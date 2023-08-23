PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aberdeen Central def. Brookings, 25-19, 25-18, 25-23
Alcester-Hudson def. Menno, 16-25, 26-15, 21-25, 25-15, 15-10
Avon def. Wessington Springs, 2-0
Belle Fourche def. Sturgis Brown, 25-22, 25-5, 25-23
Bon Homme def. Winner, 25-18, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17
Britton-Hecla def. Leola/Frederick, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23, 15-25, 15-13
Canistota def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-12, 25-18, 25-15
Canton def. Beresford, 25-9, 25-10, 25-10
Castlewood def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-19, 25-20, 25-19
Centerville def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-8, 25-19, 25-18
DeSmet def. Howard, 25-15, 17-25, 12-25, 25-23, 15-7
Dell Rapids def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-17, 25-9, 25-14
Deuel def. Sioux Valley, 18-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 17-15
Douglas def. St. Thomas More, 25-11, 25-13, 25-18
Florence/Henry def. Redfield, 25-22, 25-14, 25-11
Freeman def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-20, 25-19
Garretson def. Tri-Valley, 25-22, 25-8, 25-16
Great Plains Lutheran def. Webster, 22-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-16
Hanson def. Avon, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19
Hill City def. Red Cloud, 0-0, undefined-undefined, undefined-undefined, undefined-undefined, undefined-undefined
James Valley Christian def. Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16
McCook Central/Montrose def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 21-25, 15-11
Miller def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-18, 25-15, 25-22
Newell def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-18, 25-9, 25-18
Northwestern def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-13
Parker def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-12, 25-21, 25-21
Parkston def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19
Platte-Geddes def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-20, 25-8
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Yankton, 13-25, 29-31, 27-25, 28-26, 15-6
Sully Buttes def. Jones County, 25-21, 25-21, 25-23
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Colome, 25-6, 25-9, 25-9
West Central def. Vermillion, 24-26, 25-14, 25-14, 13-25, 15-8
Wilmot def. Sisseton, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19
Wolsey-Wessington def. Arlington, 23-25, 25-20, 25-11, 25-20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Flandreau vs. Chester, ppd.
Sioux Falls Washington vs. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, ppd. to Oct 21st.
Watertown vs. Pierre T F Riggs High School, ppd.
