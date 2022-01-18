GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amanda-Clearcreek 56, Hamilton 20

Amanda-Clearcreek 60, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 21

Anna 43, Covington 41

Antwerp 47, Continental 23

Arcanum 68, Eaton 26

Bellville Clear Fork 52, Marion Harding 26

Bloom-Carroll 43, Ashville Teays Valley 38

Bloomdale Elmwood 69, Tontogany Otsego 7

Bucyrus Wynford 54, Bucyrus 33

Cin. Gamble Montessori 49, Cin. Oyler 10

Cin. Riverview East 37, Cin. SCPA 17

Collins Western Reserve 39, Milan Edison 38

Cols. Africentric 65, Cols. Eastmoor 34

Cols. Beechcroft 49, East 29

Cols. Bexley 56, Cols. Wellington 28

Cols. Upper Arlington 48, Delaware Hayes 41

Cols. Whetstone 46, Cols. Linden-McKinley 24

Cory-Rawson 69, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 25

Day. Oakwood 54, Bishop Fenwick 53

Defiance Ayersville 32, Kalida 26

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 53, Westerville Cent. 47

Delphos Jefferson 39, Haviland Wayne Trace 20

Dublin Scioto 43, Pickerington N. 39

Edon 44, Tol. Ottawa Hills 43

Findlay Liberty-Benton 54, Bellevue 40

Frankfort Adena 53, Bainbridge Paint Valley 42

Gahanna Cols. Academy 44, Cols. Grandview Hts. 26

Gahanna Cols. Academy 46, Cols. Grandview Hts. 38

Granville Christian 58, Groveport Madison Christian 40

Grove City 45, Canal Winchester 39

Hicksville 49, Montpelier 29

Holland Springfield 49, Sylvania Southview 35

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 48, Lewis Center Olentangy 37

Lewistown Indian Lake 45, London 37

Lima Bath 62, Delphos St. John's 23

Mansfield Temple Christian 52, Crestline 42

Marion Pleasant 69, Galion 43

Massillon Perry 60, Louisville 54

McComb 54, Dola Hardin Northern 33

Millbury Lake 72, Elmore Woodmore 60

Miller City 42, Hamler Patrick Henry 5

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 46, Carey 42, OT

New Bremen 51, Jackson Center 31

New Knoxville 48, Legacy Christian 14

New Lexington 64, Elyria Cath. 52

New Paris National Trail 39, Carlisle 21

New Richmond 49, RULH 30

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 53, Attica Seneca E. 40

Paulding 53, Delta 51

Pemberville Eastwood 57, Genoa Area 17

Perrysburg 49, Maumee 35

Pioneer N. Central 46, Tol. Maumee Valley 41

S. Adams, Ind. 40, Ft. Recovery 23

St. Marys Memorial 50, Maria Stein Marion Local 47

Stryker 46, Edgerton 33

Sunbury Big Walnut 53, Marion Harding 44

Sycamore Mohawk 53, Upper Sandusky 32

Sylvania Northview 51, Napoleon 40

Thomas Worthington 67, Bishop Ready 35

Tree of Life 68, Shekinah Christian 18

Union Co., Ind. 51, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 37

Van Buren 51, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 47

W. Jefferson 59, Spring. NE 22

Wauseon 69, Pettisville 32

West Salem Northwestern 44, Ashland Mapleton 37

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 63, Bowling Green 24

Williamsburg 43, Bethel-Tate 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Arcadia vs. Gibsonburg, ccd.

Barberton vs. Akr. Firestone, ccd.

Chillicothe Huntington vs. Piketon, ppd.

Cols. Mifflin vs. Cols. Northland, ccd.

Fairfield Christian vs. New Hope Christian, ccd.

Grove City Christian vs. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, ccd.

Hudson WRA vs. Cle. Hts. Beaumont, ccd.

Lancaster Fisher Cath. vs. Corning Miller, ccd.

Lodi Cloverleaf vs. Ravenna, ccd.

Mogadore Field vs. Akr. Springfield, ccd.

Norton vs. Streetsboro, ccd.

Oak Harbor vs. Mansfield Sr., ccd.

Warren Champion vs. Poland Seminary, ccd.

Wellston vs. Reedsville Eastern, ccd.

Wellsville vs. Heartland Christian, ccd.

