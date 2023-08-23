PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Aberdeen Central def. Brookings, 25-19, 25-18, 25-23

Alcester-Hudson def. Menno, 16-25, 26-15, 21-25, 25-15, 15-10

Avon def. Wessington Springs, 2-0

Belle Fourche def. Sturgis Brown, 25-22, 25-5, 25-23

Bon Homme def. Winner, 25-18, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17

Britton-Hecla def. Leola/Frederick, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23, 15-25, 15-13

Canistota def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-12, 25-18, 25-15

Canton def. Beresford, 25-9, 25-10, 25-10

Castlewood def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-19, 25-20, 25-19

Centerville def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-8, 25-19, 25-18

DeSmet def. Howard, 25-15, 17-25, 12-25, 25-23, 15-7

Dell Rapids def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-17, 25-9, 25-14

Deuel def. Sioux Valley, 18-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 17-15

Douglas def. St. Thomas More, 25-11, 25-13, 25-18

Florence/Henry def. Redfield, 25-22, 25-14, 25-11

Freeman def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-20, 25-19

Garretson def. Tri-Valley, 25-22, 25-8, 25-16

Great Plains Lutheran def. Webster, 22-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-16

Hanson def. Avon, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19

Hill City def. Red Cloud, 0-0, undefined-undefined, undefined-undefined, undefined-undefined, undefined-undefined

James Valley Christian def. Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16

McCook Central/Montrose def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 21-25, 15-11

Miller def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-18, 25-15, 25-22

Newell def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-18, 25-9, 25-18

Northwestern def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-13

Parker def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-12, 25-21, 25-21

Parkston def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19

Platte-Geddes def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-20, 25-8

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Yankton, 13-25, 29-31, 27-25, 28-26, 15-6

Sully Buttes def. Jones County, 25-21, 25-21, 25-23

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Colome, 25-6, 25-9, 25-9

West Central def. Vermillion, 24-26, 25-14, 25-14, 13-25, 15-8

Wilmot def. Sisseton, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19

Wolsey-Wessington def. Arlington, 23-25, 25-20, 25-11, 25-20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Flandreau vs. Chester, ppd.

Sioux Falls Washington vs. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, ppd. to Oct 21st.

Watertown vs. Pierre T F Riggs High School, ppd.

