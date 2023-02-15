BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian Madison 36, Hudson 26

Ann Arbor Huron 70, Monroe 32

Ann Arbor Pioneer 58, Ypsilanti Lincoln 51

Auburn Hills Avondale 56, Ferndale University 51

Bark River-Harris 54, Carney-Nadeau 44

Battle Creek Harper Creek 61, Battle Creek Pennfield 59

Bay City All Saints 88, Caseville 56

Bedford 55, Ann Arbor Skyline 54

Belleville 73, Livonia Churchill 47

Berkley 49, Rochester 44

Berrien Springs 46, Watervliet 39

Big Rapids 70, Benzie Central 47

Birmingham Brother Rice 82, Macomb Dakota 33

Birmingham Groves 55, West Bloomfield 51

Blissfield 46, Manchester 26

Bloomfield Hills 67, Lake Orion 62

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 46, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 28

Boyne City 73, Kalkaska 43

Brighton 60, Plymouth 49

Brimley 73, Pickford 39

Cadillac 62, Reed City 41

Canton 76, Hartland 25

Carrollton 59, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 52

Charlton Heston 45, Hale 31

Chelsea 83, Adrian 64

Coldwater 56, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 44

Constantine 47, Gobles 37

Coopersville 45, Grand Rapids West Catholic 29

Coulee Christian-Providence, Wis. 62, Jackson Christian 58

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 70, Allen Park 68

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 38, Lincoln Park 33

Dearborn Heights Star International 56, Allen Park Cabrini 47

Deckerville 61, Kinde-North Huron 44

Detroit HFA 69, Dearborn Advanced Technology 22

Detroit Old Redford 82, Pontiac A&T 42

East Jackson 56, Burton Atherton 39

East Kentwood 53, Grand Haven 48

Ecorse 70, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 48

Eddies 56, Sturgis 21

Ellsworth 101, Alanson 45

Ferndale 55, Clarkston 54

Flat Rock 54, Milan 50

Flint Beecher 71, Burton Bendle 29

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 81, Midland Dow 54

Franklin LIVONIA MI 65, Dearborn Fordson 46

Freeland 57, Midland 47

Gladstone 55, Negaunee 47

Grand Blanc 85, Bay City Western 47

Grand Ledge 69, Eaton Rapids 42

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 71, Forest Hills Eastern 60

Grand Rapids South Christian 87, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 34

Grandville Calvin Christian 81, Comstock Park 37

Grayling 92, East Jordan 63

Grosse Ile 64, Airport 39

Harbor Springs 50, Elk Rapids 49

Hart 73, Ravenna 31

Hazel Park 65, Center Line Prep Academy 30

Hemlock 49, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 33

Holland West Ottawa 65, Caledonia 61

Holton 64, Hesperia 35

Hopkins 56, Kelloggsville 39

Hudsonville 49, Grandville 48

Hudsonville Unity Christian 55, Spring Lake 50

Ionia 47, Alma 41

Iron Mountain 62, Kingsford 58

Kalamazoo Central 74, Benton Harbor 69

Kalamazoo Christian 68, Delton Kellogg 49

Kalamazoo Hackett 91, Holland Black River 43

Kingston 61, Dryden 60, 2OT

Lake Fenton 74, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 45

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 58, Leland 33

Lake Linden-Hubbell 72, L'Anse 41

Lawton 46, Galesburg-Augusta 43

Leslie 67, Vermontville Maple Valley 32

Livingston Christian 65, Auburn Hills Christian 47

Livonia Stevenson 50, Westland John Glenn 38

Lowell 60, East Grand Rapids 59

Mackinaw City 82, Wolverine 55

Manistique 67, Engadine 32

Marcellus 49, New Buffalo 48

Marcellus Howardsville Christian 71, Hartford 58

Marquette 65, Houghton 43

Marshall 50, Jackson Lumen Christi 48

McBain 61, Maple City Glen Lake 50

Menominee 68, Ishpeming 63

Midland Bullock Creek 60, Farwell 42

Midland Calvary Baptist 68, Whittemore-Prescott 36

Mio-Au Sable 57, Fairview 37

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 59, New Boston Huron 49

Morenci 71, Quincy 60

Morrice 65, Genesee 47

Munising 61, Rapid River 54

Muskegon 68, Grand Rapids Union 41

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 54, Zeeland East 44

Napoleon 61, Grass Lake 45

Niles Brandywine 54, Bridgman 30

North Branch 65, Millington 63

North Central 54, North Dickinson 41

North Muskegon 62, Shelby 29

Northville 61, Howell 50

Norway 51, Crystal Falls Forest Park 42

Notre Dame Prep 78, Dearborn Divine Child 70

Novi 67, Salem 54

Oakridge High School 61, Fremont 58

Otsego 94, Three Rivers 51

Paradise Whitefish 48, Mackinac Island 45, OT

Parma Western 48, Hastings 33

Paw Paw 77, Niles 49

Peck 40, Mayville 27

Pittsford 57, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 17

Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 53, Bessemer 37

Redford Thurston 51, Dearborn Edsel Ford 48

River Rouge 81, Southfield 53

Riverview 65, Monroe Jefferson 43

Rochester Adams 46, Oxford 28

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 72, Novi Christian 61

Rockford 58, Jenison 34

Royal Oak 61, Troy Athens 58

Saginaw Heritage 69, Davison 59

Saline 49, Dexter 29

Saranac 73, Stanton Central Montcalm 63

Schoolcraft 80, Saugatuck 32

South Haven 51, Dowagiac Union 41

South Lyon East 61, Walled Lake Central 43

Southfield Christian 64, Livonia Clarenceville 63

Sparta 67, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 60

St. Charles 54, Ashley 40

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 59, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 53

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 46, Martin 34

Stockbridge 51, Perry 44

Tawas 70, Lincoln-Alcona 37

Taylor Trillium Academy 77, Taylor Prep 34

Tekonsha 52, Mendon 43

Three Oaks River Valley 51, Decatur 38

Traverse City Central 79, Alpena 50

Traverse City St. Francis 74, Charlevoix 37

Troy 46, Farmington 44

Vicksburg 53, Plainwell 48

Warren De La Salle 72, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 40

Waterford Mott 73, Walled Lake Northern 41

Wayne Memorial 61, Dearborn 57

Westwood 68, Gwinn 32

White Lake Lakeland 67, South Lyon 63

Whitehall 70, Manistee 36

Whitmore Lake 56, Lutheran Westland 48

Wyoming 58, Holland 49

Wyoming Godwin Heights 50, Belding 35

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 63, West Michigan Aviation 38

Zeeland West 72, Muskegon Mona Shores 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Boyne Falls vs. Alba, ccd.

Owosso vs. Mason, ccd.

Wixom Christian vs. Factoryville Christian, ccd.

