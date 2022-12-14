BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 82, Harford Tech 61

Allegany 56, Northern Garrett 48

Arcadia, Va. 51, Worcester Prep School 49

Blake 61, Northwest - Mtg 47

Brunswick 32, Smithsburg 27

C. Milton Wright 67, Joppatowne 25

Cambridge/SD 80, Kent County 62

Century 51, Owings Mills 30

Chincoteague, Va. 55, Salisbury Christian School 45

Crofton 63, Calvert 30

Damascus 60, Poolesville 43

DuVal 79, Hyattsville Northwestern 42

Flint Hill, Va. 76, Severn 63

Frederick Douglass 53, Potomac 50

Grace Academy 62, Faith Christian, W.Va. 23

Heritage Academy 64, Calvary Christian 41

James M. Bennett 55, Easton 34

Largo 53, Fairmont Heights 46

Laurel 65, High Point 50

Linganore 79, North Hagerstown 68

Long Reach 62, Milford Mill 54

MD School for the Deaf 65, Mount Airy, N.C. 58

MD School for the Deaf 69, Mt. Airy Christian 56

Manchester Valley 66, South Carroll 61

Meade 65, Severna Park 49

Mt. Carmel 92, Pallotti 71

National Christian Academy 60, Word of Life, Va. 58

National Christian Academy 67, KIPP College Prep, D.C. 45

New Town 69, Randallstown 50

North Caroline 55, Saint Michaels 38

North Dorchester 73, Kent Island 66

Oxon Hill 61, Central 55

Parkside 68, Mardela 36

Pocomoke 90, Crisfield 31

Queen Annes County 73, Col. Richardson 49

Spring Mills, W.Va. 96, Clear Spring 31

St. John's, D.C. 63, Riverdale Baptist 59

Urbana 75, South Hagerstown 58

Walkersville 49, Liberty 47

Walt Whitman 61, Paint Branch 43

Washington Waldorf SchoolWashington Waldorf 38, Model, D.C. 34

Washington, W.Va. 51, Broadfording Christian Academy 41

Wise 79, Parkdale 44

Wootton 66, Seneca Valley 57

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

