Eaton Rapids 42
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 71, Forest Hills Eastern 60
Grand Rapids South Christian 87, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 34
Grandville Calvin Christian 81, Comstock Park 37
Grayling 92, East Jordan 63
Grosse Ile 64, Airport 39
Harbor Springs 50, Elk Rapids 49
Hart 73, Ravenna 31
Hazel Park 65, Center Line Prep Academy 30
Hemlock 49, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 33
Holland West Ottawa 65, Caledonia 61
Holton 64, Hesperia 35
Hopkins 56, Kelloggsville 39
Hudsonville 49, Grandville 48
Hudsonville Unity Christian 55, Spring Lake 50
Ionia 47, Alma 41
Iron Mountain 62, Kingsford 58
Kalamazoo Central 74, Benton Harbor 69
Kalamazoo Christian 68, Delton Kellogg 49
Kalamazoo Hackett 91, Holland Black River 43
Kingston 61, Dryden 60, 2OT
Lake Fenton 74, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 45
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 58, Leland 33
Lake Linden-Hubbell 72, L'Anse 41
Lawton 46, Galesburg-Augusta 43
Leslie 67, Vermontville Maple Valley 32
Livingston Christian 65, Auburn Hills Christian 47
Livonia Stevenson 50, Westland John Glenn 38
Lowell 60, East Grand Rapids 59
Mackinaw City 82, Wolverine 55
Manistique 67, Engadine 32
Marcellus 49, New Buffalo 48
Marcellus Howardsville Christian 71, Hartford 58
Marquette 65, Houghton 43
Marshall 50, Jackson Lumen Christi 48
McBain 61, Maple City Glen Lake 50
Menominee 68, Ishpeming 63
Midland Bullock Creek 60, Farwell 42
Midland Calvary Baptist 68, Whittemore-Prescott 36
Mio-Au Sable 57, Fairview 37
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 59, New Boston Huron 49
Morenci 71, Quincy 60
Morrice 65, Genesee 47
Munising 61, Rapid River 54
Muskegon 68, Grand Rapids Union 41
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 54, Zeeland East 44
Napoleon 61, Grass Lake 45
Niles Brandywine 54, Bridgman 30
North Branch 65, Millington 63
North Central 54, North Dickinson 41
North Muskegon 62, Shelby 29
Northville 61, Howell 50
Norway 51, Crystal Falls Forest Park 42
Notre Dame Prep 78, Dearborn Divine Child 70
Novi 67, Salem 54
Oakridge High School 61, Fremont 58
Otsego 94, Three Rivers 51
Paradise Whitefish 48, Mackinac Island 45, OT
Parma Western 48, Hastings 33
Paw Paw 77, Niles 49
Peck 40, Mayville 27
Pittsford 57, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 17
Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 53, Bessemer 37
Redford Thurston 51, Dearborn Edsel Ford 48
River Rouge 81, Southfield 53
Riverview 65, Monroe Jefferson 43
Rochester Adams 46, Oxford 28
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 72, Novi Christian 61
Rockford 58, Jenison 34
Royal Oak 61, Troy Athens 58
Saginaw Heritage 69, Davison 59
Saline 49, Dexter 29
Saranac 73, Stanton Central Montcalm 63
Schoolcraft 80, Saugatuck 32
South Haven 51, Dowagiac Union 41
South Lyon East 61, Walled Lake Central 43
Southfield Christian 64, Livonia Clarenceville 63
Sparta 67, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 60
St. Charles 54, Ashley 40
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 59, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 53
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 46, Martin 34
Stockbridge 51, Perry 44
Tawas 70, Lincoln-Alcona 37
Taylor Trillium Academy 77, Taylor Prep 34
Tekonsha 52, Mendon 43
Three Oaks River Valley 51, Decatur 38
Traverse City Central 79, Alpena 50
Traverse City St. Francis 74, Charlevoix 37
Troy 46, Farmington 44
Vicksburg 53, Plainwell 48
Warren De La Salle 72, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 40
Waterford Mott 73, Walled Lake Northern 41
Wayne Memorial 61, Dearborn 57
Westwood 68, Gwinn 32
White Lake Lakeland 67, South Lyon 63
Whitehall 70, Manistee 36
Whitmore Lake 56, Lutheran Westland 48
Wyoming 58, Holland 49
Wyoming Godwin Heights 50, Belding 35
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 63, West Michigan Aviation 38
Zeeland West 72, Muskegon Mona Shores 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Boyne Falls vs. Alba, ccd.
Owosso vs. Mason, ccd.
Wixom Christian vs. Factoryville Christian, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
